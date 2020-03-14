March Madness.
Done before its madness fully got going.
The NBA and NCAA were the first to be called off or suspended because of COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
Then the Sweet 16 Tournaments.
Major League Baseball followed by delaying opening day.
Then KHSAA calls off Spring Football practice.
The NAIA cancelled the National Championship Tournament, so UPike coach Kelly Wells won’t get to make one more run at the title as head coach.
Then the KHSAA suspended spring sports until April 12.
As of right now, there’s no major sports going on.
Everybody is taking precautions of COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
At a time of excitement and fun with sports in full swing with basketball, baseball and the NFL Draft looming, it has all come to a close.
People keep asking me what are we going to do about sports coverage?
There’s nothing we can do except come up with features and different story ideas.
All-Mountain Basketball comes to mind, so be on the look out for that.
Our game-plan at the Appalachian Newspapers is to continue to do our job and find stories that need to be told. We might have to get creative, but we will still be looking to do features and stories as they arise.
Please be patient and understanding because we can’t cover sports that aren’t being played.
Hopefully, April 12 will get here and things can go back to a somewhat normal schedule.
We are the regions most credible news source and we will prevail by continuing to tell captivating sports related stories.
