Scotty Akers
Scotty Rex Akers, 78, of Flat Gap, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center. He was born Sept. 15, 1941, the son of the late McKinnley and Melissa Little Akers.
He retired from Orkin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Woody Akers, James Akers, Allen Akers, Bruce Akers, Jack Akers, Clifford Akers and Bill Akers; and three sisters, Wanda “Dot” Justice, Ruth Hooper and JoAnn “Sis” Cunningham.
He is survived by his companion, Marlene Caudill; three sons, Scotty Burt Akers, of Elkhorn, Patrick Timothy Akers (Natasha), of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Justin Hugh Akers, of Nashville; two daughters, Roschele Monique Martin (Kevin), of Johns Creek, and Stephanie Bunyard (Scott), of West Van Lear; one sister, Thelma Adams, of Little Robinson; two special granddaughters, Alyssa Brooke and Brittney Nicole; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Bethel Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Calhoun Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kathy Charles
Kathy Jean Charles, 69, of Raccoon, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Richlands, Va., Oct. 11, 1950, the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy Taylor Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Steven D. Charles and Jason Scott Charles; and one sister, Sue Russell.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Charles, of Raccoon; three grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Hobson officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Willard Daniels
Willard Samuel Daniels, 63, of Kimper, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Mingo County, W.Va., Nov. 21, 1955, the son of Ted and Eva Ross Daniels.
He was a coal miner.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Masonic Rites will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Goff
Barbara June Goff, 62, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 25, 1957, the daughter of Lyonel Edwards and Maria Peyton Ray.
She was a retired hospital billing clerk.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Vesta Jane Hinkle.
She is survived by two sons, Joshua Neil Maynard, of Pikeville, and Stephen Thomas Maynard, of Centerville, Ga.; one brother, Lyonel Edwards, of Meta; one sister, Ada Maynard, of Varney; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Darrin May officiating. Burial will follow at the Runyon/Maynard Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Dick” Hatfield
Jerry “Dick” Hatfield, 57, of Phelps, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born at Freeburn, Oct. 24, 1962, the son of the late Jeff and Ann Dotson Hatfield.
He was a former truck driver having worked for Jones Oil Company for 25 years. He was an outdoorsman. He believed life was best with a hunting or fishing trip with his special friends, Vinten McCoy, Dave “Pollack”Clusky, Zenas ‘Mush” Dotson, Jerry “Smoothie” Ratliff and Craig “P-nut” Griffith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one niece, Priscilla Hatfield McCoy.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Blankenship (Michael), of Phelps; one son, Jerry “Nathan” Hatfield (Amber), of Burnside; two brothers, Jeffrey Hatfield (Linda) and Mark Hatfield; one sister, Glenda Stevens (Sammy); three granddaughters, Kylie Blankenship, Kacie Blankenship and Natalie Hatfield; and a host of nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends.
Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed at the Hatfield Family Cemetery, Jamboree, with Odis Blankenship officiating. Serving as pallbearers were his special friends, along with Larry Keith Wolford, Melivin McCoy, Mark Ashley Hatfield and Bobby Nichols. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Vircie Hurley
Vircie Hurley, 76, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Oct. 17, 1943, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethel May Ward.
She was a club owner and a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Jessie Ward; and two sisters, Goldie Blackburn and Shirley Varney.
She is survived by her loving husband, Parkey “P.J.” Hurley, of Pikeville; one daughter, Mary Claridge (Lancy), of Pace, Fla.; two step-children, Robbie Hurley, of South Williamson, and Robin Sanger (Rob), of Forest Hills; five grandchildren, Alisha Jones, Tyler Jones and Jeremy Jones (Megan), Nate Sanger and Jessica Heilig (P.J. ); one brother, Everett Ward, of Sidney; one sister, Earnesteen Slone, of Kimper; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Ward Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Kay” Justice
Katy F. “Kay” Justice, 80, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Mouthcard, went to walk the streets of Heaven with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was born at Grundy, Va., June 12, 1939, a daughter of the late Roy and Flossie Anderson Stapleton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Justice Sr.; two sons, Jennings Justice Jr. and Roy Lee Justice; two brothers, Doug Stapleton and James Stapleton; two sisters, Hazel Looney and Mary Magdaline Stapleton; and one great-grandchild, David Adam Justice.
