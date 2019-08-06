Rev. William Akers
Rev. William Everett Akers, 75, of Sidney, passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1943, at Ransom, to the late Everett Akers and Tilda Smith Akers.
William had been battling lung cancer for the past two years. He survived septic shock two times and was near death both times. God brought him back to preach at Mt. Zion. It was William’s desire to spread the Gospel. He worked diligently for the Lord since 1969. He was a good servant of God and always remained steadfast. He served as Assistant Pastor and Pastor of the Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church for 50 years.
William was married to his loving wife, Geraldine S. Akers, for 54 years. She was always by his side during his battle with cancer. She helped with the church and anything her husband set out to do. William always said he and Geraldine were a team.
William graduated from Belfry High School where he dearly loved being a Belfry Pirate. He loved and lived football. Number 32 always said if he were young again, he would love to play Belfry football. He attended Pikeville College and was an avid fan of Belfry Pirates, UK Wildcats, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Reds. He was a member of Stone Lodge #890 F&AM and Pikeville Commandery Chapter and Council. He retired from Eastern Coal Corporation as mine foreman. William was skilled in many ways.
He was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Alexa Grace Deskins. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Stepp) Akers; three children, Melissa Ann Marcum (John), of Sidney, Vera Tackett (Larry), of Belfry, and William Rudolph Akers (Gina), of Irvine; one brother, Teddy Eugene Akers (Sandie), of Williamson, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Addison Paige Akers, of Irvine, Anna Morgan Deskins, of Sidney, Shaina Johnson (Alex), of Summerville, S. Car., Cailee Gabrielle Shea Marcum, of Sidney, and Dr. Christian Tyler Marcum, of Sidney, Lara Tackett, of Huddy, Wesley Deskins (Danielle), of Lexington, and Kevin Deskins (Kayla), of Sidney; and great-grandchildren, Everhett Johnson, of Summerville, S.Car., and a great-grandaughter, Elena Rae Johnson, on the way.
Visitation and Masonic Rites were held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel, from 6-9 p.m. Masonic Rites were held at 7 p.m. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Deskins officiating. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Upper Chloe Road, Pikeville.
Serving as pallbearers were: William Rudolph (Rudy) Akers, John Marcum, Dr. Christian Tyler Marcum, Teddy Eugene Akers, Larry Tackett, Esau Canterbury, Jess Young and Denny Blackburn. Honorary pallbearers were: Michael Smith, Danny Runyon, Roland Gibson, Ricky Green, Shann Stepp and members of the Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
William will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and member of the Mt. Zion Freewill Baptist Church.
Foster Blackburn
Foster Blackburn, 82, of Varney, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 6, 1937, to the late Bill and Maggie Coleman Blackburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first spouse, Nettie Blackburn; three brothers, Gene Blackburn (U.S. Air Force Veteran), William Rell Blackburn (U.S. Air Force Veteran) and Larry Don Blackburn, (U.S. Navy Veteran); and one sister, Inez Blevins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jettie Blackburn; five sons, Foster Neil Blackburn (Joan), Mark Blackburn (Kelli), Shawn Smith (Deanna), Dwayne Smith (Lisa), and Randall Smith (Stacy); three daughters, Rhonda McCall Blackburn (Gene), Shelia Means (Glenn) and Jamie Larimore (Frankie); his grandchildren, Kayla Blackburn, Sawyer Blackburn, Bradley Blackburn, Glenn L. Means III, Reanna Goble, Eli Smich, Jimmy Smith (Angel), Cody (Erika), Dalton Smith, Lexie Smith, Jared Smith, Kenzie Smith and Maddie Smith; his sister, Rose Hammons (John); two brothers, George Blackburn (U.S. Army Veteran) and his wife, Peggy, and Johnny Blackburn and his wife, Vivian.
He served his nation proudly in the United States Navy. He was an honored veteran and wore the title proudly. He was also a bookkeeper for 35 years at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. He wore the title of “Honorary Clerk” because of his trust and discipline.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Pilgrims Rest Old Regular Baptist ministers officiated all services. DAV Honors were conducted by the Johns Creek Chapter #166. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Gary Cantrell
Gary Thurman Cantrell, 53, of Pinsonfork, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Hisle, Justin Holbrook and Eric Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at his family cemetery at McVeigh.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Jessie Kendrick
Jessie “Pete” Kendrick, 59, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Leon Tackett
Leon Tackett, 83, of Lick Fork of Beefhide, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1936, the son of the late Fred and Icy Mullins Tackett.
He was a retired coal miner with over 40 years in the mines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Tackett; one son-in-law, Dale Fleming; four brothers, George Tackett, Lester Carl Tackett, McCoy Tackett and Teddy Tackett; three sisters, Lillie Mae Tackett, Ada Mullins and Lucille Howell; one grandson, Anthony Justice; and one great-granddaughter, Lillie Blackburn.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Van Tackett (Sherry) and Jeffrey Lynn Tackett (Sabrina), both of Blaze Branch, and Jonathan Leon Tackett (Melissa), of Lick Fork; three daughters, Joey Diann Fleming, of Flemings Branch, Velvet Jan Wright (Jeff), of Blaze Branch, and Elizabeth Ann Childers (Scotty), of Brandon, Fla.; one brother, Freddie Tackett, of Rutledge, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Hall& Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Dorton Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Tackett Family Cemetery, Lick Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Burl Wright
Burl Wright, 91, of Virgie, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1927, the son of the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Harmon Wright; one son, Thomas Keith Wright; one grandson, Jason Ross Wright; three sisters, Edna Mae Wright, Pauline Gillespie and Goldie Stanley; and four brothers, Clyde Wright, Johnny Wright, Franklin Eugene Wright and Jimmy Wright.
He is survived by two sons, Ronald Lee Wright (Ginger), of Caney, and Dr. Tim Wright (Tammy), of Virgie; two daughters, Judith Slone (Jerry), of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Adalene Kiser (Roger), of Caney; one brother, Russell Wright, of Lexington; two sisters, Marie Ramsey, of Collins, and Gracie Baker, of Big Rock, Va.; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Logan Kiser, Teddy Honaker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmon Family Cemetery, Virgie.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the church, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“J.J.” Wright
William Henry “JJ” Wright, 72, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 3, 1946, the son of the late John Clifton and Marie Belcher Wright.
Before his retirement, he was a heavy haul truck driver for Ameritus Trucking. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Pilgrims Prayer Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Wright; a brother, Lovell Wright; and a sister, Henrietta Wright.
He is survived by his significant other, Jacqueline Sue Elswick; two daughters, Melissa Wright (Jim) Cable and Shawn Wright; one son, Taylor Hackney; three brothers, John C. Wright Jr. (Patsy), Donald Wright (Melinda) and Douglas Wright (Lois); two sisters, Brenda Wright Goodson (Don) and Rosetta Wright; three grandchildren, Ashley Wright, Kaci Taylor and Jordyn Adkins; a great-grandchild, Kolton Hackney; a special nephew, Donald Wright Jr.; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Pilgrims Prayer Old Regular Baptist Church with Daryl Newsome, Joey Justice and others officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
