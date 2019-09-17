High School roundup

Friday the 13th was a strange night on the gridiron.
Shelby Valley had to deal with lightning delays, Belfry went on the road and got shutout, Phelps couldn’t get anything going against Martin County, East Ridge fell on the road to Pineville, Pikeville had another close game and Pike Central jumped out to a running clock and then Perry Central’s offense got going.
Shelby Valley 36,
Knott Central 7
After lightning delays postponed the game for around an hour and 1/2, the Wildcats rolled to a big win.
The highlight of the game was Shelby Valley’s Peyton Blackburn. Blackburn came up with a big pick six; it was his first of his career. Blackburn is getting a ton of attention at the next level as an offensive lineman prospect, but he’s been getting it done on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats his entire four-year career.
The Wildcats only called 24 offensive plays the entire game.
Senior quarterback Dalton Meade led the Wildcats once again. He had four carries for 140 yards and two TDs. He was three of nine passing for 91 yards and a TD.
Meade continues to lead Class 2A in rushing this season.
Ethan Bentley also rushed for 140 yards and a TD on two carries. Freshman Jayden Newsome followed with 65 rushing yards on four carries. Jordan Little added 26 yards rushing and a TD on four carries.
Lance Riddle led the wide receivers with on catch for a 61-yard TD. Mikey Mullins added a 21-yard catch and Little had a nine-yard catch as well.
On defense, Isaac Hinkle led the way with six total tackles and two sacks. Jonathan Hopkins followed with five tackles. Brayden Keathley followed with four tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
Jordan Ratliff forced a fumble and recovered it for the Wildcats.
Jesse Cook also had an interception as well.
Martin County 48,
Phelps 8
Phelps started the season with a 2-0 record and the Hornets have been playing well.
Friday night, the Hornets suffered their first loss 48-8 to Martin County.
Phelps had beat the former Sheldon Clark squad the past two seasons.
Phelps only could muster 121 total yards of offense, while giving up 389 total yards of offense up to the Cardinals. Martin County rushed for 357 yards against the Hornet defense.
Phelps quarterback Riley Dotson led the offense going one for three passing for 57 yards. Daniel Smith caught that pass from Dotson. Dotson rushed for -10 yards, but did score Phelps’ only TD.
Seth Mayhorn led the Hornet rushing attack with 36 yards on eight carries. Smith followed with 24 yards on five carries.
Tyrell Hollis led Phelps’ defense with seven total tackles and he forced and recovered a fumble. Joey Scott followed with six total tackles and a sack.
Pike Central 44,
Perry Central 28
Pike Central jumped all over Perry Central early. The Hawks had a running clock and then allowed the Commodores to score 22 straight points to end the game.
Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt had a huge game for the Hawks. Hunt was two for three passing for 29 yards and two TDs; Keegan Bentley caught both passes. Tyler Hunt also rushed for 111 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Matt Anderson led the rushing attack for the Hawks. Anderson rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries. Noah Iricks had 75 yards on the ground and three TDs on six carries.
Nate Roberts led Pike Central’s defense with 13 total tackles and a sack. Tanner Hunt followed with seven total tackles and two sacks. Adrien Anthony also added seven total tackles. Aaron Slone added a sack.
Issac Hunt added an interception for the Hawks.
Pikeville 12,
Raceland 6
Pikeville had another defensive struggle against another top Class A team.
The Panthers once again found a way to win by knocking off the Rams 12-6.
Isaac McNamee led the Pikeville offense going 11 for 22 passing for 167 yards and a TD with an interception as well.
Cody Raines led the rushing attack with 97 yards on 21 carries.
Zac Lockhart led the Pikeville receivers with an 85-yard TD catch. Jackson Hensley followed with four catches for 49 yards. Seth Pugh added four catches for 31 yards.
Linebackers Kaden Caudill and Jon Collum led the Pikeville defense with 10 total tackles each. Connor Wright followed with nine total tackles.
Pikeville had four turnovers. Landon Hammock forced a fumble and Nate Collins recovered it.
Lockhart, Pugh and Hensley each came up with interceptions for the Panthers.
East Ridge and Belfry didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website.
