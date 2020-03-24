Constance Huffman
Constance Lee Huffman, 74, of 328 Southpoint Drive, Lexington, formerly of East Shelbiana, Pikeville, gained her angel wings, at Central Baptist Hospital at 6 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Earnest Dewight and Jetta Lee Sowards Huffman.
She is survived by one sister, Daphne Jean Huffman, of Lexington; one niece, Alyson P. Brown (Chris), of Madisonville; one nephew, Justin Cox, of Cynthiana; one great-niece and one great-nephew, both of Washington State.
She was cremated at Clark Legacy Center Crematory and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
Juanita Mullins
Juanita Mullins, 98, of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Wales, Nov. 21, 1921, to the late Oliver and Cora Tackett Burke.
She was a faithful member of the Virgie Baptist Church and a former school teacher.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Eugene Mullins.
She is survived by one son, Joe Gordon Mullins, of Stuart, Fla.; two grandchildren, Arinda Kay Richards and Robert Joe Mullins; four great-grandchildren, Heather Peterson, Travis Richards, Cheyenne Richards and Teagan Mullins; nine great-great-grandchildren, Kaylee Farineau, Brooke Farineau, Carter Peterson, Landon Peterson, Nolan Peterson, Aubrey Peterson, Emma Clavelle, Letti Clavelle and Ember Mullins; and a special friend whom she loved like a grandchild, Joseph C. Tackett.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Virgie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 223, Virgie, KY 41572.
Olive White
Olive G. (Jean) White, 79, of Cartersville, Ga., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Atlanta Medical Center.
She was born at Elkhorn City, March 28, 1940, to the late Ombra and Pebble Bartley.
She was a woman of strong faith and shared her love of God with people. She had an amazing love for her family and life in general. She loved a good practical joke and was always making people laugh. She was the QUEEN of the family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Blake Hawkins and Phillip Bartley; and her sisters, Carol Leach and Betty Walls.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Jay Morrow, of Cartersville, Ga.; her children, Anthony Epling (Delta), of Ellijay, Ga., Linda Griffith, of Adairsville, Ga., Pamela Martin, of Adairsville, Ga., Lori Ballew (Chris), of Dalton, Ga., and Amanda Sheffield (Chris), of Carrollton, Ga.; her grandchildren, April Gooden, Tony Epling Jr., Joseph Epling, Brian Garner, Brandi Roach, Blake Martin, Alyssa Gill, Isiah Ray, Brock Ballew, Aaron Sheffield and Andrew Sheffield; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Wanda Rediger (Dwight), of White, Ga., Kelsey Potter (Leon), of Shelby Gap, and Gracie Fuller, of Elkhorn City; her brothers, Anthony Bartley and Jackie Bartley, both of Elkhorn City; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Owen Funeral Home of Cartersville, Georgia.
Raymond Yates
Raymond Lee Yates, 75, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pikeville, Oct. 2, 1944, the son of the late John and Bessie Casebolt Yates.
He was a roof bolter in the coal mines.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James “The Hulk” Stewart; his brothers, Herman Yates and his wife, Georgene, Garland Yates and his wife, Ima Mae, Gordie Yates and his wife, Nora, Leonard Yates and his wife, Bonnie, and Denver Yates; and his sister, Dixie Mae Damron and her husband, Charlie.
He is survived by two daughters, VaLena McCoy and Kandace Chapman, both of Pikeville; one son, Johnny Stewart and his wife, Teresa, of Greasy Creek; one brother, Albin Yates (Darlene, deceased), of Greasy Creek; and four grandchildren, Geneva Chapman, Ave McCoy, Matthew Stewart and Ibreonna Stewart.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
