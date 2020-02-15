Elma Adkins
Elma Mae Goble Adkins, 94, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
She was born at Auxier, Aug. 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Sherd and Mary Josephine Goble.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister but most of all, a Christian. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie J. Adkins; and one son, Charles Ray Adkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Faye Watson, of Bradenton, Fla., and Julia Mae Hurley, of Pikeville; one son, Paul Wayne Adkins (Teresa), of Madison, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Penny Carter (Gordon), Mark Watson, Sherri Hurley, Amanda Hurley, Teryn Adkins, Pamela Mundo and Charles Anthony Adkins; several great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Edith Sizemore, Frances Goble and Freda Tussey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Johnson of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home with George Johnson Jr. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
She was loved greatly and will be dearly missed by all.
David Barnett
David Allen Barnett, 56, of Spears Branch, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Morgantown, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, July 14, 1963, the son of the late Larry Dale Barnett and Hester Sartin Ball.
He was a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Michael Barnett.
He is survived by two sons, David Neil Barnett (Katarina), of Lower Johns Creek, and Brian Allen Barnett, of Varney; one daughter, Melissa Dawn Bentley (Eric), of Island Creek; two brothers, Rocky Barnett, of Kimper, and Ricky Barnett, of Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Bentlee Barnett, Easton Barnett, Kambree Barnett, Hailee Reynolds, Colton Barnett, Hunter Barnett, Kaitlyn Parsley, Kara Parsley, Robert Parsley and Sean Bentley; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Andrew Walters, Dwayne Smith, Richard Staton and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Sartin Family Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Randall Bartley
Randall Bartley, 71, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Jack Blackburn
Jack R. Blackburn, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence, with his devoted family by his side.
He was born at South Williamson, July 31, 1938, to his parents, Okey and Hazel Hatfield Blackburn.
He started working as a young boy who sold newspapers for extra money, (with which he used to buy his favorite food---hot dogs)! He then grew up to be the young man who started his career in the grocery business (alongside lifetime friends, Claude Varney and Jack Smith). And finally, in 1973, he became a successful store manager of Piggly Wiggly (now known as Food City Store #425). He was well-known, simply and affectionately, as “Food City Jack.” Although his life had taken many turns, some things stayed the same and many times when you stopped by the store, you might find him sitting in the deli with a friend for lunch or still enjoying his favorite food, a good ol’ hot dog! He retired on Dec. 31, 2012, after 56 years of loyal service.
He will always be remembered for his fine work ethic; as well as his generosity to others, throughout the years. Countless folks have found themselves blessed by any one of his many kindnesses, anywhere from finding boxes of food left on doorsteps of those in need to a flagpole proudly displayed at a gravesite or perhaps the purchase of a headstone for a loved one, (whenever a family was unable to afford it themselves).
He was acknowledged for his loving example of giving to others when he was presented with the Humanitarian Award at the King Coal Festival in Williamson. But this award was not his first to receive. He’d been presented with various others throughout the years, along with those for his management and leadership skills in a top producing grocery business. He proudly displayed all of them, alongside his beloved collection of Hatfield-McCoy memoirs and artifacts from N & W Railroad Company, in his office at Food City.
Most importantly, and above all of these things, he became a Christian in 1960. He was a devoted member of the Sharondale Church of Christ, giving of himself as much and as best he could, in service to the LORD. His attendance was constant, until his health began to decline and illness forced him to remain at home. He will lovingly be remembered by his church family and sadly missed.
In his lifetime, Jack found two loves. In November 1970, he married Flossie Taylor and they were together for 37 years. After Flossie’s passing, Jack remarried to Linda Burgett Hatfield in December 2008, a dear friend he’d met in earlier years, when they both worked at Piggly Wiggly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Okey and Hazel; his sisters, Aggie and Peggy; his brother, Paul; and his first wife, Flossie Blackburn.
He will be sadly missed and is survived by his brother, Ronnie; his wife, Linda; his step-son, Joey; his brothers and sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews; his special friend and brother-in- law, Robert Ray; his church family at the Sharondale Church of Christ; his Food City family and friends; and his beloved pets, Max and Maggie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Bob Werntz, of the Sharondale Church of Christ officiating. The funeral procession will be led by Kentucky State Police Officer, Lou Smith, to the place of interment at the Taylor Cemetery, Taylor Hill Road, Lower Bent Branch, with men of the Sharondale Church of Christ serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Denny Moore, Lou Smith, Donald Sansom, Jimmy Wolford and Brad Mounts.
Following graveside services, a meal for Jack’s family and friends will be held at the Sharondale Church of Christ, to celebrate his life. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Dean” Bryant
Ronald “Dean” Bryant, 66, of Upper Chloe, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Pikeville, May 31, 1953, to the late Leonard James Bryant and Lula Tackett Bryant.
He graduated from Mullins High School in 1972, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975. He worked for over 40 years for Kentucky West Virginia Gas Company EQT and was a member of the Pike Bass Anglers Fishing Club. He was also a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Pikeville.
He was dearly loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Daniels Bryant; one son, Tracy Bryant (Carol), of Winchester; one daughter, Delena Johnson (Chris), of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Joshua “Alex” Bryant and Christy Johnson; two brothers, Larry Bryant (Denise) and Greg Bryant (Terri); one nephew, James Bryant (Missy); one niece, Mara Bryant; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks to please make donations to the Cornerstone Christians Church.
Alice Mounts
Alice Louise Mounts, 72, a resident of the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center of Phelps, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Freeburn, Dec. 16, 1947, the daughter of the late Virgil and Etta Mae Stump Mounts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Dean Mounts; and one sister, Linda Gaye Adams.
She was a God-fearing woman and a member of the Freeburn Free Pentecostal Church of God. Her favorite pastimes were reading the Bible and listening to gospel music. One of her favorite songs was “Count on You Lord.” As a resident of Good Shepherd, she was often paired up with a roommate. She would often say to her roomie, “Leave it on that religious station.”, when they wanted to watch something else. Alice’s reply would be “Everyone needs the Lord.” She’d also often say, “All it takes is to have the faith of a mustard seed and I’ve got it.” In earlier years, taking care of her mommy and daddy meant everything to her. She loved every child she ever saw.
She will be missed by her family, as well as her family at Good Shepherd.
She is survived by one brother, Larry Gene Mounts (Angie), of Freeburn; and five sisters, Delores Maynard, of Phelps, Donna Sue Dotson (Herman), of Clay City, Deborah Hall (Dean), of North Carolina, Letha Mayhorn (Danny), of Cave Run, and Michelle Stalker (Harrison), of Elkhorn City. She also leaves to cherish her memory, Chelsie Michelle, whom she helped raise and loved very much; a special little boy, Larry Lee Mounts; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Casey, Kenny Chapman and Lee Mounts officiating. Burial will follow at the Mounts Cemetery, Freeburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
“Junior” Wright
George “Junior” Wright, 90, of Brushy Fork of Beefhide, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 2, 1929, to the late George Wright Sr. and Carolina Addington Wright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Oma Bentley Wright; four sons, Gary Wright (Thelya), of Mooresburg, Tenn., Elmon Wright, Delmon Wright and Kenny Wright (Lois), of Myra; one daughter, Glenda Elkins (Gary), of Carter County; three brothers, Claude Wright (Deloris), of Shelby Gap, Bruce Wright (Faye), of Indiana, and Ross Wright (Brenda), of Hazard; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Addington-Johnson-Newsom Cemetery, Brushy Fork.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Mr. Wright will be moved to the Pilgrim Rest Old Regular Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
