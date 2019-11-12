Dolly Burchett
Dolly Jean McCoy Burchett, 86, was born Tuesday, Feb. 7, 1933, the daughter of Seth and Lassie Goff McCoy, passed from this earthly life on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Roger, Arthur, Joe and Arnold McCoy.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, John Paul Burchett. They have lived most of their married life on Lower Johns Creek. She also is survived by two children, Saundra Coleman, of Zebulon, and Dennis Burchett (Virginia), of Johns Creek; four grandchildren, Julia Sesco Eplin (Bernie), Nathan Sesco (Hannah), John Clay Burchett and Thomas Roberts (Audrey); one great-grandchild, Chloe Sesco; and four sisters-in-law, Sue Jennings, Phebe Burchett, Joyce McCoy and Ernistine McCoy.
She was a graduate of Pikeville High School and attended Pikeville College. She delighted in being a homemaker and taking care of her flowers, garden and yard. She was an excellent cook and delighted in feeding many. She was known for her delicious desserts and cakes. She was a faithful and charter member of the Mayflower Unity Baptist Church, for many years, where she was also the pianist. She was a substitute teacher, ASCS secretary/bookkeeper and a board member of Ky. Farm Bureau for several years. Most of all she cared for her dear family and church family.
She will be sadly missed by many friends and family.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Ken Childers officiating. Burial followed at the McCoy Cemetery, Knobb Fork, Zebulon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
This is a paid obituary.
Diana Crawford
Diana Gail Crawford, 76, of Stone, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Stone, April 14, 1943, the daughter of the late Ned Glover and Althea McCoy Glover.
She was a member of the Stone United Methodist Church. She was a teacher having taught at Belfry High School for 32 years, as well as teaching college. She loved spending time with her church family and participating in community life. She was an avid reader, but her most precious activity was spoiling her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cary Crawford; her brother, Bill Glover; and her sister, Betty Glover.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Frances Booth (Jim), of Russellville, Tenn.; her granddaughter, Samantha Burke (Andy), of Cincinnati, Ohio; her brother, Robert Glover, of Charlestown, Ind.; her sister, Shirley Malenka, of Pottsville, Penn.; a special niece, Connie Glover, of Louisville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Geoff Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Jim Booth, Steve Booth, Andy Burke, Randy Glover, Johnny Maynard and Randall West serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
This is a paid obituary.
Don Robinson
Don Allen Robinson, 52, of Pikeville, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Nadine Sullivan
Nadine Sullivan, 59, of Steele, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Robot” Thacker Sr.
Eddie “Robot” Thacker Sr., 67, of Virgie, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Beefhide, July 10, 1952, to Ruth Johnson Thacker, of Beefhide, and the late Tilden Thacker.
He was a retired truck driver.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Thacker, Ronnie Thacker and Jerry Butch Thacker.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Jerry Thacker (Kathy), of Wolfpit; four daughters, Crystal L. Crumley (Glenn), of Nicholasville, Janie D. Yates (Ronnie), of Clintwood, Va., Jonie D. Hunt (Joey), of Elkhorn City, and Rebecca Kime (Caleb), of Michigan; one brother, Donald Thacker, of Shelby Gap; six sisters, Sharon Mullins, Schyrl Woody and Rosemary Nunemaker, of Holt, Fla., Vonessa Romans, of Waco, Vonda Johnson, of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Ann Thacker, of Lick Fork; his first wife, Betty Thacker, of Nicholasville; his fiancé, Diana Moore, of Virgie; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Johnson, George Johnson Jr. and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Henry Johnson Cemetery, Beefhide.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
