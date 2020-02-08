“Ditty Chicken” Abshire
Raymond “Ditty Chicken” Abshire, 70, of Fedscreek, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Grundy, Va., Oct. 13, 1949, a son of the late Clayton and Inis Church Abshire.
He was a retired coal miner. He was a well-liked man who loved his family dearly and never met a stranger. He loved his tobacco and snuff. You never met him without a chew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Florence M. “Shaver” Abshire; one daughter, Ella Abshire Justice; three brothers, Eugene Abshire, Howard Ray Abshire and Larry Randall Abshire, all of Fedscreek; and one sister, Helen Taylor, of Fedscreek.
He is survived by his daughter, Florence Abshire, of Fedscreek; two grandchildren, Joel Irick, of Lexington, and Addison Justice, of Fedscreek; one great-grandson, Brantley Irick, of Pikeville; and one brother, James Roland Abshire, of Fedscreek..
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the State Line Free Pentecostal Church of God, Mouthcard, with Rev. Jessie Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Abshire Family Cemetery, Motley Road, Fedscreek.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses.
Chester Adams
Chester Adams, 62, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 30, 1957, to the late Willard and Leona Keene Adams.
Chester was a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Millard Adams.
He is survived by his son, Bubby James Taylor of Chloe; his sister, Brenda (Jack) Rich of Chloe; two grandchildren Taylor Adams and Desteny Adams; and two step grand children, Gunner Robinson and Jase Robinson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Chloe Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Justice Cemetery, Ivy Fork, Chloe Road.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. and continue Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
James Bartley
James Richard Bartley, 89, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on November 30, 1930, the son of the late James Alvin and Sadie Sanders Bartley.
He was a principal at Sycamore Elementary School, spent 44 years of service in the education system, was a US Marine Korean Veteran and a member of the First Church of God of Elkhorn City and a KY Colonel.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Joyce Coleman Bartley of Elkhorn City; three sons, Gary Dean (Jeannie Blair) Bartley of Elkhorn CIty, Jamie Kendall (Debra Waddell) Bartley of Johnson City, Tenn., and Kevin Douglas (Barb Mullins) Bartley of Bean Station, Tenn.; one brother, Reed Stephen (Delores) Bartley of Carolina Beach, NC; sister-in-law Emma Bartley of Pikeville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Scottie Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, KY.
Visitation is from 6-9 p.m Saturday, February 8 at the chapel with services at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Wilana Call
Wilana Lida Call, 89, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Willard Knipp officiating.
Daughters of the American Revolution services were held at 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jerry Coleman
Jerry Dale Coleman, 63, of Draffin, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 15, 1956, in Chicago, the son of the late Donald Gene and Joyce Jean Ratliff Coleman.
He was a factory maintenance worker.
He is survived by two daughters, Tia Rose Abshire, of Pike County, and Anna Jones, of Lancaster; five sisters, Don Rita May, of Lick Creek, Diane Lynn Stewart, of Hi Hat, Jeanne Marie Smith, of Ivel, Debra Hess, of Pikeville, and Mary Ellen Hunt, of Lexington; and three grandchildren, Sheldon Lee, Mason Abshire and Teddy Abshire.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Elkhorn City. Burial will follow in the Dow Brooks Cemetery at Draffin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Elkhorn City.
Millard Newsome
Millard Newsome, 77, of Robinson Creek, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 23, 1942, to the late Lonza and Nellie Hamilton Newsome. He was the owner and operator of Newsome’s Ashland Tire and Service for 46 years.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Scott Newsome and Bobby Newsome.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Newsome of Peters Branch; three daughters, Telessa Vanover of Robinson Creek, Pamela Newsome of Robinson Creek, Monica Hall of Robinson Creek; two brothers, Clyde Newsome of Akron, Ohio, Jimmy Newsome of Booker Fork; two sisters, Shirley Branham of Akron, Ohio, JoAnn Little of Long Fork; and five grandchildren, Allyson Roberts, Leeza Adkins, Natasha Ray, Britian Johnson, Perry Thacker; three great-grandchildren, Shelby Wayne Roberts, Brantley Roberts, and Elizabeth Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bethel Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Cemetery at Booker Fork.
Visitation will be held Saturday at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home Chapel with services starting at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
