Betty Davis
Betty June Davis, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Fellowship Baptist Church, Lenore, W.Va., with Dan Stroud officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
David Hayes
David Len Hayes, 66, of Douglas Parkway, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by the Renegade Ramblers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Tolbert Marcun
Tolbert Russell Marcum, 65, of Canada, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Winfred Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at the Thacker Family Cemetery, Canada.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., on Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Thomas McCoy
Thomas A. McCoy, 56, of Millard, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the McCoy Family Cemetery, Jimmies Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Steve Ratliff
Steve Ratliff, 61, of Draffin, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wilson Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Fon Skeens
Fon Edgar Skeens, 78, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, after an extended hospital stay.
He was born in Pikeville, Sept. 24, 1940, to Rev. John Skeens and Ruby Childers.
Shortly after high school, he joined the Army where he served as a cook. He later moved to Michigan and began working at Chrysler. In 1976, he met and fell in love with his soul mate and partner, Nancy Ireland. They shared a love for Bluegrass music, road trips, bird watching and each other.
He is survived by two daughters, Susie Skeens Laws and Jeannie Skeens Branch, both of Marion, N. Car.; four step-children, Cindy Hale, Sherry Wood, Mark Ireland and Tommy Ireland, all of Dearborn Heights, Mich.; his siblings, Betty Clayton and Ollie Smith, both of Marion, N.Car., and Donette Collier, of Pikeville; his brother, Curtis Skeens, of Marion, N. Car.; and 16 grandchildren.
At Fon’s request a small family gathering was held and his ashes will be spread at his favorite fishing hole in North Carolina.
“Go rest high on that mountain!”
Arrangements were under the direction of the Neptune Society of Detroit, Michigan.
