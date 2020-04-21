Sherry Bishop
Sherry Jean Bishop, 72, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Williamson.
In compliance with the COVID-19 federal guidelines, services will be private. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services, Inc., of Matewan, West Virginia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.chambersfuneralservices.com.
Danny Hylton
Danny Hylton, 69, of Sunny Fork of Virgie, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.
Private services are scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Gerald Jewell
Gerald Lincoln Jewell, 62, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Mansfield, Ohio, Sept. 28, 1957, the son of the late James Jewell and Imogene Silcox.
He was a meat cutter and butcher at Food City.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Potter; and three brothers, James Jewell, Harlan Jewell and John Jewell.
He is survived by his companion, Kathy Ratliff; one son, Jeremy Jewell (Amie); one daughter, Kasey Jewell; two grandchildren, Peyton Jewell and Josiah Kerns; three great-grandchildren, Alaynna Hamilton, Marshall Mercer and Grayson Fouts; four brothers, Delbert Jewell, Arthur Jewell, George Jewell and Charles Jewell, all of Ohio; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Julia Newsome
Julia Bell Compton Newsome, 82, of Virgie, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Private services are scheduled. Burial will follow at the Joe Trivette Cemetery, Virgie. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
Jimmie Sanders
Jimmie C. Sanders, 75, of Rockhouse, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He is the son of Okie and Dollie Bentley Sanders. He attended the Unity Freewill Baptist Church and was a coal truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit; his half-brothers, Shirlene and Virgil Newcomb; and his half-sister, Mildred Newcomb.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rae Thacker Sanders; his son, John Sanders; his step-daughter, Misty Sayers (Allen), of Wolfpit; his grandchildren, John Jr. and Stephanie Sayers; his step-grandson, Cody Sayers; and his step-great-granddaughter, Octavia Sayers.
A private funeral, private visitation and private burial will be held due to the COVID-19 restriction. Mike Coleman and Tony Adkins will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bennie Stratton
Bennie Stratton, 83, of Joes Creek, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, Pikeville.
He was born at Joes Creek, Sept. 12, 1936, the son of the late Rollen and Corda (McGuire) Stratton.
He was a retired CSX welder and a veteran of the United States Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda King Stratton, June 4, 2013; and also by five brothers, Willard Stratton, Rollen Stratton, John Stratton, Ed Stratton and Donnie Stratton.
He is survived by two sons, Steven Stratton, of Lexington, and Michael Stratton, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one grandchild, Taylen Stratton.
Funeral services will be private with a private burial service to be held in the Amos Stratton Cemetery, Joe’s Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.