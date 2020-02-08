Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.