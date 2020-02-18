“Gabby” Adkins
Gabriella “Gabby” Adkins, 43, of Phillips Branch, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 9, 1976, to the late Larry and Betty Jo Damron Migneron.
She was a teacher’s aide at Dorton Elementary and of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Adkins, of Richmond, and Brent Adkins, of Phillips Branch; two brothers, Vern Migneron, of Louisville, and Larry Migneron, of Shelby Gap; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Dorton Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Ben” Begley
Benjamin “Ben” Begley, 71, of Vicco, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
He was born April 21, 1948, to the late Clint and Georgia Griffey Begley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Hercus Begley; and three sisters, Carrie Knight, Eula Mae Hodge and Beaulah McQurie.
He is survived by one son, Clint Begley, of Vicco; two daughters, Tabitha Begley, of Minnie, and Amy Miller, of Bulan; one sister, Cletta Faye Neace; three grandchildren, Kyra Gayheart, Jaidda Begley and Benjamin Collins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Combs Family Cemetery, Vicco, with Dean Demaris officiating.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Estle Hackney
Estle Ferrell Hackney, 75, of Mouthcard, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Garfield.
He was born in West Virginia, May 18, 1944, a son of the late Finnis and Merdie Varney Hackney.
He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of the Grapevine Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Sue Hackney; and two brothers, Clifton and Clinton Hackney.
He is survived by one son, Randy Hackney (Dawn), of Garfield; one daughter, Teresa Fee (Donald), of Gregory, Mich.; two brothers, Carl Hackney and Charlie Hackney, both of Mouthcard; two sisters, Jewelfaye French and Judymae Hackney, both of Mouthcard; four grandchildren, Kayla Hensley (Johnathon), Kelsey Hackney, Hunter Fee and Ian Fee; two great-grandchildren, Hayley Hensley and Jayden Hensley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Raymond Stanley, Brian Moore, Jim Duty and J.C. Hayger officiating. Burial followed at the Turnmire Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Savage
Nancy Ann Savage, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Harold Stephens Jr.
Harold Stephens Jr., 60, of Neon, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Elizabethtown, Oct. 25, 1959, the son of the late Harold Stephens.
He was the owner of Custom Computers.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie Bunch Stephens; three daughters, Amanda Bailey (Joseph), Samantha Bartley (Ritchie) and Cassandra Stephens; one brother, Gene Mitchum; three sisters, Patricia Day, Susie Davis and Marvene Stephens; four grandchildren, Sebastian, October, Brody Boy and Matthew Beans; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home with Danny Quillen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
JoAnn Stewart
JoAnn Stewart, 79, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 11, 1940, to the late Johnce and Esta Mullins Tackett.
She was a member of the Church of the Great I Am and a retired school teacher. She had an avid love of flowers, plants and quilting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Tackett, Billy Tackett and Bobby Tackett; and two sisters, Shirley Reece and Sue Smallwood.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Buster Stewart; three daughters, Penelope Mullins, of Dorton, Jennifer Rose, of Caney, and LaDonna Stewart, of Shelby Gap; eight grandchildren, Tylar Mullins, Chasity Rose, Logan Rose, Nathan Mullins, Brittany Rose, McKenzie Rose, Evan Stewart and Autumn Akers, all of whom she loved and adored; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Kanes, Harper Rose and Madison Stokes, and was awaiting the arrival of Kason Derrick Slone and Hannah Grayce Tackett; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Conna Vanover
Conna Sue Vanover, 81, of Somerset, formerly of Dorton, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
She was born May 2, 1938, to the late Joe and Lillie Jones Osborne.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Osborne; and eight sisters, Lona Baker, Arizona Osborne, Clara Rowe, Bonnie Little, Helen Phillips, Alka Lusher, Mamie Wright and Icy Walls.
She is survived by her husband, Otis Vanover; one son, Gregory Vanover, of Rochester, Mich.; one daughter, Lisa Vanover-Evans, of Somerset; one brother, Douglas Osborne, of Dorton; four sisters, Nadine Baker, of Dorton, Barb Baker, of Grapevine, Tex., Neva Bartley, of Penny Road, and Wanda Rowe, of Caney; two grandsons, Garrett Riley Keith Evans and Aaron Canter; and one granddaughter, Allison Canter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Osborne and others officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Conna’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Belinda Williamson
Belinda Williamson, 66, of Canada, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Zeke Stepp and Shawn Ward officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.