Bears roll past Bethel, 94-70

UPike men’s basketball sent a statement Saturday afternoon that it is one of the top teams in the country after defeating (RV) Bethel, 94-70 to close the Appalachian Wireless Classic.
It was UPike’s most complete game so far this season with plenty of positives on both the offensive and defensive end.
UPike was beyond dominant on the defensive end in the first half, forcing Bethel to shooting 30.3 percent in the first 20 minutes that was even lower before shots began to fall late.
With a five point lead already in hand, UPike went on a 7-0 run thanks in large part to UPike’s two most potent offensive threats on the night – Jordan Perry and Da’Rell Domineck.
Perry had another explosive game against Bethel with 26 points on 8-14 shooting plus 8-11 from the free-throw stripe. He also was one of UPike’s top distributors with five assists.
Domineck, meanwhile picked up his fourth career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Despite UPike’s defensive efforts in the first half, Bethel was able to stay within striking distance because of the Bears entering foul trouble. The Wildcats took 20 free throws in the first half and made 13.
UPike shored up the foul issues in the second half and after a 15-1 run, opened up a 21-point lead, the largest of the game at the time.
After a strong showing in limited time Friday night, Chaz Hinds had another great shooting night (6-10) for 12 points. Luke Layhew (13 points) and Jazz Parker (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Bears.
UP NEXT
UPike heads south this week for its D-I exhibition against former assistant coach Richie Riley and South Alabama on Wednesday. Tip-off in Mobile is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.