Eddie Abshire
Eddie Wayne Abshire, 69, of Northgate Drive, Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
He was born Nov. 13, 1949, the son of the late Hassel and Jettie Kendrick Abshire.
He was a retired coal miner from Kentland Coal Company and a member of the American Legion. He served his country proudly in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Hassell Abshire Jr.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda AbshireMusic, Linda AbshireMartinez and Harley Abshire Forsythe; one son, Brenton Wayne Abshire (Claire); a half-sister, Dixie; six grandchildren, Brooklynn Bunch, Selena Coleman, Sasha Perez, Harold Joseph Pike III, Asher Abshire and Maxwell Abshire; one great-grandchild, Miyah Estep; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Johnson officiating.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Loretta Coleman
Loretta Coleman, 73, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Elkhorn City, March 8, 1946, the daughter of the late Elser “Red” and Ottie Belcher Ratliff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Coleman; and one brother, Bern Ratliff.
She is survived by one daughter, Tanya Adkins (Brian); one son, Brian Coleman (Susie); two step-children, Julie Taylor and Crystal King; two brothers, Forrest Ratliff and Fayette “Tub” Ratliff; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Senters officiating. Entombment followed in the J.U. Thacker Mausoleum at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Larry C. Hampton
Larry C. Hampton, 70, of Marshalls Branch, Long Fork, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 20, 1949, to the late Forest and Lexie Tackett Hampton.
He was a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church and a retired mining equipment operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Forest Hampton Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Hal Roemer, Steve Edmonds and Billy Joe Johnson; and one sister,Norene Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Adams Hampton; one son, Randy Hampton, of Covington; one daughter, Janie Hampton, of Pikeville; five brothers, Julius Hampton, of Indiana, Juble Hampton (Anna), Ronnie Hampton (Dorothy), and David Hampton (Rosa), all of Long Fork, and Gary Hampton (Beverly), of Robinson Creek; four sisters, Shirley Johnson (Kenneth), of Long Fork, Lois Roemer, of Florida, Gay Johnson (Harlan), of Knoxville, Tenn., and Sheila Edmonds, of Pikeville; one sister-in-law, Mable Hampton, of Elyria, Ohio; four grandchildren, Megan Johnson (Mikey), Casey Chaney (fiance’, Chris Gibson), Larissa Jones and Skyler Jones; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Stephens and Kellan Stephens; and a host of other dear family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Elswick Cemetery, Marshalls Branch.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Palmer McCoy
Heaven has gained another “Real McCoy.” At the age of 79, Palmer McCoy, a long-time resident of Dayton and Springboro, Ohio, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Palmer, who was often referred to lovingly as “Trouble” by his friends, with that shy but devious grin on his face to the end, enjoyed his final days surrounded by family and friends who came from near and far to sit by his side, share stories, laughs and tears and usually watch a Reds game or a country music special while they were at it.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of over 55 years, Audrey.
He leaves behind, with so many memories of stories, shenanigans, warmth, tough love and life lessons, their daughter, Christine Haaker (Christopher), along with grandchildren, Gabe, Trevor, Jessie and Victoria; and their son, Kevin McCoy (Valarie), along with grandchildren, Allie, Haley, Gabby, and Jeremy and great grandchild, Abigail.
Palmer, who was one of 10 children, also leaves behind his brothers, Curtis McCoy (Lois), James McCoy and Woody McCoy; his sisters, Elgie Collins, Virgie Gilliam (David) and Emma Landess (Donald); his sister-in-law, Karen Nenni-Quaranto, of Holley, N.Y.; and a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends, including his special “angel,” Jackie Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abram and Bernie McCoy, of Pikeville; his brother, Carlos McCoy (Donna Miller); his sister, Edna Wright (Mark); his sister, Blanche Maynard (Marion); his brother-in-law, Richard Nenni (Carolyn); his sister-in-law, Donalyn DeFilipps-Kennedy (Chuck); and his brother-in-law, Nick Quaranto (Karen).
The family will receive friends at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, Ohio, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a short celebration at 1 p.m. Burial immediately following at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Road, Springboro, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson Funeral Home of Springboro, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a Tribute donation in Palmer’s name to Ohio’s Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, where Palmer was treated like family with warm and wonderful care.
Clayton Robinette
Clayton Freddie Robinette, 77, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church with Dwayne Smith, Dale Williamson, Richard Staton and Andy Walters officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamson Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Paul Slone
Paul Slone, 77, of Canada, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct 2, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
