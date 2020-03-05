Jackie Adkins
Jackie Adkins, 70, of Shelbiana, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 10, 1949, the son of the late Dot Adkins and Mable Brooks Adkins.
He is survived by one sister, Reba Stoffel; four brothers, Ace, Gary, Milton and Benny Adkins; a special friend and cousin, Norman Charles; and a lifelong friend, Donald Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Casebolt and Bud Ford officiating. Burial will follow at the Dan Adkins Cemetery, Pikeville.
The family will accept friends for visitation on Thursday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Lawrence Baker
Lawrence A. Baker, 72, of Big Stone Gap, Va., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Baker Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow at the Rob Ratliff Cemetery, Elkhorn Creek, of Shelby Gap. Arrangements are under the direction of the Baker Funeral Home of Pound, Virginia.
Rose Copley
Rose Copley, 56, of Duncan Fork, Delbarton, W.Va., died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Duncan Fork United Baptist Church with Bro. David Stratton officiating. Burial will follow at the Ooten Cemetery, Duncan Fork.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m., with Elder Eddie Layne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Roy Edmonds
Roy Edmonds, 67, of Weddington Branch, Pikeville, died Monday, March 3, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 10, 1952, the son of the late Walter C. Edmonds and Sophie Gilliam Edmonds.
He was a coal miner and a deacon and member of the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Walter Edmonds; and one granddaughter, Sidney Edmonds.
He is survived by his wife, Almeda Adkins Edmonds; one son, Roy Wesley Edmonds (Diane); one daughter, Kayla Dawn Edmonds (Tim); one brother, Bobby Edmonds; seven sisters, Nancy Akers, Margaret Auxier, Lilly Salisbury, Juanita Prater (Palmer), Edi Mullins (James), Linda Mullins (Jackson) and Lucille Bertrand (Charles); four grandchildren, Blake Edmonds, Carter Edmonds, Luke Donavon and Reagan Donavon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Ministers and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Edmonds Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 5, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Shelby Fields
Shelby Jean Chapman Fields, 82, of Phelps, entered into rest on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Freeburn, June 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Belve and Vicie Norman Chapman.
Shelby was a retired cook from Phelps Elementary and Phelps High School. Cooking was her favorite hobby. She would always make a point for you to eat. She was very critical about her food, but it was always delicious. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a strong family person. She was a member of Barnshee Church of God. She also enjoyed long phone conversations with her children and sisters, and some of her favorite pastimes were watching her game shows on TV and going shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Fields Sr.; one son, Alex Fields Jr.; one brother, Carl Jay “J.C.” Chapman; one sister, Grethel Willis; and one grandchild, Christopher Alex Fields.
Those left to honor her memory are two sons, Aaron Fields (Aletha) and Mike Fields (Regina Gail), both of Phelps; three sisters, Della Layne, of Freeburn, Carlene Chapman, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Darlene Mounts (Phillip), of Freeburn; five grandchildren, Bethany Jeshel Fields, of Knoxville, Tenn., Michael Paul Fields and Jeffery Fields Jr., both of Phelps, Aaron Matthew Fields (Andrea), of Lexington, and Lyndsey Le’Shea Fields, of Nashville, Tenn.; five great-grandchildren, Kaden Blake Hager, Ian Cruze Hager, Maggie Louise Fields, Greyson Alexander Fields and Logan Christopher Booher; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Jean Fields, of Knoxville, Tenn.; a special niece, who was like a sister, Movita Church (Roscoe), of Freeburn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Benny Freeman and Rev. Bobby Dale Wolford officiating. Burial will follow at the Wolford Family Cemetery, Phelps.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Dennis Justice
Dennis Justice, 76, of Georgetown, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 8, 1943, the son of the late Landon and Quinnie Justice.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Edith May, Mary Gannon and Angie Helvey; and six brothers, Cecil, Jim, Elmer, Clinton, Monroe and Fonzo Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Vesta Slone Justice, of Georgetown; one son, Dennis Eugene Justice (April), of Winchester; two daughters, Ruby Jean Justice, of Georgetown, and Judith Ann Swanston (Andy), of Meta; one sister, Maggie Harris, of Raccoon; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church with Lester Morris and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 5, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Faye McCoy
Faye Marie McCoy, 88, of Pikeville, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Wallins Creek, May 10, 1931, the daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison and Roxie Ann Cox Enix.
She was a hygienist and operated the Hornet’s Restaurant at Phelps. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Japee McCoy; five brothers, Albert, Hansford, Zenith, Clyde and Fred Enix; and two sisters, Bea Hess and Ruth Harris.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry B. McCoy (Nancy), of Pikeville, and Randolph McCoy, of Canton, Ga.; one daughter, Elaine C. Lemieux (Guy), of Ocala, Fla.; two brothers, Jack Enix, of New Tazewell, Tenn., and Marvin Enix, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and eight grandchildren, Shane, Mindy, Mike, April, Tiffany, Megan, Katelyn and Sarah; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford and Morgan Chapman officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Retta Soleman
Retta Ann Soleman, 87, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center, Phelps.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Sandra Thacker
Sandra K. Thacker, 64, of Zebulon Highway, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, Dec. 28, 1955, the daughter of the late Milburn and Ollie Adkins Damron.
She was a homemaker and was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Sheila Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Avery D. Thacker; two sons, Mikie DeBoard (Kellie) and Jason DeBoard (Chris); one brother, Milburn L. Damron (Lois); one sister, Anita Adkins (Mike); seven grandchildren, Gracie Maynard, Haley Elizabeth Anderson, Sydney Lashae DeBoard, Raven Ollie Dantae DeBoard, O’Lena Danielle DeBoard, Sabrina Frankie DeBoard and Trinity Michael DeBoard; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Jack Adkins, Buddy Ford and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Prater Cemetery, Greasy Creek.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