She is survived by three sons, David Justice (Amanda) and Charles E. Justice Sr., both of Pikeville, and Michael D. Justice, of Gallipolis, Ohio; Kimberly A. Nance (David), of Lebanon Junction, and Jennifer K. Mitchell (David), of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Mary Stapleton, of Florida, and Phyllis Gray, of Maryland; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one special great-grandchild, Ava Rae Whitaker, of Shepherdsville.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Cornerstone Apostolic Church, Phelps, with Minister Richard McKinney officiating. Burial followed at the Justice Family Cemetery, Elliot Justice Drive, Grapevine, with Josh Smith, C.J., Tyler, Mason, Andy, Brandon and Dillon Justice serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
A special thank you to all the nurses and pca’s of the Norton Women & Children’s Hospital oncology department.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Etta Salisbury
Etta Mae Salisbury, 94, of St. Marys, Ohio, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at The Acres, Wapakoneta, Ohio.
She was born at Dunbarry, Letcher County, July 29, 1925, the daughter of the late John Nitchie and Mattie Wright Nitchie.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road. A celebration of her life by friends and family was held at 7 p.m., followed by a church service by members of Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church at 8 p.m. Burial will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at the family cemetery at Hunter, with her brother, Charles Nitchie, and members of the Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church officiating. Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Garden of Love Old Regular Baptist Church, Glynwood New Knoxville Road, P.O. Box 234, St. Marys, OH 45885; or, Old Elkhorn Regular Baptist Church, 413 Three Mile Road, Jenkins, KY 41537.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Ricky” Senters
James Richard “Ricky” Senters, 60, of Greasy Creek Road, Shelbiana, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, July 27, 1959, the son of the late James Clancy and Mildred Robinson Senters.
He was a coal miner employed by Hubble Mining Company.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Adkins Senters; one son, Jonathan Senters (Jessica); one daughter, Kristi Tackett (Ryan); two sisters, Naomi Hunt and Lexie Weddington (Trevis); five grandchildren, Jackson, Chayse, Madi, Peyton and Presley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Basil Robinson Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Tunis Smith
Tunis Smith, 75, of Canada, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at Canada, Oct. 6, 1944, a son of the late Bill and Alta Smith.
He was a member of the USMC and a member of the Stone Lodge #890 F&AM. He enjoyed being outside, working on cars, working in his garden and listening to music.
He also enjoyed helping anyone he could.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Mary Frances Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Bogar (Dwight), of Sidney; his son, Tunis Keith (Karen), of Louisville; his grandson, Dalton Smith; his brothers, Bobby Smith, Billy Smith (Judy) and Kenneth Smith (Janice); his sisters, Sylvia Williamson, Ruth Mounts and Mable Stevens (Chuck); his special sisters-in-law, Cindy Krass (Bill), of Dumfries, Va., and Betty Lou Williams (John), of Huntsville, Ala.; and his special friends, Paul Harrison (Sandy), Mike Coleman (Beth) and Fred Kimbrough.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Highland Presbyterian Church, Canada. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Grammy” Spears
Carolyn Jean “Grammy” Rogers Spears, 66, of Harold, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Pikeville, Feb. 11, 1953, the daughter of the late K.C. and Nola Avis Justice Rogers.
She was a former bookkeeper and member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Pikeville.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Gene Spears; her daughters, Marsha Lynn Wright (Tommy) and Vickie Denise Kidd (Phillip Carter), both of Pikeville, and Allison Brooke Goble (Ricky), of Harold; her grandchildren, Kassidy, Crosby, Chloe, Caroline, Masten, Ellie, Creed, Dallas and Boone; her brothers, Wayne Rogers and Lester Rogers, both of Harold, and Larry Rogers, of Betsy Layne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jared Arnett officiating. Entombment will follow at the Roy and Carolyn Spears Family Cemetery, Harold, with Tommy Wright, Ricky Goble, Phillip Carter, Wayne Rogers, Lester Rogers, Larry Rogers, Brett Rogers, Steven Rogers and Jamie Rogers serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
