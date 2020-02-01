Billy Akers
Billy Akers, 63, of Little Robinson, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born at Harrodsburg, Sept. 4, 1956, to the late David and Oma Newsom Akers.
He was a disabled coal miner and pastor of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church for 12 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, McKinley Akers and David Akers; and one sister, Sarah Basham.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon Akers; two daughters, Amanda Akers and Anita Newsome (Dale), both of Little Robinson; four brothers, Robert Akers (Jean), of Ashcamp, Jay Akers (Cindi) and Tiny Joe Akers (Arlene), both of Virgie, and Levi Akers (Peggy), of Ary; two sisters, Susie Goff, of Raccoon, and Arty Hazel, of Pikeville; three grandchildren, Byron Newsome, Brooklyn Newsome and Alivia Akers; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church with Bethel Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Edith Bentley
Edith Bentley, 93, of Left Fork of Long Fork, Virgie, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 13, 1927, to the late Joe McCray and Liza Hall McCray.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Bentley; one son, Otis Bentley; two brothers, Delzie McCray and Lonzo McCray; and one sister, Eveline McCray.
She is survived by one son, Kermit Bentley (Cassie), of Virgie; one daughter-in-law, Anita Bentley, of Virgie; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Neon Church of Christ with Johnny King, Brad Taylor and Frank Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at the Bentley Cemetery, Orchard Branch.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Jonathan Bentley
Jonathan Allen Bentley, 32, of Hurricane Creek Road, Kimper, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Jenkins.
He was born Nov. 14, 1987, to Marie Tackett Bentley, of Kimper, and the late Allen Bentley.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Cornvel and Unia Tackett; and paternal grandparents, Jonah and Orthel Bentley.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Randy Rose, of Kimper; three sons, Hayden Allen Bentley and Jonathan Skylar Bentley, both of Raccoon, and Payton Riley Bentley, of Kimper; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Old Union Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Sanders Cemetery, Bad Fork of Rockhouse.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Ruth Chaffins
Ruth Burnette Chaffins, 88, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, Marietta, Georgia.
She was born at home on Stone Coal Road, Pikeville, Jan. 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Corbett and Linda Jane Blackburn Burnette.
She was a graduate of the Spencerian Commercial College in Louisville and retired from the West Virginia Department of Welfare. She was a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ and the United Delilah Methodist Church in Oceana, West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hallard Chaffins, on May 24, 2012; three brothers, Conder Burnette, Quentin Burnette and J.F. Burnette; and three sisters, Gladeus Smith, Pearl Scott and Jo Marie Pryor.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Chaffins (Carolyn), of Kennesaw, Ga., and Randall Chaffins (Kim), of Acworth, Ga.; her daughter, Gigi Owens (Tom), of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; her sister, Daryl Barjaktarovich, of Troy, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Brandon Chaffins (Natalie McLain), Meagan Sturm (Jim), Ashley Butler (Phillip), Lindsay Owens (Peter Heldt), Adam Chaffins, Katherine Chaffins, Carson Hooper and Matthew Hooper; and two great-grandchildren, Margaret Grace Sturm and Sterling James Sturm.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Coal Run Church of Christ, 149 Church Street, Pikeville, KY 41501.
James Childers MD
James Childers MD, 95, was a physician, a veteran of World War II, a church deacon, and most of all, a devoted husband and father. He died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in Pike County, one of six children. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Medical School. He practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Louisville.
Over his career, he delivered an estimated 15,000 babies, many of them pro bono for Catholic Charities, the Baptist Board of Child Care and the Salvation Army. He performed more than 17,000 surgeries. He served as Chief of OB-GYN at St. Joseph’s Hospital and was on the Hospital Executive Committee at Humana for 20 years, in addition to serving as both Chief of OB-GYN and Chief of Staff. He also headed the Insurance Review Committee of the Jefferson County Medical Society for 15 years. He was a clinical professor at the University of Louisville Medical School for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Freeman Childers.
He is survived by three daughters and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Planned Parenthood, or, National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Private services will be held.
Benny Ford
Benny Ford, 81, of Fords Branch, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Goldenia Frazier
Goldenia Ward Frazier, 93, of Belcher, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Belcher, Jan. 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Wilson Belcher and Virgie Stiltner Belcher.
She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Ashcamp Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Zeldon Ward; her second husband, Luther Frazier; and one brother, Jack Belcher.
She is survived by three sons, Wendell S. Ward and Noble Ward, both of Regina, and Charley Ward, of Winchester; one daughter, Zeldenia Stiltner, of Belcher; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Hufford Williams and others officiating. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
