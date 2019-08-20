Kayla Blackburn
Kayla Renee Blackburn, 30, of Shelbiana, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Kenneth Boyd
Kenneth Ray Boyd, 67, of Rocky Road, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, Feb. 18, 1952, the son of the late Ira Ballard Boyd and Opal Adkins Boyd.
He served his country proudly in the United States Navy and was a CNA at the nursing home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Adkins; two sons-in-law, Eddie Adkins and Greg Shepherd; one sister, Joan Thacker; three brothers, Glenn Boyd, Bobby Boyd and Don Boyd; and four grandchildren, Kenneth West, Bobby Adkins, Kayla Adkins and Courtney Faith Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Lynn Tucker Boyd; two daughters, Tina Shepherd, of Louisville, and Kristy Smail (Ritchie), of Columbus, Ohio; three brothers, Timmy Boyd and Everett Boyd, both of Pikeville, and Emillee Boyd, of Roanoke, Va.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Collins, Blaine Layne and Elmer Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice-Tucker Cemetery, Elisha Fork, Hurricane. Military honors will be conducted by the D.A.V. Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Staff Sgt. “Bob” Brooks
Staff Sgt. Robert Morgan “Bob” Brooks, 64, of Frankfort, formerly of Nolan, W. Va., died Saturday, July 7, 2019.
Private services were held for his family.
Obituary courtesy of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Larry Elswick
Larry Manuel Elswick, 72, of Timmonsville, S. Car., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born a son of the late Mary Bell Tackett Elswick and Mahlon Elswick.
He was a retired coal miner from Kiah Creek Coal Mining. He was a member of the Elim Baptist Church and a huge University of Kentucky fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Phillip Elswick; and one sister, Avonelle McKinster.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Ellen Mullins Elswick; two sons, Larry Scott Elswick (Jennifer), of Alexander, Ark., and Phillip Wendell Elswick (Georgie), of Florence, S. Car.; one daughter, Saundra Dorrell (Jay), of Effingham, S. Car.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Clifford Elswick, of East Liberty, Ohio, Lloyd Elswick, of Virgie, and Roger Elswick, of East Liberty, Ohio; four sisters, Phyllis “Adele” Hall, of Richwood, Ohio, Brenda Coleman, of Pikeville, Bessie Garten, of Summerville, Fla., and Beverly Johnson, of Virgie; and a special niece, Janice Harmon (Thomas), of Bean Station, Tennessee.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Elim Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home of Florence, South Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.
Jessica Johnson
Jessica Lynn Johnson, 72, of Townhouse Fork of Robinson Creek, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1946, the daughter of the late Jess and Lillian Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Roberts; four sisters, Patsy Hall, Mary Cole, Donna Collier and Darlene Yates; and four great-grandchildren, Mekka Waddles, Jonathan Waddles, Marcus Waddles and Jonathan C. Newsome.
She is survived by one son, Eric Tackett (Becky), of Robinson Creek; one daughter, Carmella Tackett, of Robinson Creek; one sister, Martha Anderson, of Hager Hill; four grandchildren, Jess Waddles, Erica Waddles, Jonathan Newsome and Matthew Tackett; four great-grandchildren, Carmen Waddles, Demi Waddles, Brody Waddles and Kimberlynn Newsome; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Roberts Family Cemetery, Sugar Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
John Mitchell
John Lester Mitchell, 40, of Robinson Creek Road, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Harlan County, Nov. 6, 1978, to the late Hubert Douglas and Euna Mae Couch Mitchell.
He was a respiratory therapist at Pikeville Medical Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Libby Sue Creech.
He is survived by his wife, Brandi Sue Brafford Mitchell; three daughters, Kalista LaShae Mitchell, Raegan Taylor Mitchell and Brooklynn Bailee Mitchell; three brothers, Adam Mitchell, Isaac Mitchell and Dexter Davidson; three sisters, Tonya Saylor, Teresa Elder and Pamela Smith; his loving niece, Chasity Brewer; and a host of other dear nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Holbrook and Lonnie Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Ed Eye” Mullins
Eddie “Ed Eye” Mullins, 65, of Caney Highway, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1954, to the late John Henry and Willa Dean Little Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Benny, Billy, Bobby, Joseph and Douglas; and two sisters, Faye Little and Marie Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Vonda; one son, Ken Edward Mullins (Lizzie), of Caney; one daughter, Kimberly Sue Dye (Billy); two brothers, Johnny Mullins, of Elkhorn, and David Mullins, of Richmond; one sister, Laura Cooper (Nicky), of Lewis County; four grandkids, Shiane (Ryan), Kenneth, Maggie and Lisa (Cody); one great-grandchild, Griffith; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Roberts Family Cemetery, Frogtown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Karen Stickler
Karen Leedy Stickler, 62, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Pikeville, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Sept. 22, 1956, the daughter of Anna Lee Branham Leedy, of Gallipolis, Ohio, and the late Faris Leedy.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Carness “Tiny” Leedy; and two sisters, Maudie Leedy and Sherrie Fenderbosch.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Rodney Leedy, of Brooks, and Kenneth Leedy, of Garfield; three sisters, Barb Tackett, of Wheelwright, Roena Friend, of Pikeville, and Linda Tackett, of Gallipolis, Ohio; three grandchildren, Shelly, Misty and Tiara; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Corbett; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Daryl Newsom and others officiating. Burial followed at the Potter Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
