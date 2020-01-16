Curtis Bartley
Curtis Bartley, 80, of Big Card Road, Mouthcard, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 17, 1939, the son of the late Baxter Bartley and Bessie Bartley.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Delbert Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Bartley; one son, Greg Bartley (Missy); five brothers, Thomas Bartley (Mary), Earl Bartley (Marie), Phillip Bartley (Janie), Dewey Bartley (Barb) and Elster Bartley; three sisters, Orlie Mullins, Beatrice Belcher and Dorothy Waller; two grandchildren, Alyssa Roberts and Robert Bartley; three great-grandchildren, Quincy Blackburn, Teagan Bentley and Bristol Roberts; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Bartley Cemetery, Old Johns Moore Branch.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, and Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bluegrass Navigators Care, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Joyce Charles
Joyce Evelyn Charles, 69, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Jan. 4, 1951, the daughter of the late Virgie Francis Ratliff.
She was disabled and a former cashier at Double Kwik. She was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Carol Ann Whitlock and Dea Maria Music; and one sister, Joanna Ratliff.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Charles; four daughters, Teresa Lynn Abbott, Rena Dean Abbott (Eddie), Jessica Ellen Spruill and Lisa Renee Hibbert (Aaron); several adopted daughters; four sisters, Betty Eubank (Edwin), Beckie Estep (Willis), Vickie Bennington (William) and Robin Blair (David); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Matt R. Pinion Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sue Compton
Sue Carol Compton, 77, of Upper Chole, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 24, 1942, the daughter of the late Johnson Cecil Justice and Stella E. Biliter Justice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Compton I; her son, Kenneth Wayne Compton II; her brother, Ralph Justice; and her sister, Joyce Justice.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Taylor (David); her grandchildren, Briteny Johnson (Matthew), Amber Chaney (Josh) and Savanna Compton; nine great-grandchildren, Jaxen Whitt, Caden Johnson, Brayden Johnson, Braylee Johnson, Anna Chaney, Greyson Chaney, Penelope Brown, Piper Holbrook and Hudson Holbrook; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be forever loved and missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lisa Conn
Lisa Annette Harris Conn, 50, of Robinson Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 27, 1969, to Josephine Bolden Harris, of Robinson Creek, and the late Delmer Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Hall; and one nephew, Ryan.
She is survived by her husband, Lando Conn Jr.; one son, Lando Donavon Conn (Kayla Fields), of Shelby Gap; one daughter, Brittany Nicole Anderson (Wesley), of Pikeville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lando Sr. and Lois Conn, of Cleveland, Tenn.; two brothers, Jimmy Harris (Donna), of Pikeville, and Billy Harris (Christina), of Campbellburg, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Aryana, Rayden, Shaddix, Ryleigh, Briella, Jordan and Ryder; two nieces, Misty and Amanda; one nephew, Blake; and a host of other dear family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carol Johnson
Carol Johnson, 63, of Big Branch Road, Virgie, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 13, 1956, to Russell Hampton and the late Josephine Miller.
She was a Head Start teacher.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie Gene Johnson.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one son, Brian Tavis Johnson, of Long Fork; one daughter, Robin Kaye Dotson (Leon), of Speight; one brother, Russell Hampton Jr. (Kim), of Illinois; two sisters, Glenda Compton, of Virgie, and Linda Mullins (Narvel), of Illinois; seven grandchildren, Dakota Dotson, Morgan Dotson, Alex Dotson, Halie Johnson, Holie Johnson, Logan Miller and Nicole Miller; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Speight.
Visitation services will be moved to the Speight Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 16. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Clara Justice
Clara Mary Justice, 92, of Phyllis, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at La Grange, Texas, June 17, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter and Sophia Trlieck.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Otis Justice; two sons, Stanley and Bennett Justice; and two sisters, Janice Adkins and Patty Williamson.
She is survived by three sons, James Justice (Ida), Allen Justice and Terry Justice, all of Phyllis; four sisters, Joyce Morales (Bill), Shirley Stiltner (Jack) and Judy Sansom (Darrell), all of Phyllis, and Wanda Justice, of Fedscreek; 26 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ with Willie Abshire and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Julie Kiser
Julie Kiser, 80, of Caney Highway, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Sept. 19, 1939, the daughter of the late Noah and Dona Bryant Kiser.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church since 1974, and was retired from Elliott’s Glass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Blucher Kiser; six sisters, Ethel Kiser, Lucy Kiser, Elsie Slone, Elizabeth Hall, Gracie Brown and Lula Newsome; two sisters-in-law, Betty Kiser and Ruby Kiser; five brothers-in-law, Clyde Newsome, Bern Slone, Manderville Hall, Earl Brown and Milburn Newsome.
