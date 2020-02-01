ROBINSON CREEK — Pikeville started fast Thursday night and held on to pick up a 56-46 win over Shelby Valley in 59th District play.
It was the third meeting between the Lady Panthers and the Lady Wildcats this season. Pikeville has won both 59th District regular season games, while Shelby Valley knocked off Pikeville in the 15th Region All “A” Classic.
Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe knocked down a three and Kirsten Cole-Williamson scored to help the Lady Panthers score the final five points of the first and hold a 17-6 lead after the first period of play.
Pikeville held a 27-15 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Shelby Valley started cutting into the lead. Laci Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 32-21 with 4:29 left to play.
Alyssa Elswick came up with a steal and she found Alyssa Newsom in the open court. Newsom was fouled on the play. She stepped to the line with 3:10 to play and knocked down both of her free throw attempts. Laci Johnson followed with a pair of free throws with 2:58 left in the third to cut the lead to 34-27.
Pikeville’s Alivia Gearheart answered by splitting a pair of free threes with 2:32 left to push the lead to 35-27.
Elswick and Tori Hampton followed with back-to-back baskets to cut the Pikeville lead to 35-31 with 1:12 left in the third. Newsom split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 35-32 with 40 seconds left in the third.
Cole-Williamson answered with a basket to give Pikeville a 37-32 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Pikeville’s Alexia Wilkerson opened the fourth quarter with a three to push the lead to 40-32.
Cassidy Rowe and Elswick scored on back-to-back baskets for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 42-38 with 4:46 left to play.
Pikeville answered as Kelsey Jo Tackett knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:25 left to play to push the lead to 44-48.
Pikeville hit its final eight free throws to hold the Lady Wildcats off and seal the 56-46 win.
The Lady Panthers hit 18 of their 20 free-throw attempts in the game.
Tackett led the way for Pikeville with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds. Cole-Williamson followed with 12 points and nine rebounds. Wilkerson also reached double figure scoring with 10. Trinity Rowe just missed double figures with nine points. Gearheart added seven points and seven rebounds. Leighan Jackson added three.
Elswick led the way for the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Newsom followed with 10 points. Cassidy Rowe added seven points. Laci Johnson added six points and Kelsey Owens added five. Hampton chipped in with two.
Pikeville (17-4, 4-0 district) is scheduled to visit East Ridge in 59th District play Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
Shelby Valley (13-7, 1-3) is scheduled to visit Lawrence County Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
——
Pikeville 17 10 10 19 — 56
Shelby Valley 6 9 17 14 — 46
Pikeville — Kelsey Jo Tackett 15, Kirsten Cole-Williamson 12, Alexia Wilkerson 10, Trinity Rowe 9, Alivia Gearheart 7, Leighan Jackson 3.
Shelby Valley — Alyssa Elswick 16, Alyssa Newsom 10, Cassidy Rowe 7, Laci Johnson 6, Kelsey Owens 5, Tori Hampton 2.
