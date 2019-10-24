Pikeville: District champs

JENKINS — Pikeville just wouldn’t quit.
The Lady Panthers trailed 2-1 and East Ridge had all of the momentum entering game four, but the Lady Panthers found a way to pull that game and force a fifth and deciding game.
Pikeville gritted out the win in the deciding game as well as the Lady Panthers pulled out a 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 10-25, 25-21, 15-12) win over East Ridge to claim the 59th District championship.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 15th Region Tournament at East Ridge.
In the first game, Pikeville trailed 24-20, but rattled off six straight points to take the game.
Early in the first game, Pikeville’s Ashton Crum hit an ace to tie the game at 8-8.
East Ridge’s Hannah Thacker fired back with a big kill to give the Lady Warriors a 10-8 lead.
Pikeville fought back and the school’s all-time kills leader Kaylee Wells fired a kill to cut the East Ridge lead to 15-14.
Wells hit back-to-back kills give Pikeville a 20-18 lead.
East Ridge fired back with six straight points to go up 24-20.
The Lady Warriors couldn’t find a way to get that extra point as Pikeville rolled off six straight points to take the first game; Chloe Wright had a big block in the run and McKinlee Potter’s service game was strong.
In the second game, the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth. Pikeville held an 18-15 lead, but East Ridge went on a 6-1 run to go up 21-19.
Haley Parks had a kill to give East Ridge the 21-19 lead.
Pikeville’s Potter answered back with a kill of her own to cut the lead to 21-20.
Thacker got the momentum back for the Lady Warriors with a kill to give East Ridge a 23-20 lead.
East Ridge went up 24-21, but Pikeville fought back with two straight points to cut the lead to 24-23.
The Lady Warriors put Pikeville away to take the second game 25-23.
The Lady Warriors jumped on Pikeville in the third game and didn’t let up as they cruised to a 25-10 lead.
The fourth game was close, but Pikeville found a way to stay alive and force and fifth and final set.
In the final set, Pikeville edged the Lady Warriors 15-12 to take the match and claim the 59th District title.
Pikeville improves to 29-7 on the season with the win.
East Ridge drops to 21-8 on the season with the loss.
Both teams will be in the mix for the 15th Region title next week at East Ridge.
