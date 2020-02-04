Ira Bailey
Ira Mae Bailey, 82, of Virgie, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Sept. 23, 1937, to the late Okley and Lillie Mae Roberts Damron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Bailey; one son, Herbie Bailey; four brothers, Danny Damron, Bethard Damron, Charles Damron and James Damron; one sister, Gearldine Damron; nine infant siblings; and four great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda Johnson (Arsley), of Virgie; two brothers, Paul Vernon Damron (Marie), of Buckfield, and Robert Lee (KyongM), of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Peggy Rehm (Bob), of Collins; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Damron Cemetery, Buckfield. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosemary Belcher
Rosemary Belcher, 78, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Glory Bound Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jimmie Butler
Jimmie Roger Butler, 85, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Allegheny, Aug. 4, 1934, the son of the late Harold Butler and Ceattia Cook Butler.
He was a retired coal truck driver, a veteran of the United States Marines and a member of the Sulphur Spring Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David Harold Butler; one grandchild, Ciara Cachet Butler; and two sisters, Audrey McCoy and Rosemary Belcher.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Lee Harrison Butler, of Ashcamp; three sons, Jimmy Michael Butler, of Ravenn, Ohio, Roger Dale Butler (Brenda), of Surgoinsville, Tenn., and Chris Wright (Amy), of Mooresburg, Tenn.; one daughter, Angela Brown (Michael), of Greeneville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Erin Butler, Taylor Smith, Mason David Butler, Michael Bullis, Amy Marker, Andrea Anderson, Tristan Wright and Daniel (Boone) Bible; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Myrna Spears, of Regina, and Agatha Butler, of Elkhorn City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Sutherland, Howard D. Murphy, Terry Gibson and Freddie Stalker officiating. Burial will follow at the Cook Cemetery, Ashcamp. Military rites will be conducted by the Elkhorn City D.A.V. Chapter #140. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
This is a paid obituary.
Raymond Cope
Raymond Eugene Cope, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Feb. 3, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Benny Ford
Benny Alvis Ford, 81, of Fords Branch, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, March 24, 1938, the son of the late William “Bill” Ford and Laura Hall Ford.
He was a retired clerk for CSX Railroad Company and a member of the Fords Branch Church of Christ. He also worked in Wisconsin at American Motors and owned Ford’s Branch General Store for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Dale Ford.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ford; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Forsyth Ford; three brothers, Bobby Luster Ford (Lula), Buddy Ford (Verna) and Billy Ford (Carol); one Godson, Jonathan Bryant; a special nephew, Tony Casebolt (Connie); five special nieces, Janet Burnette (Ricky), Deborah Hall (Vernon), Rita Blackburn (George), Teresa Jarvis (Dick) and Brooke Ford; one sister-in-law, Leona Faye May; and a host loving nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Fords Branch Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Fords Branch Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
Phoebe Justice
Phoebe D. Justice, 60, of Pikeville, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Grundy, Va., May 6, 1959, the daughter of the late Jesse Bishop and Yvonne Matney Bishop.
She was a Registered Nurse, worked as a dialysis nurse at the FMC of Pike County and was a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Bishop.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Rick” Justice; one daughter, Stephine Coleman (Neil); two sisters, Sherra Farmer (Ronnie) and Angie Mullins; three grandchildren, Cheyenne Mason (Chris), Kyleigh Coleman and Aidan Thacker; one great-grandchild, Caleb Mason; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church with Rick Fuller and others officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
This is a paid obituary.
James Mullins
James R. Mullins, 73, of Jenkins, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Oct. 23, 1946, to the late George and Vonnie Burke Mullins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie Bill Mullins, Johnny Lee Mullins and Eles Wayne Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bentley Mullins; two brothers, Phil D. Mullins and Lou Solomon Mullins, both of Dorton; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mae Smallwood
Willie Mae Smallwood, 83, of Fleming Branch, Dorton, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1937, to the late Willie Emerson and Alma Ruth Smith Ganger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Smallwood; two sons, William Smallwood and Jammie Smallwood; one daughter, Linda Fay McKnight; one brother, William Ganger; and three sisters, Onada Wooten, Erline Benefield and Mary Francis Stamie.
She is survived by one son, Randy Smallwood; one daughter, Brenda Hall; seven grandchildren, Chad, Bruce, Kirstin, Michael, Tammy, Joshua and Jason; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with James Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Smallwood Cemetery, Fleming Branch.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Dwayne Williams
Gerde Dwayne Williams, 60, of Printer, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
