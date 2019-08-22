James Childers
James Quentin Childers, 73, of Russell Springs, formerly of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. D.A.V. honors were conducted by Johns Creek Chapter #166. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Virgil Coleman
Virgil Clifford Coleman, 71, of Kimper, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Kimper.
He was born in Pike County, Sept. 29, 1947, the son of the late Morgan and Poca Smith Coleman.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Kimper Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Racine Keathley (Eddie).
He is survived by his wife, Sadie Marie Williamson Coleman, of Kimper; five daughters, Angie Combs, of Prestonsburg, Tina May (Brian), of Raccoon, and Michelle Tackett (John Crisp), Trudene “Dottie” Allen (Bill), and Annette Thacker (Michael), all of Kimper; one brother, Morgan Coleman (Shelia), of Meta; three sisters, Ethelene Coleman (Glen), of Raccoon, Christine Keathley (Phillip), of Pikeville, and Patricia Ann Warrix, of Kimper; 14 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman-Williamson Family Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dorothy Hamilton
Dorothy Mounts Hamilton, 65, of Stopover, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Edgarton, W.Va., Aug. 7, 1954, a daughter of the late Artemas and Joanna Murphy Mounts.
She loved fishing and tending to her flower garden and was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Denver “Cobb” Hamilton; one brother, Larry Emmett Mounts; and two sisters, Thelma “Sissy” Mounts and Arlenes Hurley.
She is survived by one brother, Kenneth Lee Mounts (Virginia), of Edgarton, W.Va.; three sisters, Patricia Ann Sincell (Harold), of Louisa, Margaret Mounts, of Columbus, Ohio, and Pansy Sincell (Freddie), of Phelps; and a host of nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Sierra Paige Mounts and Cheyenne Marie Mounts; and a special nephew, Donald Lee Messer.
In honoring Dorothy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Jay Hamilton
Jay Hamilton, 84, of Marshall, Mich., formerly of Booker Fork, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Michigan.
He was born Feb. 16, 1935, to the late Soloman and Louvenia Newsome Hamilton.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John L. Hamilton, William Hamilton and Sam Hamilton; and five sisters, Mae Hamilton, Melvinia Newsome, Opal Trout, Mae Tilda Tackett and Beulah Quinn.
He is survived by his wife, Oma Faye Reynolds Hamilton; one daughter, Stephanie Hamilton, of Marshall, Mich.; one sister, Madeline Tackett, of Booker Fork; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Visitation will continue on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Carl Ratliff
Carl Bryan Ratliff, 89, of Pikeville, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, March 4, 1930, the son of the late Vinson Dee and Dona Thompson Ratliff.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He retired from BellSouth Telecommunications as a switchman and was a member of the Little Sarah Old Regular Baptist Church, a member of the V.F.W. and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He loved gardening, camping and watching wildlife.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Weddington Ratliff; four brothers, Elster, Dee, Homer and Albert Ratliff; and four sisters, Leah Belle Ratliff, Kathleen Mullins, Myrtle Meade and Marie Lee.
He is survived by three daughters, Beverly Crisman (Dale), Deborah Thacker (William) and Sherry May (Jeff), all of Pikeville; five grandchildren, Kimberly Crisman, Robert Thacker (Sherry), Keith Thacker (Erica), Sarah Mohammed (Jamal) and Lauren Maynard (Jordan); seven great-grandchildren, Logan Meek, Jordan Belcher, Connor Thacker, Eli Thacker, Cohen Popkhadze, Bryson Thacker and Dylan Thacker.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Crawford and Mike Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff-Steel Cemetery, Coal Run. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jordan Belcher, Logan Meek, Robert Thacker, Keith Thacker, Johnny Meade, Vince Ratliff, Jordan Maynard, Will Branham, Brad Branham, Jamal Mohammed and Greg Belcher. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Don Lee, Troy Lee, Gil Plants, Charles Frazier and Rex Robinette. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Sonny Swiney
Sonny Charles Swiney, 49, of Whitwell, Tenn., formerly of Pike County, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
