“E.B.” Adkins
Everette “E.B.” Adkins, left this earth to go to his heavenly home Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, making his stay on earth 77 years, nine months and 14 days.
He was born to the late Jessie and Josie Thacker Adkins Reynolds.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He began working in the coal mines at the age of 16. He was a steel factory worker, a certified auto mechanic and was self-employed. His interests in life were many, including seeking out and restoring early automobiles (saving the past), teaching himself history through the study of coins, and until his failing health prevented it, he thoroughly enjoyed checking out roadside sales and flea markets. However, his most loved activity was talking with his neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Greenie and Jessie Jr. Adkins; three sisters, Leona Adkins, Glema Adkins and Mary Lou Adkins Morris; and three nephews, Donnie Dwayne Harris, Larry Dwayne Adkins and James Reaford Bevins.
He is survived by his wife, Linda B. Slone Adkins, whom God blessed with a cherished marriage for 52 years to a loving man that tried to overcome traumatic injuries. He leaves behind four sisters, Myrtle Branham, Dicie Blackburn, Elitha Collins (Roger) and Zelma Reynolds Hunt Tackett (Leo); 19 nieces and nephews, Karen Geckle, Blakie Wilhelm, Sue Branham, Harold Blake Branham Jr., Jennifer Blackburn, Rhonda Justice, Ralph Douglas Blackburn, Toby Dale Collins, Roger Delton Collins, Twina Hinkle, Barbie Milam, Jamie Dwayne Hunt, Joseph Tackett, Michael Tackett, Carmila Lester (Andy), Terry Harris, Kerry Harris, Roger Dale Bevins Jr. and Shawn Reynolds (Kim); and three sisters-in-law, Faye S. Harris (Donnie), Connie S. Passidomo Cain and Florence S. Reynolds and her husband, Lesley, who was a step-brother and a special person who helped him, especially when his hearing became worse and telephones were so stressful on him. He also leaves behind Speedy Boy, a special cat that Everette cared for, raised and loved for the last 15 years; and his everyday motivator and many friends at Ridge Line Road and Keene Village.
He will be missed always and forever. If God gave him a voice today, he would say, “I never wanted any of you to know the pain I suffered and I love each of you.”
Funeral services were held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Slone Family Cemetery, Jonican-Ridge Line Road, Racoon, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Bobbie Anderson
Bobbie Pearl Estep Anderson, 73, of Phyllis, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Buchanan County, Va., May 25, 1946, to the late Ballard Estep and Josie Hayes Estep.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Kimper Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Anderson; one daughter, Rhonda May; two brothers, Harrison Hayes and Jimmy Estep; one sister, Helen Varney; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Scarberry; and two great-grandsons, Gage Anderson and Waylon Lawson.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Hunt (Teddy); one son, John Anderson Jr. (Beulah); one sister, Vernie Robinson; five grandchildren, Tiffany Lawson (Olda), Missy Williamson (Bentley), Jody Brown (Jason), Jamie Paige Anderson (D.J. Hatfield) and Daniel Anderson; four great-grandchildren, Shane Williamson, Jaxson Lawson, Lylah Hatfield and Mykah Slone; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Kimper Church of Christ with Willie Abshire, Joe Horne and Sam Slone officiating. Burial followed at the Anderson Cemetery, Phyllis. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Darlene Barzee
Darlene Thacker Barzee, 64, of Shelby Gap, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 30, 1955, to the late Herman and Dora Harrington Stapleton.
She was a warm and generous soul who never uttered a bad word about anyone and was always putting everyone else’s happiness above her own. She was a loving wife, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be mourned greatly by all who knew and loved her. She was an angel on earth, as she will be in Heaven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Henry Barzee; one brother, Roy Stapleton; and two sisters, Jeanette Collins and Betty Lou Justice.
She is survived by two sisters, Helen Stapleton and Sarah Elizabeth Nichols; one brother, Robert Stapleton; two step-daughters, Desiree Barzee and Theresa Moreno; four step-sons, David Barzee, William Barzee, Michael McNutt and John McNutt; 13 grandchildren, Clarisse, Jason, Everado, Derek, Alexander, Genevieve, Gabriel, Johnathan, David, Jasmine, Kristina, Deana and Kyler, four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Aviana, Edward and Daniel; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
David Hackney
David Hackney, 95, of McAndrews, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 15, 1924, the son of the late Whetsel and Plena Hackney.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA and a member of the Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II and was a POW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Lois Hackney; his brothers, Tennis Hackney, Quinton “Brud” Hackney and Kenny Hackney; and his sisters, Victoria Bay Jones and Sunday Faye Hackney.
