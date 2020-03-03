Wanda Curry
Wanda Curry, 79, of Turkey Creek, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, with Bro. Danny Scott officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Arnold Gibson
Arnold Lee Gibson, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born at Pikeville, June 20, 1940, the son of the late Phines and Lizzie Osborne Gibson.
He was a manager and operator of Main Street Parking. He was a former construction contractor and had previously worked in maintenance for Wells Fargo. He was a Christian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clester Gibson; and a sister, Gladys Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Elizabeth Ratliff Gibson; one son, Arnold Darren Gibson (Sheila), of Pikeville; one daughter, Lorieca Ellen Marcum (George), of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Johnston, of Columbus, Ohio, and Yvonne Hall, of Pikeville, Ky.; and his nieces and nephews, Betty Grace Gibson, Jack Gibson, Tim Walters, Carl Wesley Gibson, Clester Gibson Jr. and Michael Edward Hall.
He was a kind and loving person and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton and Donnie Hall officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rabon Hall
Rabon Hall, 81, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born June 3, 1938, to the late Lloyd and Clara Johnson Hall, and was raised by his late grandparents, Benjamin Franklin Johnson and Lavita Tackett Johnson.
He was a retired coal operator.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melphia Johnson Hall; three brothers, Collie Hall, Victor Hall and Virgil Hall; and two sisters, Lola Mae Burke and Racine Bentley.
He is survived by one son, Dwayne Hall, of Long Fork; one daughter, Darlene Hall, of Robinson Creek; one grandson, Cole Ratcliff; one brother, Gene Hall, of Florida; and three sisters, Charlene Johnson and Rhonda Johnson, both of Long Fork, and Wanda Newsome, of Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the B.F. Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Stallard Lynch
Stallard Preston Lynch, 88, of Joes Creek, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born at Joes Creek, of Johns Creek, Oct. 7, 1931, the son of the late Rhodes Walter Lynch and Florence Syck Lynch.
He was a diesel mechanic and a Church of Christ Minister for over 50 years. He was a member of the Heenon Church of Christ and, in recent years, attended the Fords Branch Church of Christ. He was a member of the N.R.A. and a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Astor Lenore Ray Lynch, on May 5, 2018; one daughter, Sherry Stanley; two sisters, Eunice Robinette and Bernice L. Salyer; and one brother, Irvin Lynch.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Lynch, of Lexington; his daughter, Sandra Lynch Rees (Richard), of Mayslick; his son-in-law and his wife, Jeff and Sharon Stanley, of Pikeville; his grandchildren, Jordan C. Stanley (Melissa), Sarah H. Stanley and Jared Stanley; and his great-grandchild, Madeline A. Stanley.
He will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Bradley Ray Cemetery, Joes Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mose Ramsey Jr.
Mose Ramsey Jr., 81, of Shelbiana, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosalea Ramsey; his parents, Rose and Clara Ramsey; his grandparents, Mose and Mary Ramsey; and two brothers, George Ramsey and Richard Ramsey.
He was a coal truck driver and a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by three children, Bobbie Horne (Ricky), Lesa Thacker and Randall Ramsey (Mary); one son-in-law, Keith Thacker; four grandchildren, Trista Lynn Thacker, Serenity Lynn Ramsey, Emily Rose Ramsey and Damien Kane Ramsey; two step-grandsons, Leighton Miller and Dakota Miller (Karosta); and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins, Billy Ford and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Don Adkins Cemetery, Fords Branch.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Dewey Robinson
Dewey Robinson, 76, of Penny Bottom, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 29, 1943, to the late Turner Robinson and Helen Robinson Branham.
He was a retired coal miner and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Arnold Ray Robinson, Billy Robinson, Bobby Robinson and Kent Robinson; and one sister, Thelma Ratliff.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; one daughter, Lois Justice (Randy), of Penny Bottom; three brothers, Turner Robinson, of Caney, Gary Robinson (Diane), of Pompey, and David Robinson (Sissy), of Caney; five sisters, Dicie Tomes (Dallas), of Johnston, Ill., Elma Coleman (Kermit), of Cleveland, Ohio, Bertha Curtis (Mark), of Louisville, Glema Slone, of Georgetown, and Josephine Wyatt, of Caney; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Linda Scott
Linda Gay Scott, 68, of Huddy, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residece.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Perry officiating. Burial will follow at the Blackburn-Hayes Cemetery, Pinsonfork.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Irene Sparks
Irene Draxie Carroll Sparks, 76, of Grethel, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Floyd County, June 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Nathan and Delphia Hall Carroll.
She was a homemaker and of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Sparks; two brothers, Reevis and Eugene Carroll; and four sisters, Ivalee Slaughter, Syrvelvia Sparks, Earvina Adkins and Treva Collins.
She is survived by three sons, Greg Sparks (Angie), Thomas Sparks (Kathy) and Krinston Sparks; four daughters, Trish Branham (Johnny), Tammy Webb (Dave), Leatha Kidd (Jerry) and Libby Perry (Ben); one sister, Mary Hall (George); 12 grandchildren, Noel, Rebekah, Emily, Justin, Josh, Braxton, Matt, Zach, Ericia, Jacob, Aariana and Trinston; eight great-grandchildren, Camden, Aubrey, Quilla, Stiles, J.J., Jhette, Tinley and Harper; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jerry Kidd and David Webb officiating. Burial will follow at the Sparks Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
