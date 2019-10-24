Shirley Fuller
Shirley Jean Mullins Fuller, 65, of Leesburg, Ind., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 1, 1954, the daughter of the late Johnny and Katherine Johnson Mullins.
She was a general laborer employed by Dalton Foundry. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Gary, Jimmy, Jerry Keith and Kenneth Roy Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Fuller; two sons, Rodney Joe Caudill and Dustin Catanzarite; two sisters, Judy Stiltner (Monroe) and Rita Elkins (Timothy); three brothers, Donald Mullins (Pamela), Roger Mullins (Sandy) and Terry Mullins (Tosha); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Janet Gilliam
Janet Vivian Gilliam, 77, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, surrounded by her family.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Stone Coal Church of Christ for over 40 years. A beautiful, kind and gentle person, she possessed an amazing ability to feel within her own heart the joys and sorrows of others.
She was born in Pikeville, Dec. 27, 1941, the daughter of the late Jeff Walter Hopkins and Reable Imogene Bowersock Hopkins.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a stillborn child, Brandon Thomas Gilliam; one brother, Walter Dwayne Hopkins; and one sister, Judith Kay Little.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Scotty McNally Gilliam; two sons, Walter Scott Gilliam (Anita), of Bethany, Conn., and Wesley Brian Gilliam (Rebecca), of Bardstown; two brothers, Larry Thomas Hopkins (Donisha), of Dry Fork, and Benny Edward Hopkins, of Chloe Creek; one sister, Brenda Joyce Thacker (Dean), of Greasy Creek; numerous nephews and nieces; four grandchildren, Jordan Scott Thomas Gilliam (Kiara), Michal Brooke Gilliam, Lydia Grace Gilliam and Coby Richard Goff; and one great-grandchild, Elliott Grace Gilliam.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the J.W. Call and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by funeral services beginning at 12 p.m. Burial of cremains will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
