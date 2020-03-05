The Girls’ 15th Region Tournament semifinals are set.
Floyd Central will take on Shelby Valley Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the opener at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, while Belfry and Pikeville will do battle at 8:15 p.m.
Let’s take a look at how all the teams got there:
Monday night:
Floyd Central 52,
Martin County 51
Floyd Central was down 42-34 with 1:38 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Jaguars answered with an 12-0 run to take a 46-42 lead with 3:56 left in the game.
Floyd Central is headed to the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball semifinals after knocking off Martin County 52-51 in the 15th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament quarterfinals at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Monday night.
Floyd Central, which entered the region tournament as the 58th District runner-up, claimed its 20th victory this season.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 20-8.
Martin County ended its season 21-10 with the loss.
Floyd Central shot 38.6 percent (22 of 57) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were two of 13 from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.
Inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Martin County 38-36.
Katie Moore scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Floyd County to the win.
Accompanying Moore in double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Kennedy Harvel and Grace Martin added 12 points apiece.
“It was a great team effort,” Floyd Central coach Justin Triplett commented, following his team’s victory. “They showed a lot of heart to answer two big runs from Martin County and to fight with a big team on the boards.”
Floyd Central carried a single digit lead out of each of the first two quarters, but needed a strong finish to notch the win.
The Lady Jaguars led 29-26 at halftime but were limited in the third quarter. Martin County outscored Floyd Central 16-7 in the third quarter to move ahead 42-36.
Persevering in the postseason, Floyd Central finished strong, outscoring Martin County 16-9 in the final quarter to claim the victory.
Contributing offensively for Floyd Central, Natalie Holle netted six points, Kamryn Shannon posted three points and Brook Stumbo, one of the top defensive players in the 15th Region, tallied two points.
Madison Thompson led Martin County with a game-high double-double, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Joining Thompson in double figures in scoring for the Lady Cardinals, Kristen Isaac added 12 points and Lakyn Porter contributed 10 points.
Rounding out the individual scoring for Martin County, Lynndsey Cassell and Gracie Snyder chipped in six points and two points, respectively.
Shelby Valley 45,
Pike Central 25
“You got to get them going.”
That’s what Shelby Valley eighth-grader Jazzy Meade said after the game, but that’s what she did early on for the Lady Wildcats.
With 27 seconds left in the first quarter, Meade came in and knocked down a three to give the Lady Wildcats an 11-7 lead over Pike Central.
The spark that Meade provided early paid off as the Lady Wildcats rolled to a 45-25 win over Pike Central in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“I saw an opening so, I took it,” Meade said. “There heads where down, so I tried to bring them back up.”
Shelby Valley’s defense shutout Pike Central in the second quarter.
Cassidy Rowe opened the second quarter with a three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 14-7. Mead followed with a layup at the 6:10 mark to push the lead to 16-7.
The Lady Wildcats held a 21-7 halftime lead.
Shelby Valley’s Laci Johnson was key in that defensive job for the Lady Wildcats.
“We hang our hats on defense at Valley,” Laci Johnson said. “If you have good defense it helps feed into your offense.
“Every player on our team has a role,” Johnson said. “Our team is amazing and every night is not the same role. Some nights I go in and, yeah I score 10-12-or-15 points and some nights it’s just me playing defense. If that means my team is going to do, then that’s what I’m going to do.
Pike Central’s Kelsi Brinager knocked down a pair of free throws with 7:02 left to end an 11 minute scoring drought for the Lady Hawks.
Laci Johnson had a big basket with 1:59 left to play in the third to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 33-12.
Shelby Valley held a 37-14 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Alyssa Newsom had an outstanding game for the Lady Wildcats with 12 points and five steals. Alyssa Elswick followed with 12 points and seven rebounds. Rowe followed with six points, three steals, two assists, two rebounds and a block. Johnson added six points. Meade added five points, two assists and a steal. Senior Tori Hampton followed with four points, five rebounds and four assists.
Brinager led the way for the Lady Hawks with a game-high 18 points. Chloe Neece followed with three points. Bailey Birchfield and Alexis Taylor each scored two points for the Lady Hawks.
With the win, Shelby Valley (21-8) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals Friday night at 6:30 p.m. against Floyd Central at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pike Central finished the season with a 13-16 record.
Tuesday night
Belfry 53,
Johnson Central 52
Everybody in the Appalachian Wireless Arena was expecting Johnson Central to foul, but they just didn’t as time ran off the clock and Belfry escaped with a 53-52 win to advance to the 15th Region semifinals.
Johnson Central’s Faith Fairchild pulled down an offensive rebound and scored with just four seconds left in the game.
The Lady Golden Eagles called a timeout.
Belfry had the ball under its own basket.
