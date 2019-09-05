Pikeville at Paintsville
Who: Pikeville (2-0) at Paintsville (2-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Memorial Field, Paintsville.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Paintsville, Joe Chirico.
Notes: Both teams are coming off of huge wins in the Week 2.
Pikeville knocked off Mingo Central 47-7 in the Pike County Bowl, while Paintsville traveled to Georgetown and knocked off Beechwood.
Pikeville’s offense was clicking.
Sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee was incredible against Mingo Central. McNamee was nine for 13 passing for 240 yards and three TDs.
His favorite target was Harvard commit Jackson Hensley. Hensley had four catches for 127 yards and two TDs. Hensley also came up with a big interception for Pikeville.
Cody Raines had a good game running the ball for the Panthers. He rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.
Pikeville’s defense was great as well.
The Panthers forced four turnovers in the first half. Besides Hensley, Peyton Boyd-Blair and Brody Birchfield also had interceptions.
Also the Panthers forced and recovered a fumble. Mingo Central had the ball at the Pikeville one-yard line on fourth and goal, the Panthers forced a fumble as Mingo Central quarterback Daylin Goad tried to dive into the end zone. The Panthers knocked the ball from his hands and recovered the fumble.
Paintsville looked good last Friday as well.
Paintsville knocked off reigning Class A champion Beechwood 19-14 last Friday night.
Beechwood moved up to Class 2A, so there will be a new Class A champion crowned at the end of this season.
Beechwood beat Pikeville 21-20 to win the Class A state championship last season.
The Tigers are now 2-0 with the win.
Paintsville didn’t have stats listed against Beechwood on the KHSAA website as of press time, but in the first game of the season, Jake Hyden and John Walker Phelps were the two offensive stars.
Hyden likes to throw the ball, but he is more likely to run the ball more than McNamee.
Paintsville’s run game got a big boost from John Walker Phelps.
Who 2 Watch: This should be a fun one with a lot of tremendous talent on the field for both teams, but watch the quarterbacks.
McNamee picked apart Mingo Central last week.
He likes to spread the field and will take deep shots to his many talented receivers.
Pikeville likes to put the pressure on opposing defenses.
They get rid of the ball quick and with the speed they have at the skill positions, big plays happen.
For Paintsville, Hyden will look to spread the field and get as many receivers involved as possible.
With Pikeville’s speed on defense, look for a lot of quick hits to his receivers.
The Tigers will try and spread the Panthers out and then open up some opportunities in the run game, but one-on-one matchups in space will be what the Tigers will look to exploit for success on offense.
The quarterback who has the biggest game should be able to lead his team to the win.
Betsy Layne at East Ridge
Who: Betsy Layne (1-1) at East Ridge (0-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Warrior Stadium, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Betsy Layne, Scotty McCoy. East Ridge, Ben Runyon.
Notes: Betsy Layne picked up a big 46-30 win over Morgan County, while East Ridge fell to Phelps 47-6 in the 35th Annual Pike County Bowl.
Betsy Layne had a huge offensive performance against Morgan County. The Bobcats had 599 total yards of offense.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Mims led the way for Betsy Layne. Mims was 11 for 18 passing for 200 yards and two TDs with one interception. Mims added 69 yards rushing a TD on eight carries.
Austin Tackett led the way for Betsy Layne’s running attack. Tackett rushed for 247 yards and three TDs. Nicholas Howell followed with 81 yards and a TD on three carries.
Howell had a big game as the Bobcats’ top receiver on the night. Howell had five catches for 126 yards and two TDs.
Chase Hamilton added four catches for 51 yards. Tackett and Paul Hall each added catches as well.
On defense, Jackson Burchett and Chase Hamilton led the way for Betsy Layne as they both had 12 total tackles on the night. Paul Hall and Marcus Hall each added 10 tackles for the Bobcats.
East Ridge struggled against Phelps in the Pike County Bowl.
The Warriors couldn’t get anything going.
CJ Branham refused to let East Ridge get shutout, though as he scored the Warriors’ only TD of the night.
