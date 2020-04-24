Steven Combs
Steven D. Combs, 60, died suddenly in Pikeville, Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Teresa Hefner Combs and the devoted father of Amanda, Stephanie and Noah.
He was born in Pikeville, Jan. 17, 1960, the second of three sons of Donald and Alcie Howard Combs. He attended the Pikeville schools and graduated from Pikeville High School in 1978, where he was president of his senior class. Steve twice competed in the Kentucky High School Golf State tournament. Following high school, he attended the University of Kentucky where he was in the honors program and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity; he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1983. He then attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1986, winning the Book Award in his Litigation Skills Course, and passed the Kentucky Bar the same year.
Steve returned to Pikeville and married Teresa Hefner Combs in 1987. He began practicing law with his older brother, Don, at Combs & Combs, P.S.C. His younger brother, Bobby, later joined the two in private practice. Steve’s interest in politics led him to run for the Pikeville City Commission in 1988, and he was elected as Pikeville City Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem. He was then elected mayor of Pikeville in 1994. While serving as mayor, Steve also served on the Board of the Public Housing Authority of Pikeville, where he was Chairman from 1996 to 1998. Steve returned to the Pikeville City Commission in 2001, where he was again elected Pikeville City Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem. In 2003, Steve was appointed Pike County Circuit Judge for the 35th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division, a position to which he was twice elected. He never lost an election! Steve was a lifelong Democrat. Judge Combs served on the bench until his death. He dedicated his life to his community and serving others.
Before taking the bench, his practice of law centered on the coal, oil and gas industries. He advised many local individuals and companies of all sizes. Attorney Combs was a strong advocate for his clients. He was involved with many oil and gas partnerships and was active with his brothers in several businesses.
As judge, Steve never shied from difficult cases. He always had a keen sense of both justice and equity. On one occasion, while in the grocery store, a frequent criminal defendant shopping with his mother, saw Judge Combs. The defendant approached and said, “Mom, this is Judge Combs. He’s my Judge!” Such high esteem was common among those who appeared before their Judge.
Steve and Teresa were completely devoted to each other. Together they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in March. Teresa was his best and most effective campaigner!
Judge Combs was an avid upland bird hunter and outdoorsman, enjoying farming, raising cattle and his bird dogs. He loved golfing, especially in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. His children’s pursuits, from their schooling to cheerleading to coaching his son’s golf teams, was a primary focus. Steve especially enjoyed traveling with his wife, Teresa, to watch their son play collegiate golf. He loved to spend time with his twin daughters. He was a very proud and attentive father!
Steve is survived by his wife, Teresa, and their three children, Amanda, Stephanie and Noah, as well as his brothers, Donald Combs (Leslie), of Pikeville, and Robert Combs (Afif), of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Agnes M. Hefner, and her son, David Hefner (Cynthia), of Pikeville. Judge Combs leaves behind a host of friends who will dearly miss him and his wise counsel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alcie Howard Combs; his maternal grandparents, Noah D. and Edith Chase Howard; and his paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Mollie Napier Combs.
Steve was a Christian and lifelong member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church. Judge Combs was an Eagle Scout (Troop 10) and Order of the Arrow-Brotherhood. He was a Life Member of the UK Alumni Association and a UK Fellow (Lafferty Society). He was a member of the founding Board of Directors of Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to the Pikeville United Methodist Church Food Pantry honoring Steve’s compassion and devotion to helping others.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the service and burial will regretfully be PRIVATE. Steve’s funeral will be live streamed on Youtube by the Pikeville United Methodist Church, which will share a link on Facebook. There will be a public memorial later to be announced through J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home. The family hopes to be able to see you then. The family thanks you for your continued love and support. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Pierre-Uncle Eddie” Croaff
Eddie “Pierre-Uncle Eddie” Croaff, 73, died Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday April 24, 2020, with the recommended limitation of 10 people in attendance at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Entombment will immediately follow the service. Pastor Bob Werntz will officiate the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Dallas Fleming
Dallas Fleming, 80, of Mouthcard, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born in Buchanan County, Va., the son of the late Duel and Hazel (Ramey) Fleming.
He was a longtime resident of Pike County and of the Christian Faith. He was a loving husband and father and was a coal truck driver.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Bonita (Fields) Fleming, of Mouthcard; and his daughter, Jeanie Wolford (David), of Blecher.
Private graveside services will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.grundyfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Sally Hackney
Sally Hackney, 74, of Lick Creek, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence, following an extended illness.
She was born in Pike County, the daughter of the late Buster Brown and Emily (Matney) Hawkins.
She was a lifelong resident of Pike County and a member of Stateline Pentecostal Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Accup Hackney, (Nov. 10, 2000); her step-father, Holiday Hawkins; her daughter, Jeanetta Hackney; her sisters, Mary Cantrell and Betty Robinson; her brother, Kenneth Brown; and her son-in-law, Johnny Mullins.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Gina Bishop (Donnie), of Lick Creek, and Valerie Mullins and Ashley Hackney, both of Grundy, Va.; her brother, Eddie Hawkins, of Dayton, Tenn.; her sister, Rita Hawkins, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Donnie Bishop III, Mitchell Herman Bishop, Brandi Ratliff, Haley Blackburn, Abby Bishop, Brayden Mullins and Connor Mullins; her great-grandchildren, Victoria, Tanner, Brooke, Mason, Isabella, Audrey, Aubree and Emilee.
Visitation was held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.grundyfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond Hall
Raymond Hall, 92, of Island Creek, Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Raymond was born at Branhams Creek, Floyd County, Nov. 13, 1927, the son of the late Green and May (Hall) Hall.
Raymond was a former TV technician and of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Marie Ray Hall; three sons, Terry Ray Hall (Sherry), of Bowling Green, Michael Slone (Latonya), of Prater Creek, and Doug Coleman (Kimberly), of Millard; three daughters, Wanda Ross, of Somerset, Susan Rene Lovett, of Danville, and Cherri Coleman (Dwain), of Millard; one granddaughter, Heather Slone (Ryan), of Greenville, Tenn.; and a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burial will follow a private visitation and funeral service at The Thomas Cemetery on Left Fork of Island Creek, Pikeville, with Nathan Slone, Ryan Whitt, Dewayne Coleman, Mike Slone, Doug Coleman and Eddie Ray serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Garl May
Garl Dean May, 83, of Lick Creek, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born at Rockhouse, March 23, 1937, the son of the late Russell Dean May and Marilyn Mays Ratliff.
He was a coal miner.
He is survived by one son, Gregory Batts (Paula), of Dalton, Ga.; two daughters, Carmela Perkins, of Lick Creek, and Lydia Hampton (Chris), of Abingdon, Va.; four sisters, Lavoda Ratliff, of Belcher, Linda Ratliff, of Ferrells Creek, and Gloria Swiney and Myrldeen Slone, both of Draffin; five brothers, Tom May and Russell May, both of Draffin, Jerry May, of Lick Creek, Gary May, of Shelbiana, and Racine May, of Elgin, Ill.; six grandchildren, Jacob Hampton, Katlyn Hampton, Isaac Hampton, Caleb Hampton, Sam Batts and Audrey Batts; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Gary McCallister
Gary L. McCallister, 70, of Naugatuck, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
In accordance with the regulations pertaining to the COVID-19 health pandemic, a private family graveside service and burial will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, with Rev. Etsel Rose officiating. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hatfieldfc.com.
