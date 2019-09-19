Who: Pikeville (4-0) at Belfry (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: C.A.M. Stadium, Belfry.
Coaches: Pikeville, Chris McNamee. Belfry, Philip Haywood.
Notes: Pikeville is coming off of a 12-6 win over Raceland, while Belfry is coming off of a 14-0 loss to Bishop Alter, Ohio.
The Panthers have struggled to put up points the past two weeks, but have found ways to beat good teams.
Pikeville sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee has weapons all over the field.
Paintsville and Raceland both tried to take away the deep passes from the Panthers.
Jackson Hensley can get behind defenses quickly.
The Tigers and Rams both gave up underneath throws, but tried to give extra help downfield against Pikeville.
Belfry has a strong secondary.
The Pirates like putting pressure on opposing offenses and then that’s when the defense creates turnovers on bad throws.
It will be a cat and mouse game Friday night.
Belfry will look to limit Pikeville’s offense downfield.
But Pikeville will have its own challenge of stopping Belfry’s run game.
The Pirates have ran the ball well with Isaac Dixon and Youngstown State commit Ben Bentley.
Pikeville’s linebackers are quick to the ball.
Pikeville will look to bring pressure and try and limit the big plays of Belfry’s run game.
If the line can do its job and the linebackers get there on time, look for this to be a defensive chess match.
But it could very easily turn into a shootout with the big play ability of each offense.
Whoever comes out on top, it should make for a fun game and good test to see where the other team lies before heading into district play. Both teams have had a challenging schedule so far, so they’re used to good competition.
Pikeville last beat Belfry in 2014.
One other bit of a note on Pikeville football, the Panthers are now down to nine games this season with the announcement that Jenkins suspended play of its football team for the rest of the season. Low numbers and injuries forced the Cavs to suspend play for the remainder of this season.
Pikeville was scheduled to play Jenkins October 25. The Panthers will now try and find another game.
Who 2 Watch: For Pikeville, sophomore quarterback Isaac McNamee. For Belfry, the secondary.
McNamee has been outstanding so far this season. The sophomore is 47 for 75 passing for 655 yards and six TDs with four interceptions.
McNamee likes to spread the field.
He has some of the best receivers around.
Zac Lockhart stepped up against Raceland, but look for his senior receivers to step up against a good team like Belfry.
Jackson Hensley and Seth Pugh are as good of a one-two punch as anybody has in the state. Then add in Lockhart and Clay Tinsley, Pikeville has options at receiver all over the field.
Belfry’s second has two interceptions this season.
But the Pirates have plenty of talent.
Isaiah Birchfield has the Pirates’ only two interceptions this season.
But Isaac Dixon and Ben Bentley have played well also.
Belfry has a lot of other players on defense who will factor into things as well.
Grayson Cook plays a lot of defensive end, but can drop into coverage and linebacker Seth Mounts is talented as well.
If McNamee has a big game, the Panthers could leave Belfry with another big win, but if the secondary and Belfry defense have big games, Belfry could continue its winning streak against the Panthers.
Phelps at Shelby Valley
Who: Phelps (2-1) at Shelby Valley (3-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Johnson Brothers Athletic Complex, Robinson Creek.
Coaches: Phelps, Andrew West. Shelby Valley, Anthony Hampton.
Notes: Phelps is coming off of a 48-8 loss to Martin County, while Shelby Valley is coming off of a 37-6 win over Knott Central.
Phelps’ Dominic Francis didn’t play against the Cardinals.
The Hornets had defeated Sheldon Clark, now Martin County, two straight seasons until last week.
Without Francis, the Hornets only accumulated 121 total yards of offense.
Phelps struggled to get its run game going.
Seth Mayhorn led Phelps with 36 rushing yards last week.
This will be another big task for the Hornets facing a tough Shelby Valley team.
The Wildcats did get some bad news this week as Christian Lowe found out that he suffered a season-ending injury.
Lowe is a senior and had eight tackles this season. The linebacker was a big piece of Shelby Valley’s defense.
Last week against Knott Central, senior lineman Peyton Blackburn came up with a big pick six. The big man came up with his first career pick six.
