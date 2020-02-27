Flora Abshire
Flora Abshire, 67, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing & Rehab Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Fields officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Everette Adkins
Everette Adkins, left this earth to go to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, making his stay on earth 77 years, nine months and 14 days.
He was born to the late Jessie and Josie Thacker Adkins Reynolds.
He was a United States Army Veteran. He began working in the coal mines at the age of 16. He was a steel factory worker, a certified auto mechanic and was self-employed. His interests in life were many, including seeking out and restoring early automobiles (saving the past), teaching himself history through the study of coins, and until his failing health prevented it, he thoroughly enjoyed checking out roadside sales and flea markets. However, his most loved activity was talking with his neighbors and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Greenie and Jessie Jr. Adkins; three sisters, Leona Adkins, Glema Adkins and Mary Lou Adkins Morris; and three nephews, Donnie Dwayne Harris, Larry Dwayne Adkins and James Reaford Bevins.
He is survived by his wife, Linda B. Slone Adkins, whom God blessed with a cherished marriage for 52 years to a loving man that tried to overcome traumatic injuries. He leaves behind four sisters, Myrtle Branham, Dicie Blackburn, Elitha Collins (Roger) and Zelma Reynolds Hunt Tackett (Leo); 19 nieces and nephews, Karen Geckle, Blakie Wilhelm, Sue Branham, Harold Blake Branham Jr., Jennifer Blackburn, Rhonda Justice, Ralph Douglas Blackburn, Toby Dale Collins, Roger Delton Collins, Twina Hinkle, Barbie Milam, Jamie Dwayne Hunt, Joseph Tackett, Michael Tackett, Carmila Lester (Andy), Terry Harris, Kerry Harris, Roger Dale Bevins Jr. and Shawn Reynolds (Kim); and three sisters-in-law, Faye S. Harris (Donnie), Connie S. Passidomo Cain and Florence S. Reynolds and her husband, Lesley, who was a step-brother and a special person who helped him, especially when his hearing became worse and telephones were so stressful on him. He also leaves behind Speedy Boy, a special cat that Everette cared for, raised and loved for the last 15 years; and his everyday motivator and many friends at Ridge Line Road and Keene Village.
He will be missed always and forever. If God gave him a voice today, he would say, “I never wanted any of you to know the pain I suffered and I love each of you.”
Funeral services were held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Slone Family Cemetery, Jonican-Ridge Line Road, Raccoon, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Everett Adkins
Everett F. Adkins, 61, of Chattaroy, W.Va., died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Gospel Revelation Church, Chattaroy, West Virginia. Burial will follow at the Blevins Cemetery, Naugatuck, West Virginia.
Visitation will begin after 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the church with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Buck” Baker
Ermel “Buck” Baker, 93, of Pikeville, died Monday night, Feb. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Nov. 1, 1926, the son of the late Joe and Oma Mullins Baker.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna June Reed Baker; six sisters, Flora Reed, Loretta Haresinger, Ethel Thacker, Wilma Lee Parker, Effie Hale and Marie Blackburn; four brothers, Joe Baker Jr., Van Baker, Hi Maynard and Bobby Maynard; and one granddaughter, Chasity Runyon.
He is survived by three daughters, Pat Saros (Ron), of Pikeville, Carolyn Varney (Edward), of Canada, and Renetta Kay Baker, of Bowie, Md.; one brother, Sam Baker, of Minford, Ohio; four grandchildren, Matthew Saros, Loretta Varney, Misty Crum and Jonathan Meece; 10 great-grandchildren, Joseph Saros, Isabella Saros, Isaiah Runyon, Haley Dillow, Anna Slone, Brittany Smith, Mia Crum, Atlanta Meece, Vanessa Lowe and Chloe Smith; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with John George Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed Family Cemetery, Meathouse Fork, Canada, with Matthew Saros, Jonathan Meece, Jonathan Crum, Joseph Saros and John Fields serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Arnold Gibson
Arnold Lee Gibson, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Pikeville Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born at Pikeville, June 20, 1940, the son of the late Phines and Lizzie Osborne Gibson.
He was a manager and operator of Main Street Parking. He was a former construction contractor and had previously worked in maintenance for Wells Fargo. He was a Christian.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clester Gibson; and a sister, Gladys Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Lora Elizabeth Ratliff Gibson; one son, Arnold Darren Gibson (Sheila), of Pikeville; one daughter, Lorieca Ellen Marcum (George), of Pikeville; two sisters, Betty Johnston, of Columbus, Ohio, and Yvonne Hall, of Pikeville, Ky.; and his nieces and nephews, Betty Grace Gibson, Jack Gibson, Tim Walters, Carl Wesley Gibson, Clester Gibson Jr. and Arnold Gibson.
He was a kind and loving person and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Compton and Donnie Hall officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Tilda Hinkle
Tilda Hinkle, 76, of Decatur, Ala., formerly of Varney, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney. Burial will follow at the A.C. Young Cemetery, Varney.
Visitation will continue all day Thursday, Feb. 27, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janice Isaacs
Janice Isaacs, 78, of Virgie, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
