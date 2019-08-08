Foster Blackburn
Foster Blackburn, 82, of Varney, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 6, 1937, to the late Bill and Maggie Coleman Blackburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first spouse, Nettie Blackburn; three brothers, Gene Blackburn (U.S. Air Force Veteran), William Rell Blackburn (U.S. Air Force Veteran) and Larry Don Blackburn, (U.S. Navy Veteran); and one sister, Inez Blevins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jettie Blackburn; five sons, Foster Neil Blackburn (Joan), Mark Blackburn (Kelli), Shawn Smith (Deanna), Dwayne Smith (Lisa), and Randall Smith (Stacy); three daughters, Rhonda McCall (Gene), Shelia Means (Glenn) and Jamie Larimore (Frankie); his grandchildren, Kayla Blackburn, Sawyer Blackburn, Bradley Blackburn, Glenn L. Means III, Reanna Goble, Eli Smich, Jimmy Smith (Angel), Cody Smith (Erika), Dalton Smith, Lexie Smith, Jared Smith, Kenzie Smith and Maddie Smith; his sister, Rose Hammons (John); two brothers, George Blackburn,U.S. Army Veteran, (Peggy), and Johnny Blackburn (Vivian).
He served his nation proudly in the United States Navy. He was an honored veteran and wore the title proudly. He was also a bookkeeper for 35 years at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. He wore the title of “Honorary Clerk” because of his trust and discipline.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist ministers officiated all services. DAV Honors were conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Bryan Compton
Bryan Lee Compton, 68, of Chillicothe, Ohio, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 31, 1951, the son of the late John B. and Ella Coleman Compton.
He was a retired accountant and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Jr., James David and Jonathan Douglas Compton; and one sister, Virginia E. Robinson.
He is survived by his wife, Beckie Broadbent Compton; five brothers, Roger Compton, Larry Compton, Steve Compton, Eddie Compton and Tommy Compton; four sisters, Anna Moore, Margaret Kiser, Elizabeth Compton and Susan Johnson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Calhoun Cemetery, Robinson Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
“Eddie” Helms
Charles Edward “Eddie” Helms, 66, of Stone, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at South Williamson, Sept. 20, 1952, the son of the late Joe and Mildred Allen Helms, of McAndrews.
He retired from Eastern Coal Company after working there for 30 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and building furniture.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sherry Louise Helms Good and Sharon Kay Hensley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Betty Jean Helms; four daughters, Ethel Thacker (Keith), Carolyn Browning and Brynli Helms, all of Stone, and Marilyn “Dottie” Coley (Jim), of Lexington; two sons, Doc Rife (Vanessa), of Hardy, and Bill Rife (Kim), of Louisa; his grandchildren, Jessica Wolford (Chris), of Toler, Heather Varney, of Stone, Christina Ball, of Tennessee, and Taylor Rife, of Hardy; his grandsons, Thomas Varney, of Stone, Justin Browning (Kaitlyn), of Kermit, W.Va., Nathen Browning, of Forest Hills, Jeremy Rife (Heather), of Fort Gay, W.Va., Matthew Rife (Alisa), of Martin, and Cody Coley, of Lexington; his great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alex, Brayden, Braxton, Kehlani, Coby, Bella, Haley and Brayson; one sister, Patty Bowens (Otis), of Wayne, W.Va.; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Keith Thacker, David “Red” Anderson, David “Crockett” Anderson, Nathaniel Browning, Justin Browning, James Coley and Cody Coley serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Jessie Kendrick
Jessie “Pete” Kendrick, 59, of East Shelbiana Road, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 28, 1959, the son of the late, Harsel and Barbara Justice Kendrick.
He was a retired carpenter and a member of the Full Gospel Church of Upper Chloe.
He is survived by one son, Brandon Kendrick (Tabatha), of Florence; one daughter, Kayla Richardson (Johnny), of Prestonsburg; two brothers, Donald Kendrick and Harold Kendrick; three sisters, Pamela Adkins, Teresa Kendrick and Linda Bentley (Keith); six grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Alexis, John-Michael, Katie, Brantley and Bryton; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Doug Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Morgan
Anna Morgan, 90, of Louisa, formerly of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Kaelyn Mullins
Kaelyn Grace Mullins, 14, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Kingsport, Tenn., June 7, 2005, the daughter of Scott Douglas Mullins, of Elkhorn City, and Ashley Sawyers, of Belcher.
She was a student at Elkhorn City Elementary School and attended the Glory Bound Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gary and Tammy Sue Sawyers.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Walter Douglas and Maxie Carol Mullins, of Elkhorn City; and her uncle and aunt, Kevin and Jessica Slone.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Tracy Wells officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Ramey
Billy Ramey, 81, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Praise, Aug. 14, 1937, the son of the late James Otto and Edna Potter Ramey.
He was a federal mine inspector, a member of the Elkhorn City Senior Citizens and a member of the Road Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sherman and Allen Ramey; and three sisters, Sadie Bove, Deloris Darnell and Anna Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Zetta Martin Ramey, of Elkhorn City; two sons, David Ramey, of Elkhorn City, and Rodney Ramey, of Lexington; three sisters, Leona Thomas, of West Virginia, Virginia Vigolliti, of Pennsylvania, and Vada Matney, of Elkhorn City; one brother, J.T. Ramey, of Georgia; seven grandchildren, Colby Johnson, Nathan Ramey, Eli Ramey, Aaron Ramey, Nick Ramey, Jessi Ramey and Luke Ramey; one great-grandchild, Amelia Ramey; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Dan Fraley and Dwayne Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dale Ratliff
After a brief illness, Dale M. Ratliff, 88, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.
He was born at Praise, March 8, 1931, to the late Richard “Dick” and Mary Bray Ratliff.
Dale was a graduate of Elkhorn City High School where he was active in basketball, football, baseball and track and had many lifelong friends from his years as an Elkhorn City “Cougar”.
Managing his father-in-law’s theater and drive-in theater were his first jobs, but a love of trains and the comradery he felt with the men he worked with led to a 30-year employment with the Clinchfield Railroad, which became part of the CSX system in 1983. He was a Christian who loved his Lord, and was a devoted member of the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doreen Ratliff and Norma Reed (Harold).
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, LaVern Belcher Ratliff. Also left to mourn his passing are his three children, Karen Justice (Gary), Barry Michael Ratliff (Eleanor) and Dina Mattingly (Gary); nine grandchildren, Brock Justice (Lara), Braye Justice Rueff (Matt), Brandt Justice (Tiffany), Todd Ratliff, Nicole Ratliff (Steve), Chad Ratliff (Cassandra), Seth Mattingly (Denise), Camron Mattingly MD and Spencer Mattingly; 11 great-grandchildren, Brodie, Justice, Joseph, Rosie, Lily, Lauren, James, Grace, Connor, Chad and Lacy; his nephews, Mark Reed, Joey Sanders and Gabriel Belcher; his brother-in-law, Jack R. Belcher; his sister-in-law, Dolores Hounshell (Ken, who was like a brother to him); and many wonderful friends and other family members also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Dale’s memory to be made to the Elkhorn City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 448, Elkhorn City, Ky. 41522.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.