Dalton Meade made his return to the Wildcat lineup after sitting out against Ridgeview. Meade made his presence known with 140 yards rushing and two TDs on four carries. He was three for nine passing for 91 yards and a TD.
Meade leads Class 2A in rushing yards per game. Meade has rushed for 586 yards and six TDs on 42 carries. He is averaging 14 yards per carry and 195 yards per game. Middlesboro’s Jabari Kyle 631 yards in four game; he’s averaging 158 yards per game.
Who 2 Watch: For Phelps Tyrell Hollis. For Shelby Valley, Ethan Bentley.
Hollis is second on the team in rushing with 189 yards and a TD behind Francis. Hollis also has two catches for 28 yards.
Hollis also leads the Hornet defense with 23 total tackles.
Hollis is a playmaker and will have to step up if Francis is unable to play against this week.
Bentley is a sophomore for Shelby Valley with speed to burn. Bentley has put together back-to-back solid games.
Against Ridgeview, Bentley rushed for a team-high 281 yards and three TDs. Against Knott Central, Bentley had 108 yards rushing and two TDs.
On the season, Bentley has rushed for 410 yards and four TDs. He has two catches for 40 yards and a TD.
Letcher Central at Pike Central
Who: Letcher Central (2-2) at Pike Central (2-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Letcher Central, Junior Matthews. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Letcher Central is coming off of a 42-20 loss to Union, while Pike Central picked up a 44-28 win over Perry Central.
Letcher Central has wins over Bourbon County and Estill County this season. Besides the Union loss, the Hawks fell to Shelby Valley 44-22 in the season opener.
Hunter Campbell leads the way for the Cougars. Campbell has rushed for 561 yards and seven TDs this season. Hayden Brashear follows with 323 rushing yards and four TDs.
Letcher Central quarterback Carson Adams is 10 for 24 passing for 192 yards and two TDs with two interceptions.
Jayson Buttrey leads Letcher Central’s defense with 40 total tackles and a sack.
Last week’s score wasn’t indicative of how easily the Hawks picked up the win over Perry Central.
Pike Central jumped out to a 44-8 lead to get a running clock early in the third quarter over the Commodores.
Perry Central put up a fight after the Hawk starters had made their exit.
Pike Central came out focused last week.
The Hawks got early TD runs from Noah Iricks and Matt Anderson dominated on the ground.
That opened things up for quarterback Tyler Hunt who threw two TDs to Keegan Bentley.
Pike Central was clicking on both sides of the ball last week.
The Hawks will have a test against Letcher Central this week, though.
The Cougars and Hawks match up well.
Who 2 Watch: For Pike Central, Matt Anderson.
Anderson has been dominate in the run game.
Anderson is a big strong back who wears opposing defenses down.
It usually takes more than one defender to bring him down.
Anderson leads the Hawks in rushing with 292 rushing yards and two TDs on 40 carries.
If Anderson can set the tone early and get the chains moving, look for Tyler Hunt and the rest of the offense to open up and make some big plays.
Anderson sets the tempo for the Hawks and then once the defense focuses on slowing him down, everything opens up for everybody else.
If Anderson has a big game the Hawks can pick up another big win over another Class 4A opponent.
Grundy at East Ridge
Who: Grundy (3-0) at East Ridge (0-3)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Tribe, Lick Creek.
Coaches: Grundy, N/A. East Ridge, Ben Runyon.
Notes: Grundy is coming off of a 36-26 win over Lebanon, while East Ridge is coming off of a 49-8 road loss to Pikeville.
Grundy opened the season with a 28-8 win over Twin Valley and followed that with a 20-18 win over River View before knocking off Lebanon last week.
East Ridge is still searching for its first win of the season.
The Warriors have struggled stopping opposing offenses.
The Warriors are giving up 47.3 points per game this season.
East Ridge hasn’t posted any of its stats to the KHSAA website.
Who 2 Watch: For East Ridge, the defense.
If the Warriors want to pick up their first win of the season, the defense will have to step up.
East Ridge can’t allow 47 points and win.
But if the defense plays better, the offense may get more confidence.
Watch the East Ridge defense Friday night.