She is survived by two brothers, Hebert Kiser (Sylvia), of Penny, and Jarvey Kiser, of Collins; four sisters, Fannie Newsome and Joyce Robinson (Dewey), both of Penny, Nadine Newsome (Donald), of Robinson Creek, and Clara Elswick (Glasson), of Long Fork; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sam Hall Cemetery, Bear Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Toot” Lambert
Charles Lee “Toot” Lambert, 60, of McCarr, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Jan. 15, 2020, at the Faith Mission Church, McCarr, with Rev. Harold Dotson and Rev. Jimmy Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Alley Cemetery, Ransom.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Juanita Lowe
Juanita Coleman Thacker Lowe, of Pikeville, went home to be with the Lord the evening of Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She passed peacefully from this life while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to the late David and Naomi Coleman, Jan. 1, 1925, at Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adoring husband, J.U. Thacker; three grandsons, Robert Douglas Spears, Larry Isaac Thacker and Matthew Taylor Stanley; two sisters, Christine Kendrick and Jacqueline Amick; four brothers, David Coleman Jr., Ivan Gene “Tunney” Coleman, Alfred Coleman and Curt H. Coleman; three great grandchildren, Floyd Dewayne Spears, Tyler Leigh Thacker and Rachael Abigail Coleman; and one son-in-law, Gary Clevinger.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Darlene Clevinger, Gerri Kinder (Ken), Larry Thacker (Judy) and Jesse “Bud” Thacker (Dee); her grandchildren, Kevin Spears, Derena Coleman (Ron), Ken Kinder II (Michelle), Tracy Hall (Will), Raleigh Wells (Chase), Jesse Thacker III and Chloe Thacker; her great grandchildren, Meecy Uddin (Ryan), Robbie Spears (Anna), Rocky Spears, Kelcie Spears, Jacob Coleman (fiance’, Kealy Daniel), Mary Abigail Coleman, Luke Simpson, Elijah Hall, Tyler Hall, Kaylin Swiney, Alyssa Stanley, Analeigh Wells, Charley Wells and Harrison Wells; her great-great-grandchildren, Archer and Piper Spears and Aiden Spears; her sister, Shelby Jean Coleman; her many loving nieces, nephews and a host of others who adored her.
Juanita and her husband, J.U. Thacker, owned and operated Thacker Furniture & Appliance and Thacker Cable Division from 1954-1975, until J.U.’s death. At the age of 50, when the love of her life passed, Juanita went back to school to study real estate. She earned her degree and enjoyed working as a real estate agent for over 35 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Shelbiana, where she taught Sunday School in her younger years. As the years crept up on her, she loved to be chauffeured to church, by her children and grandchildren, wherever they went. She loved the Lord and all her church families, Blessed Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Pikeville Freewill Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church.
Juanita’s love for the Lord and others was expressed by one of her young grandchildren who said, “Mamaw was a lady who stood strong in her faith. She made time for the ones she loved and shared her wisdom with many. She showed patience and gave so much love and joy to everyone she touched. She was a treasured mother, loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, sister and friend.”
Family will gather at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 5 p.m., with visitation for friends beginning at 6 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jordan Roberts
Jordan Andrew Roberts, 37, of Lizzie Fork, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 27, 1982, to Andy and Cheryl Roberts, of Lizzie Fork of Caney.
He was employed by the Pike County Board of Education.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dee Robinson; and paternal grandparents, Everett and Pauline Roberts.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Hall Roberts; one step-son, Kaden Compton; his maternal grandmother, Coupie Robinson, of Caney Creek; and a host of loving uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many great friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Gary D. Hall, Paul Ed Coleman, Greg White, Greg Newsome, Eric Fleming and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Dee Robinson Family Cemetery, Caney Creek, with Jake Robinson, Josh Robinson, Gary Roberts Jr., Richie Burdine, Jared DeHart, Trevor Robinson, Cole Robinson and Everett Wayne Burdine serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Todd Robinson, Joey Robinson and Phil Hall.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jerry Stanley
Jerry Ronald Stanley, 82, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 3, 1937, the son of the late Kenneth Lawrence Stanley and Earthlee Davis Stanley.
He was the manager at Watsons Department Store for over 44 years and a believer of the Church of Christ Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Stanley; and two grandchildren, Matthew Stanley and Adam Wayne Stanley.
He is survived by his wife, Pearlene Stanley; three sons, Roy Neal Stanley (Tina), Larry Wayne Stanley (Ann) and James Robert Stanley; two step-sons, William Gregory Friend (Diana) and Dwayne Edward Friend (Tiffany); one sister, Helen Vanover; one brother, Thomas Stanley (Betty); 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Donnie” Williamson
Gary Donald “Donnie” Williamson, 62, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Turkey Creek, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
