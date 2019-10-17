Carol Boilon
Carol Boilon, 78, of Rocky Hollow, Raccoon, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in West Virginia, May 6, 1941, the daughter of the late Guy and Violet Newell Wooddell.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Boilon; three brothers, R.L., Guy Jr. and Paul Wooddell; and one sister, Estill Beck.
She is survived by one son, Brian Wilfong (Shelly), of Ohio; one daughter, Connie Crider (Henry), of Raccoon; three grandchildren, Jason Crider, Amanda Crider and Stephanie Wilfong; three great-grandchildren, Broghan Crider, Rogue Crider and Samantha Crider; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Rock Grove Cemetery, Linn, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Juanita Hieronymus
Juanita Robinette Hieronymus, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 9 p.m., at her home at the Benton House, Newnan, Georgia. Her son, Kent, was with her. She was less than three months shy of her 100th birthday.
She was born in Pikeville in 1919. She grew up in the hills of Kentucky, the daughter of a railroad man and a loving mother with three sisters and one brother. Blessed with an inquisitive mind, she was a good student who loved to read. At night, after mother had sent her to bed, she would slip into the bathroom with a flashlight, blanket and her latest novel, crawl into the tub, cover up so the light wouldn’t escape and read away. Her quest for knowledge was reflected in her school work, as she was salutatorian in high school and college. After graduating from Pikeville College, she taught elementary school for a year before moving to Richmond and Lexington. She met and married Harold Hieronymus in 1940, and bore her first son, Jimmy, in 1943. Settled in Lexington, Juanita worked for Tattersalls Horse Sales. In 1954, they had their second son, Kent. In 1960, she reluctantly left Tattersalls and moved with her family to Newnan, Georgia. She immediately went to work for the William L. Bonnell company (now Tredegar), making many friends, helping with the company’s many changes and serving faithfully for 29 years. She and the family also joined the Newnan Presbyterian Church soon after their arrival in Newnan. She loved her church, volunteering, serving on various committees, singing in the choir, giving in whatever way she could to a place that meant so much to her. After retiring from Tredegar at the age of 70, she jumped into the church with both feet, helping out in the office and serving as treasurer for many years. Through her service and devotion to the church she enjoyed the lifelong friendship of many wonderful people at NPC. She gave of herself with love and that effort was returned in kind. She cherished that. Through it all, she enjoyed a marriage of 57 years, raised two sons with unflinching love, helped to establish the Powers Crossroads Arts Festival and worked at the festival for 40 years, served in the Pilot Club for 50 years, and served the community she loved in whatever way she could. The last two years of her life Juanita lived in the Benton House. Once again she befriended and loved many of the residents and staff, virtually anyone she would meet. She leaves this world having loved and with love in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her older son, Jimmy; her parents, Oma Jane and E.W. Robinette; her sister, Genevieve; and her sister, Libby.
She is survived by her son, Kent Hieronymus (Marilou Burleson); her grandchildren, Katherine Hieronymus Morison (husband, Ben Morison, and child, Evelyn Morison); James Hieronymus (fiancé, Kathrya Mores); and daughter-in-law, Sidny Hieronymus.
A memorial service will be held at the Newnan Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a reception/luncheon to follow. The interment service will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Richmond Cemetery in Richmond. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory of Newnan, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Juanita Hieronymus to the Newnan Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Kendrick
Brenda Kendrick, 71, of Raccoon Road, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Pike County, April 26, 1948, the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorthy Janelle Strouth Goff.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Frozen Creek Old Regular Baptist Church for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Kendrick, of Raccoon Road; two brothers, Billy Wayne Goff, of South Carolina, and David Gene Goff, of Florida; one sister, Shirley Sue Honaker, of Raccoon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Kendrick Cemetery, Raccoon Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Glennis Moore
Glennis R. Moore, 85, of McAndrews, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with James Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Moore Cemetery, Damrontown.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday evenings at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Eric Morrison
Eric DeWayne Morrison, 48, of Pikeville, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his step-daughter’s residence in Frankfort.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1970, to Orville Gene and Juanita Caines Morrison, of Ratliff Creek.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Melissa Faye Gaines Morrison, whom he married on May 4 of this year.
He has two sons, Jonathan Morrison (Hannah), of Ashland, and Christopher Morrison (Alexis), of Springfield.
He has two step-daughters, Tristyn Lacy (Tyler) and McKenna Allison (Dustin), both of Frankfort.