The Lady Pirates inbounded the ball to Katie Ball and the game clock just ran out before Johnson Central fouled.
That gave Belfry the win.
Johnson Central finished the season with a 16-15 record.
Ball was sick literally and figuratively. She didn’t start, but her numbers were off the charts.
She finished with a game-high 26 points, 17 rebounds, five blocked shots, two assists and a steal.
Johnson Central jumped out to an early lead with Ball not starting.
Sammi Sites scored with 6:20 left in the first to give the Lady Golden Eagles a 6-2 lead.
Ball came in and scored at the 3:10 mark of the first quarter to cut the lead to 10-6.
Fairchild hit a three in the final seconds of the first to give the Lady Golden Eagles a 15-10 lead after the first.
Ball knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:23 left in the half to tie things up at 18-18.
Cushi Fletcher scored on a fast break with 1:22 left to give the Lady Pirates a 22-18 lead.
Belfry held a 22-18 lead at the half.
The Lady Pirates held Johnson Central to just three second-quarter points.
Eighth-grader Kyera Thornsbury opened the third with two quick baskets to give the Lady Panthers a 26-18 lead.
Johnson Central fought back after that. Kelci Blair scored and was fouled at the 6:10 mark of the third. She missed the free throw, but got her own rebound. After she got the rebound, she backed out to three-point range and drilled a three to cut the lead to 26-25 with 6:03 left.
Belfry responded with a 7-0 run to push the lead to 33-25 with 1:46 left in the third.
KK Vannoy knocked down a three to beat the third quarter buzzer and cut the Lady Pirate lead to 37-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Sites scored with 4:02 left in the fourth to tie the game at 44-44.
Ball answered with a basket and was fouled; she made the free throw to give the Lady Pirates a 47-44 lead.
Sites hit a three with 31 seconds left to cut the Belfry lead to 51-50.
After that Linzee Phillips was fouled. She missed the front end of an one-and-one, but Ball was there for the offensive rebound and putback basket to give the Lady Pirates a 53-50 lead.
Fairchild scored late, but it was enough as the Lady Pirates ran the clock out on the Lady Golden Eagles.
Besides Ball, Thornsbury finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kyra Justice followed with six points. Fletcher added three points. Phillips and Alyssa Varney each added two.
Sites led the way for the Lady Golden Eagles with 20 points and four rebounds. Blair followed with 19 points, five rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Fairchild followed with seven points and Vannoy scored six.
Belfry (16-14) advance to the 15th Region championship against Pikeville Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 8:15 p.m.
Pikeville 69,
Lawrence County 51
Pikeville reminded everyone that the Lady Panthers are the defending 15th Region champions with an impressive 69-51 win over Lawrence County Tuesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Pikeville came out firing.
Alivia Gearheart knocked down a three.
Kelsey Jo Tackett — three.
Tackett — another three.
Pikeville jumped out to a 9-0 lead just like that.
Pikeville held a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Lawrence County didn’t give up, though.
Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner scored with 7:12 left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-14. She added a pair of free throws with 6:58 left to cut the lead to 21-16.
Pikeville’s Mackenzie Maynard played her first game of the season Friday night in the 59th District championship.
Her presence paid dividends Tuesday night.
Maynard pulled down an offensive rebound and was fouled 4:49 left to push the Lady Panthers’ lead to 24-16.
She scored a buck after pulling down another offensive rebound with 4:06 left in the first half. the basket pushed the lead to 26-17.
Maynard had 15 points and six rebounds in the first half. She finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Panthers held a 31-27 halftime lead.
Trinity Rowe opened the third quarter with a basket to give Pikeville a 33-27 lead. Rowe scored again with 5:00 left in the third to push the lead to 39-31.
Kirsten Cole-Williamson pushed the lead to double figures for the Lady Panthers as she scored at the 4:42 mark.
Pikeville held a 51-41 lead at the end of the third.
The Lady Panthers put the game on ice in the fourth.
Emma Ratliff sealed the win with a three with just 48 seconds left.
Gearheart followed behind Maynard with 14 points, five rebounds and a steal. Rowe added 12 points, six assists and a steal. Tackett knocked down three of six threes and finished with nine points, three assists, and a steal. Cole-Williamson finished with seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Alexia Wilkerson added four points and Ratliff chipped in three.
Feltner led the way for Lawrence County with a game-high 23 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. Alexis Ratliff added nine points. Tyra Hammond scored five and Kaison Ward followed with four. Brooke Neal and Ellie Webb scored three points apiece. Kyleah Ward and Abby Nelson each scored two points.
Lawrence County finished the season with a 19-14 record.
Pikeville (24-7) is scheduled to take on Belfry at 8:15 p.m. Friday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in the 15th Region semifinals.
