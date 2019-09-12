Luther Jarvis
Luther Jarvis, 88, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, Nov. 13, 1930, the son of the late Ed and Nellie Endicott-Jarvis.
He was a retired coal miner from Canada Coal, a mechanic for Larry Keene and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Loraine Branham Jarvis; two daughters, Mary Jarvis and Susan Moore (Jim); one grandchild, Aaron Ross (Emily); and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Alice; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bobby Justice
Bobby Clinton Justice, 84, of Pike County, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 2, 1935, the son of the late Flem Justice and Sarah ìFonnieî Justice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Jerry C. Justice, Rufus Justice, Flem D. Justice, Malcolm D. Justice, Phillip G. Justice, Fon B. Justice and Dolan C. Justice; and one sister, Geraldine Justice.
He is survived by his devoted spouse, Barbara Sue Justice; five sons, Randall K. Justice (Sarah), Brian S. Justice, Brandon A. Justice (Amanda), Clinton Justice (Teresa) and Ronnie Justice (Teresa); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Darrell Justice; three sisters, Lassie Cool, Frona Bevins and Glema Sue Kunz (Roger); and a host of other dear family and friends.
Bobby will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