He has four sisters, Lynne Ramey (Dennis), of Raccoon, and Kim Taylor (Randall), Lisa Maynard (Robert) and Pam Mullins, all of Pikeville; one brother, Steve Morrison (Jamie), of Lexington; and one special sister, Belvia Morton, of Pikeville.
He was also blessed with two grandchildren, Brayden Morrison and Easton Allison; and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of another grandson due in February.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews, a very large extended family and many friends, whom he loved dearly.
He had a wonderful childhood growing up in a loving family. When he was a toddler, having four older sisters, he created an imaginary friend named, John Halvrey. He and John would do everything together and the girls weren’t allowed to participate. He and John were friends for a couple of years but in July of 1974, John Halvrey left and never returned. You see, that was when Eric’s brother, Steve, was born. There was never a need for an imaginary friend again. The two brothers spent their young years wreaking havoc on their older sisters’ lives. Throughout the late 70’s and early 80’s, they jumped around the house with Star Wars light sabers, making the pretend laser sounds as they pretended to fight battles. One of Eric’s favorite songs from his childhood quickly became a classic in the Morrison family, “What Can You Get a Wookie for Christmas When He Already Owns a Comb”?
Eric was a graduate of Johns Creek High School and attended college at Morehead State University, but joked that he majored in foosball. He was a champion foosball player, until his parents decided to bring him back home, where he later decided to get serious and take computer classes. He worked for McCoy-Elkhorn Coal Corporation in their engineering department for several years before moving to Springfield to begin working for the State of Kentucky as an IT Specialist.
In 1990, he made a profession of faith and was baptized into the fellowship of Meta Baptist Church where he served faithfully for several years.
His happiest and proudest moments were the births of his two sons, Jonathan and Christopher. He loved them so much and was proud of the young men they have become. His grandson, Brayden, gave him so much joy and he loved the time spent playing with him.
In the past few months, he spent a lot of time at his mom and dad’s house, helping make several needed repairs around the house. He was a very handy jack-of-all-trades. He, like his five siblings, loved to visit his mom and dad, (or “Nanny” and “Poppy” as everyone calls them), and upon entering their house through the kitchen door, would always make the stove the first stop. There is always something good on the stove at Nanny and Poppy’s house. Like all the siblings’ spouses, it didn’t take Melissa long to realize the gold mine that is Nanny’s stove. Nanny would prepare food daily planning on Eric and Melissa’s visits. Nanny and Poppy loved getting to porch sit each evening with Eric and Melissa. Eric also enjoyed spending time with his nephews, especially helping and teaching his buddies, Ben and Jackson, how to be handy around the house.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, with Colin Cox, Benjamin Mullins, Joshua Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Adam Taylor, Matthew Kimberlain, Nick Kimberlain and Jake Kimberlain serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were: Steven Morrison, Robert Maynard, Randall Taylor, Dennis Ramey, Orville Blackburn, Clay Maynard and Jackson Mullins. Arrangements were under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Eric will be tremendously missed by many. The family kindly requests your prayer support in the days to come; especially for Melissa, Jonathan, Christopher, Nanny and Poppy.
The guestbook may be signed at www.communityfuneralky.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clifton Vanover Sr.
Clifton Vanover Sr., 92, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Erwin, Tenn., June 25, 1927, the son of the late Roby and Eula Edney Vanover.
He was a mechanic for C&O Railroad and a member of the Harvest Time Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Clifton Arnol Vanover Jr.; two daughters, Connie Ratliff and Theresa McDaniel; and one great-grandchild, Charity.
He is survived by one son, Phillip Vanover, of Elkhorn City; two daughters, Patricia Doughty, of Bluefield, W.Va., and Cynthia Hawkins, of Elkhorn City; eight grandchildren, Jessica Howell, Jason Adams, Mike Doughty, Beth Carbaugh, Chris Doughty, Crystal Dills, Jonathan Vanover and Eric Hatfield; 10 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Austin, Cameron, Autumn, Adam, Kaitlyn, Mackie, Allison, Joe and Jeremiah; one great-great-grandchild, Bryson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Kris Dills and Kevin Thacker officiating. Burial followed at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Rhonda Walters
Rhonda Michelle Walters, 45, of Canada, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Dale Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Rockhouse Fork, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday evenings at the funeral home with specials services beginning at 7 p.m., with Danny Bartley of the Pleasant Valley Community Church officiating on Friday evening and Gary Stewart of the Canada Freewill Baptist Church officiating on Saturday evening. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Kentucky.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Angela Williams
Angela Potter Williams, 40, of Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Elkhorn Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc, of Elkhorn City.
The guestbook may be signed at www.baileyfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.