Brian Bates
Brian Keith Bates, 46, of Billy Lucas Branch Hollow, Kona, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio, July 30, 1973, the son of Ray Bates (Kathy) and Rita Elkins (Timothy.)
He was a disabled general laborer.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Kaylee Bates; one son, Brian Keith Bates Jr.; three brothers, Steve Bates, Justin Elkins and Joshua Bates; one granddaughter, Payton Childress; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Mullins Cemetery, Beefhide of Dorton.
Visitation only will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Pookie” Branham
Paul “Pookie” Branham, 79, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born at Pikeville, March 3, 1940, the son of the late Curtis and Delphia Charles Branham.
He was a heavy machine operator in the coal industry and a member of the Maranatha Church at Meta. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Don Oliver Branham, Clay Branham and Tim Branham; and two sisters, Leonia Branham and Earnestine Taylor.
He is survived by two brothers, Lucian Branham, of Raccoon, and Curtis Branham Jr., of Palm Springs, Calif; and one sister, Phyllis K. Reeves, of Westchester, Ohio; two great-great-nephews, Caden Ratliff and Brady Ratliff; and a special friend, Charles Edmonds.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Maranatha Church, Meta, with Mike Hopson officiating. Burial will follow at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta, with Robert Taylor, Bill Taylor, Jeff Ratliff, Brad Ratliff, Deakan Branham and Charles Edmonds officiating.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Bubby” Gannon
James Earl “Bubby” Gannon, 41, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Delbarton, West Virginia.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Beverly Justice
Beverly Jean Justice, 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 7, 1958, the daughter of the late Seldon and Gladys Burns Conley.
She was a clerk at Meta Pharmacy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Seldon Conley Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Chrystal Varney (Chris), of Kimper, and Misty Justice, of Pikeville; one sister, Connie Payne; four grandchildren, Justine Long, Tanner Justice, Marshall Justice and Harley Smith; one great-grandchild, Zaylee Justice; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Linda Miles
Linda Sue Miles, 72, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Cinderella, W.Va., May 2, 1947, the daughter of the late James Willard and Blanche Stumbo Noe.
She was a retired employee of the Mingo Manor Nursing Home which is now Trinity
Healthcare of Mingo. She was of the Protestant Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Miles; and two sisters, Julia Fraley and Brenda Maynard.
She is survived by her children, Irv Miles (Mary), of Hardy, Victoria Lewis (Javier
Hernandez), of Campobello, S.Car., Rachel Miles (Joey Gibson), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Jamie Hatfield (Wes), of Hardy; one sister, Patricia Gale Moore (Ronald), of Detroit,
Mich.; her grandchildren, Taylor Miles, Christopher Whitt, David Whitt, Kaitlyn Stanley, Timothy Dempsey, Julia Perry, Charlie Dempsey, Gabe Roer, Phoenix Roer and Logan Hatfield; her great-grandchildren, Aiden Stanley, James Stanley, Levi Gannon, Liam Perry, Tyler Vanburen, Austin Boles, Peyton Dempsey, Jocelynn Dempsey, Dominic Dempsey and Sebastian Swift; and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, with Bro. Ed Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at the
Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ruth Newsom
Ruth Huffman Newsom, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Northpoint Lexington Health Care Center, Lexington.
She was born at Pikeville, Sept. 7, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Minnie Billiter Huffman.
She was a retired employee of Kentucky Power and former owner of Big Sandy Education Supplies. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church at Shelbiana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice J. Newsom; two brothers, St. Paul Huffman and Ernest Huffman; one sister, Ruby Mae Clevinger; and one nephew, David Alan Clevinger.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Constance L. Huffman and Daphne J. Huffman, both of Lexington, Cathy Rossi, of Georgetown, Susie Johnson (Stan), of Pikeville, and Doug Clevinger (Sabrina), of Wilmington, N.Car.; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Grace Baptist Church with Josh Howell officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Michael Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Steven Johnson, Eric Million and Barry Newsome serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobby Riddle
Bobby Riddle, 73, of Virgie, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 22, 1946, the son of the late Walter and Minta Reynolds Riddle.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired equipment operator in the coal industry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Riddle; and one sister, Jean Riddle.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Johnson Riddle; two sons, Jeremy Riddle (Erica), of Louisville, and Jamie Riddle, of Virgie; two brothers, Leon Riddle, of Chloe, and Jimmy Don Riddle, of Greasy Creek; two sisters, Geraldine Coleman, of Pikeville, and Beverly Fairchild, of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Owen and Henry Riddle; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Fleming and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Riddle Family Cemetery, Collins.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Donetta Staton
Donetta Faye Staton, 66, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born at Pikeville, Feb. 8, 1953, the daughter of the late Phillip and Lennie Geneva Spears Ratliff.
She was a deputy clerk in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Driver’s License Division. She was a member of the Vogel Day United Methodist Church and a member of the Methodist Women’s Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Jeffery Stewart (Nov. 5, 2019); and two brothers, Phillip Ratliff Jr. and Allen Bradley Ratliff.
She is survived by her husband, John Ireland Staton; one son, Johnny Stewart, of Shelbiana; and two daughters, VaLena McCoy and Kandace Chapman, both of Pikeville; four brothers, Alfred “Tip” Ratliff, Aaron Ratliff and Timothy Ratliff, all of Shelbiana, and Mason Ratliff, of Fishtrap; two sisters, DeAnna Gilbert and Robin Kinney, both of Shelbiana; and two grandchildren, Geneva Chapman and Ava McCoy.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Vogel Day United Methodist Church with Dennis Love officiating. Private Burial services will follow.
Visitation will be held after 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. with Dan Fredericks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Because of the kindness and compassion shown by the staff at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, we will be donating gowns and quilts in memory of Donetta. The facility has been a blessing to our family. Your loved ones feel at home and look at peace wearing regular nightgowns, while being warmed by colorful quilts, instead of hospital gowns and hospital bedding. If you would like to participate in honoring her memory, the family kindly asks that you bring a wrapped gown or unwrapped quilt to the service or make a financial donation for the purchase of these items at J.W. Call Funeral Home.
Mark Thacker
Mark Thacker, 61, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville, with Donnie Hall officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Phyllis Thacker
Phyllis Wampler Thacker, 78, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Denver Prater officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Family Cemetery, Hurricane. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Tucker
Barbara Sue Sword Tucker, 59, of Island Creek, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Sept. 1, 1960, the daughter of Thelma Rogers Sword and the late Fred Sword.
She was a believer of the Baptist Faith and was disabled.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Ashley Nicole Goodin; and one brother, Freddy Sword Jr.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael Wayne Tucker; one sister, Brenda Watson (Larry); and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Creekside Baptist Church, Island Creek, with Jason Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Sword Family Cemetery, Right Fork of Island Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Harry Wilburn
Harry Leon Wilburn, 68, of Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the nursing home.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 21, 1951, the son of the late Finley and Ella Damron Wilburn.
He is survived by two brothers, Morlyn Wilburn (Essie) and Wesley Wilburn; one niece, Ella Marie Miller (William); one nephew, Eric Morlyn Wilburn; two great-nieces, Linda Elizabeth Miller and Ava Marie Miller; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Jan. 29, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Troy Cole officiating. Burial will follow at the Damron Family Cemetery, Spring Branch, Pikeville.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
