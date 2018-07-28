Irvin Stollings
Irvin Stollings, 78, of Pound, Va., died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 27, 2018, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
John Mollett
John Foster Mollett, 37, of Steele, died Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Fedscreek.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, 2018, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mollett Cemetery, Steele.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Brandon Robinson
Brandon Robinson, 34, of Dorton, died Friday, July 27, 2018, at Indianapolis, Indiana.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Alice Sawyers
Alice Wagner Sawyers, 82, of Cynthiana, died Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare Center, Lexington.
She was born at Phelps, July 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Raymond and Jane Coleman Wagner.
She was a homemaker, loving mother, sister, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jonah Sawyers; her brothers, Raymond and John Wagner; and her sister, Octavia Coleman.
She is survived by her daughter, Joany Michelle Rowen (Mike), of Cambridge City, Ind.; her sons, Sammy Sawyers (Arlene), of Cynthiana, Gregory Sawyers, of Shelbyville, and Jeff Sawyers, of Lexington; her brother, Kenny Wagner, of Phelps; her sisters, Betty Jane Allan, of Illinois, Juanita Dotson, of Phelps, and Feba Ann Johnson, of New Palestine, Ind.; her grandchildren, Sami Jo, Savannah, Brandon, Alex and Destiny; and other family, neighbors and friends.
Honoring services will be held at the Phelps Funeral Services chapel with Rev. Richard McKinney officiating.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Dotson Cemetery, Phelps, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Phelps Funeral Services, Inc., of Phelps. (606) 456-3926.
