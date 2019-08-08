Grayson Cook: Doing big things

Big time players do big time things.
Belfry’s Grayson Cook is a big time player.
He’s done big time things for three seasons and trying to finish with his senior campaign at Belfry with his best season yet.
Cook recently committed to play college football at Air Force.
“It meant a lot to get that decision out of the way,” Cook said. “I had a lot of pressure because obviously, it’s a big decision. I think I made the right decision. I just had to get that off my back and stop worrying about it. Now, I have the season ahead of me. It’s the last season with my guys and then off to Colorado to do big things.”
The Pirates are gearing up for the season to start. Belfry will host Raceland in a scrimmage this Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.
“I’m very excited,” Cook said. “The team is coming together and meshing well and we’re working hard. It’s a different kind of work. I’ve been here three years and it’s just a different kind of level. I like it. I’m very excited to get this thing started and show people what we’re all about.”
Cook’s versatility on the field is unmatched.
On defense, he is known as an outstanding outside linebacker. He can also line up on the edge and rush the passer. Cook can drop back into coverage as well.
Cook had 86 total tackles, five of those tackles were for losses. He also intercepted a pass.
Cook was also the Pirates’ punter and kicker. He was one of the state’s top punters and made 42 of his 46 extra-point kicks.
On offense he played some wide receiver and tight end for the Pirates.
“The coaches know that I’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win,” Cook said. “Anything I can do to help this team get better, that’s what I’m going to do. Last year I didn’t play a lot at tight end, they moved me to wide receiver. This year, they moved me back to tight end and I just told them, I’ll do whatever it takes to make this team better. I think anybody on this team will do the same.”
Belfry returns a lot of talent besides Cook. The Pirates are hoping that experience will pay dividends this season.
“We’re all together,” Cook said. “We all know each other. We have 10 returning starters on defense. Our offense, all of our skill guys are back and we have to do is work on our line. We’ve got Ethan Wolford up there and he’s going to be back up front. That’s going to help a lot. We are working different, though. We’re all working different and coming together. We all worked together this summer. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”
Cook has some big goals set for his senior season.
But the main goal is always the same at Belfry, a state title.
“Individually this season, I’d like to go First Team punter and outside linebacker,” Cook said. “Team goal is to obviously win state. That’s always the goal and that’s what we’re working for.”
Belfry is scheduled to kickoff the season Friday, August 23 against Southwestern at Pulaski County in the Don Franklin Bowl at 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates will return for their home opener Friday, August 30 to take on Lexington Christian Academy at 8:30 p.m. in the 35th Annual Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl.
