Thomas Bostic
Beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, Thomas W. Bostic, 89, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with leukemia, cardiac disease and Alzheimer’s.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Landmark Rehab and Nursing Facility of Elkhorn City for their kind and loving care over these many months.
Tom had a long career with the C&O Railroad beginning as a young man in West Virginia. For a short time, he was called away to military service for his country during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he returned as a machinist with the railroad and was later transferred to the Shelbiana facility, where he was foreman of the yard for repair and maintenance of the locomotives, until he retired in 1987. Throughout his life, Tom had a passion for tinkering around the house, woodworking and metalwork.
Thomas was born at Talcott, W.Va., the youngest son of the late Pauline Saunders Bostic and William Otho Bostic. As a child growing up, he was never without a playmate, having six brothers and three sisters.
Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Nova Tackett Bostic; six brothers and two sisters, Ralph (Mary), of Hinton, W.Va., Howard (Edie), of Montgomery, W.Va., Jack (Sally), of Boomer, W.Va., Richard/Dick (Betty), of Ballenge, W.Va., James/Jim (Jean), of Montgomery, W.Va., Bernard (Nancy), of Talcott, W.Va., Ruby Ballengee (Jack), of Newcastle, Penn., and Florence Mann (Everett), of Talcott, West Virginia.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Brenda Johnson (Newton), of Tucson, Ariz.; his son, David W. Bostic; his youngest sister, Mary Carol Ward (Hershel), of Talcott, W.Va.; his numerous nieces and nephews; and his longtime neighbors and wonderful friends, Norman and Phyllis Clevinger.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Thacker Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with Rev. Robby Worrix officiating. Entombment will follow at the Annie E Young Cemetery in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Dawn” Deaton
Mary Dawn Deaton, of Pikeville, passed through the gates of Heaven, early Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her beloved children and other family members, in the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s Hospice Unit, where she and her loved ones received extraordinarily wonderful, tender care by the Hospice staff.
Dawn was born on April 25, 1941, to John M. (Sr.) and Thelma Lois Richardson Deaton, in Cusseta, Ga., near Ft. Benning, where her father was stationed at the time. Throughout Sgt. Deaton’s long military career, Dawn got to live in nearly all the “lower 48”, and she enjoyed the many special events travel affords, like seeing the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl Parade one year, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in another, from a safe perch on her daddy’s shoulder.
At the end of their military travels, the Deatons settled in Breathitt County, home of Dawn’s paternal family. She enjoyed life on the family farm at Kragon near her grandparents, uncles and cousins, then later finished her “growing up” years in nearby Jackson. She was allowed to “skip” the second grade at Jackson City School and graduated from Jackson High just after turning 17.
While a freshman at Lees Junior College, Dawn married her high school sweetheart, Billy Hager Hutchison. Knowing his father-in-law’s hope that Dawn’s former plan to become a nurse would come to fruition, as well as John’s passion for his farm and big herd of Hereford cattle, Bill always loved recalling that when he asked for Dawn’s hand in marriage, “John looked as if every cow he had, had died…!”
Dawn and Bill’s 30-year marriage produced two children, Sherri Dawn and Billy Christopher, and its 30 years was packed with including church and Sunday School activities, sporting and school events and years of Pikeville High School band activities. Dawn became “Mama Dawn” to many band members, and Bill drove the marching band equipment bus to multi-state competitions.
Other than many hours devoted to the band, Dawn was active in her children’s scout memberships and other club activities, was a leader for Sherri’s Girl Scout troop and a devoted booster of Chris’s Debate Team.
Her fond memories as a mom included the time when Chris was just a toddler being tucked into bed and drowsily asking, “Will you do me a favor?”. She replied, “Ok, honey, what kind of favor?” And he said, “A blue one.” (Which shows she and Bill were already grooming their children to be true blue Wildcat fans.)
Another favorite recollection was the time Dawn’s sister, Beth, and she were in one car, and recently-licensed driver, Sherri, and Chris were following in another, on the way to visit their maternal family in North Carolina. The I-40 exit is particularly tricky and Sherri just missed it. While Dawn was moaning, “Oh my children! My children!”, she and Beth could see Chris nearly hanging out the other car window, waving frantically. They, of course, were reunited very shortly!
Dawn enjoyed a long and enjoyable working life, spending years with Bell South’s business office in Pikeville; then when it closed, the Pikeville Chamber of Commerce; and next, her final and longest tenure, as manager of “The Towers” for the Pikeville Housing Authority, until her illness forced her (against all her protestations!) to retire in 2014.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Bill Hutchison; her beloved late son-in-law, Douglas Stevens; her much-loved former mother- and father-in-law, Madge and Anderson Hutchison; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Sherri Hutchison Stevens, of Pikeville; her son, Billy Christopher Hutchison, of Lexington; her very special grandson, Wesley Robert Hutchison, of Pikeville; her brother, John Maco Deaton Jr. (Patrice), of Punta Gorda, Fla.; her sister, Beth Deaton Lemons (Greg), of Jackson; and her sister, Gayle E. Deaton, of Pikeville. She also leaves her nephew, John Maco Deaton III (Kasey), of Jackson; her niece, Lisa Deaton Combs, of Lexington; her nieces, Angela Lemons Short (Scottie), of Independence, and Shelly Lemons Alvey (Shayne), of Lebanon Junction; her great-nephews, John Maco Deaton IV (Shaina), of Jackson, Lucas and Jeffrey Combs, of Jackson; Scottie Landon Short, of Independence, and Bice Gregory Alvey, of Lebanon Junction; her great-niece, Lola Blake Alvey, of Lebanon Junction; and her great-great-niece, Madeleine Rose Deaton; and her great-great-nephews, Hagan and Easton Hollon, all of Jackson: and a very special daughter-by-heart, Vicki Lowe Allen (Larry), of Pikeville.
It was Dawn’s wish that she be cremated. Visitation from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., and a memorial service at 7 p.m., officiated by Dawn’s beloved cousin, Charles E. Deaton, of Jackson, will be held at J.W. Call Funeral Home, Pikeville, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, followed by interment on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 17, at the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502, or, Bluegrass Community Hospice, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmie Ramey
Jimmie B. Ramey, 74, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Elkhorn City, Aug. 22, 1945, the son of the late Charlie and Hazel Forester Ramey.
He was a heavy equipment operator employed by Pike County Government.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Jennifer and Marie; and many brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie Adams Ramey, of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Debbie Ramey, of Chicago, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 12 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Edgar Sanders and others officiating. Entombment followed in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Don Robinson
Don Allen Robinson, 52, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1967, the son of Jackie Little Robinson and the late Eugene Robinson.
He was a coal truck driver and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church at Salvisa.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Taylor Dawn Robinson; and one brother, Donnie Lee Robinson.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Colby Eugene Robinson; one brother, Shannon Robinson (Krista); two sisters, Connie Casebolt (Tony) and Debbie Kiser (Phillip); his aunt, Georgia Tackett; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Willie Meade officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Little Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Troy Tucker
Troy Tucker, 71, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
He was born at Pikeville, Sept. 19, 1948, the son of the late Johnny Tucker and Pebble Thacker Tucker.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jewell Rowe Tucker; two sons, William Tucker and Jamie Tucker, both of Richmond; six siblings, Sonny Tucker, Jeanetta Charles, Leroy Tucker, Louie Tucker, Brenda “Terrie” Clevinger and Wanda Justice; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