It was Phelps’ third straight win over the Warriors in the Pike County Bowl.
Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, Austin Tackett and for East Ridge CJ Branham.
Tackett had a big game running the ball for the Bobcats last week.
If he can have another big performance like he did against Morgan County, it will help open up the pass game for Mims once again.
Branham is a versatile player for the Warriors.
Since East Ridge’s offense struggled last week, look for Branham to get more touches for East Ridge.
He can make things happen on offense.
If East Ridge wants to have success on offense, Branham needs to get more touches.
Shelby Valley at Ridgeview
Who: Shelby Valley (2-0) at Ridgeview (1-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Clintwood, Va.
Coaches: Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton. Ridgeview, Mark Lucas.
Notes: Shelby Valley is coming off of a 12-7 win over Pike Central in the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl, while Ridgeview opened its season with a 40-13 win over Burton last week.
Shelby Valley was in a hard-hitting, grind-it-out, physical contest against Pike Central.
The Wildcats had 277 total yards of offense against the Hawks.
Senior quarterback Dalton Meade led the way for the Wildcats. He rushed for 73 yards and was one for six passing with a 39-yard TD to Ethan Bentley. He also came up with an interception to seal the win for the Wildcats.
He was banged up after the game, but will play against Ridgeview.
Jordan Little rushed for 66 yards and a TD, while freshman Jayden Newsome added 72 yards on the ground.
Ridgeview has a nationally ranked standout in Trenton Adkins. Adkins is a junior and has offers from Florida, Tennessee, Penn St. and so on and so on.
Last week in the Wolfpack’s opener, Adkins rushed for 357 yards and five TDs on 21 carries. That’s an average of 17 yards per carry.
Ridgeview quarterback Nick Phillips also had a big game for the Wolfpack. Phillips was 10 for 12 passing for 118 yards and a TD.
Phillips’ favorite target was Timmy Hess. Hess finished the night with six catches for 92 yards and a TD.
Who 2 Watch: For Shelby Valley, the defensive line. For Ridgeview, Trenton Adkins.
Shelby Valley’s defensive line did a good job against Pike Central. Pike Central and Shelby Valley were both physical up front, but the Wildcats limited the Hawks’ effectiveness in the run game.
Shelby Valley is big up front, but will have a tall task in trying to limit Adkins.
Adkins is a big quick back. He is elusive and makes big plays.
All eyes will be on Adkins because he is a special type of talent.
If Shelby Valley wants to leave Ridgeview with a win, they must slow Adkins down.
Phelps at Harlan
Who: Phelps (1-0) at Harlan (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Joe Gilley Stadium, Harlan.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Harlan, Eric Perry.
Notes: Phelps had a big season opener with a 47-6 win over East Ridge in the Pike County Bowl, while Harlan fell to Berea 21-7.
Phelps head coach put any questions to bed about what the Hornets could do in his first game.
The Hornets racked up 408 total yards of offense. The Hornets rushed for 372 rushing yards as a team and threw for 36.
Tyrell Hollis led the Hornet rushing attack with 150 yards and a TD on six carries; he also returned a punt for a TD. Domineck Francis followed with 118 yards and two TDs on nine carries; he also had a pick six for the Hornets.
Quarterback Riley Dotson was two for four passing for 36 yards.
Landon Dotson led the Hornet defense with 12 total tackles. Bryson Locklear, Francis and Hollis each added nine tackles.
After forfeiting its first game against Harlan County, Harlan fell to Berea 21-7.
The Green Dragon offense struggled. Harlan had 112 total yards of offense.
Juan Bynum led the Green Dragons with 45 rushing yards on 10 carries. Ethan Clem followed with 34 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Quarterback Connor Scearse was one of four passing for 24 yards and a TD, while Shane Lindsey was one of seven passing for no yards.
Who 2 Watch: Phelps’ Tyrell Hollis.
Hollis is a playmaker.
He possesses speed and agility and can make defenders miss.
If Hollis has a big game against Harlan, look for the Hornets to pick up their second win of the season.
Bye Week: Belfry, Pike Central