He is survived by his children, Ronald David Hackney (Lori), of Florida, Donald Lee Hackney (Ginger), of Alabama, Randolph “Randy” Hackney (Kathy), of McAndrews, and Ricky Lester Hackney, of Georgia; nine grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Primitive Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Dave Hackney, Keaton Hackney, Ethan Hackney, Brent Lee, Derek Thacker and Dean Andler serving as pallbearers. Okey Smith will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Gregory Igo
Gregory Allen Igo, 63, of Ransom, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., March 9, 1956, the son of the late James Franklin and Joyce Smith Igo.
He was a disabled truck driver and a member of the Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney.
He is survived by two brothers, Timothy F. Igo (Wilma), of Catawba, N.Car., and James Keith Igo (Patricia), of Ransom; one sister, Sabrina Daniels (Michael), of Ransom; and
a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
In honoring Greg’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. The family will begin receiving friends at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Virginia Ratliff
Virginia Mae Lowe Ratliff, 90, of Sycamore Road, Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Riverview Nursing Home, Prestonsburg.
She was born in Pike County, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1929, a daughter of the late Curtis and Lizzie Morrison Lowe.
She was a homemaker and a member of the McCombs Homemakers Club and Mouth of Joes Creek Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Ratliff.
She is survived by two sons, Woody Ratliff (Trena), of Prestonsburg, and Curtis Ratliff (Teresa), of Sycamore Road; two daughters, Kathy Griffith (Eddie), of Mouthcard, and Patty Hayes (Glenn), of Harlem, Ga.; one sister, Betty June Scalf (Gene), of Sycamore Road; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Randal Parson and Jim Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Curtis Lowe Cemetery, Sycamore Road.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Peggy Skeens
Peggy Dean Skeens, 83, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born at Turkey Creek, Dec. 14, 1936, the daughter of the late Henry Thomas and Queenie Victoria Runyon Varney.
She was a bank teller and a member of the First Baptist Church of Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ballard Varney, Billy Varney and Bobby Gene Varney; and six sisters, Hattie Varney, Hazel Varney, Sally Johnson, Edna Marie Kitchen, Ethel Grace Smith and Rita Ann Carpenter.
She is survived by her husband, Miles Skeens; three sons, Miles Kevin Skeens (Tammy), of Stanville, Brian Christopher Skeens (Talena), of Monticello, and Mark Alan Skeens (Lisa), of Mt. Sterling: five grandchildren, Miles Devon Skeens, Johnathan Christopher Skeens (Jackie), Bryant Charles Skeens, Joshua Tanner Skeens and Olivia Leigh Skeens; two great-grandchildren, Bristol Jordan Skeens and Johnathan Quincy Skeens; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to: Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin, MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Rickey Taylor
Rickey Allen Taylor, 63, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Pikeville, June 21, 1956, the son of the late Allen and Bertha Scott Taylor.
He was self-employed in construction and was a member of the Connection Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Taylor and Winston Taylor; and one sister, Brenda Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Trimble Taylor; one daughter, Stacy Nichole Taylor-Hunt (Jason), of Tampa, Fla.; two sons, Brett Allen Taylor, of Pikeville, and Ryan Cory Taylor (Alexandria), of Paris; two grandchildren, Jayla Hunt and Jaxon Hunt; one brother, Bobby Jack Taylor; three sisters, Sheila Taylor and Donna Sue Taylor, both of Pikeville, and Rita Colwell, of Georgetown; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Holmes of the Connection Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Allen Taylor Cemetery, Zebulon, with Salvador Sanchez, Jimmy Deel, Wesley Taylor, Del Taylor, Wayne Taylor, Robbie Taylor, Mark Colwell, Steve Wright and Scott Gillespie serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be: Michael Morley, Tyler Reed, Don Holyfield and Dennis Burchett. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Billie Wright
Billie Sue Wright, 84, of Jenkins, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 13, 1935, to the late Wilburn and Grace Mullins Elkins.
She was a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernal Wright; and one brother, Doyle Elkins.
She is survived by four sisters, Wanda Waller, of Kent, Ohio, Ula Von McMahan, of North Carolina, Frankie Clement, of Ohio, and Mae Smallwood, of Dorton.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Church of Christ Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Smallwood Cemetery, Beefhide. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
