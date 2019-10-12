Dacie Hamilton
Dacie Newsom Hamilton, 88, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Dacie was born on March 23, 1931 to her parents the late John B. Newsom and Lizzie Newsom Newsom.
She was the wife of the late John L. Hamilton, a homemaker, and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist Faith.
Along with her husband and parents, Dacie was preceded in death by two brothers, John Henry Newsom, James Clyde (Billie) Newsom, and one son in law, Emery Slone.
Dacie is survived by, Lowell G. (Sandra) Hamilton of Jackson; Delores Jean “Sissy” Slone of Raccoon; two brothers: Delaney (Betty) Newsom of Caney, Acie (Ola) Newsom of Caney; one sister, Dicie N. Vinson of Caney; four grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Hamilton, Jennifer (Corbett) Neace, Bethany (Joseph) Gabbard, Sarah Hope Rudd; four great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jadon Hamilton, Dacie Abigail Neace and Molly Slone Gabbard on the way; and a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday at 6p.m. at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Church services will be Saturday at 7p.m. The funeral will be Sunday October 13, 2019 at 1p.m. at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Virgie, Ky.
Ilene Wolhite Justice
Mrs. Cassel Ilene Wilhite Justice, of Belfry, widow of William S. Justice passed away on October 10, 2019 at The Willows in Lexington.
She was born April 17, 1925 at Cooperative, McCreary County the daughter of the late Willard Quincy Wilhite & Evie Jane Spradlin Wilhite. Mrs. Justice was a graduate of McVeigh High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She was a retired teacher from the Pike County School System & a lifelong member of McVeigh Baptist Church
Survivors include: two nephews James B. Ratliff (Melissa) of Nicholasville and Philip Q. Ratliff (Tammy) of Flatwoods; four great nephews, James Tyler Ratliff (Ashley) of Winfield Kansas, Christopher Brian Ratliff (Megan) of Lexington, William T. Ratliff of Lexington, and Peyton Ratliff of Richmond and great great nephew Matthew Slade Ratliff.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Justene Ratliff.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St, Richmond, with Bro. Scott Guiley officiating.
Visitation will begin at 3 PM Sunday, at the funeral home.
Private family entombment will be at the Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: The Gideons, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251; Bluegrass Care Navigators 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504; or Eastern Kentucky University Foundation 521 Lancaster Avenue, CPO 19A, Richmond, KY 40475.
Jennings “Jimbo” Justice
Jennings “Jimbo” Justice Jr., 63, of Mouthcard, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard KY.
He was born July 11, 1956 in Grundy, Virginia, a son of Kay Justice and the late Jennings Justice Sr.
Jimbo enjoyed drag racing and working on cars. He loved his grandchildren and was of the Church of God faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roy Lee Justice.
Jennings is survived by, one daughter, Melissa Justice Adkins of Mouthcard; and one son, Jeremy Justice of Tennessee; his mother, Kay Justice of Shepherdsville; three brothers, David Justice (Amanda Hamilton) of Pikeville, Charles Justice Sr. of Pikeville, Michael Justice of Gallipolis, Ohio; two sisters, Kimberly (David) Nance of Lebanon Junction, Jennifer (David) Mitchell of Shepherdsville,; six grandchildren, Morgan (Garrett) Maynard of West Virginia, Hannah Justice of Mouthcard, Skilar and Dakoda Adkins of Feds Creek, Brennan and Brailee Justice of Tennessee; special nephews: Charles Justice Jr, Tyler Justice; and a host of special family & friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Jones & West Funeral Home with Reverend Richard McKinney officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 p.m. Saturday until the time of services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Carol Mullins
Carol June Hampton Mullins, 72, of Virgie, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born at Hazard, Oct. 9, 1946, the daughter of the late Joseph and Audrey Lee Hampton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Booker Mullins; one daughter, Tamra Damron; and one brother, Ray Hampton.
She is survived by one son, Joseph Dale Mullins (fiance’, Cynthia), of Belfry; two daughters, Tonya Dyann Mullins and Chrystal Carol Robinette (Chad), both of Virgie; one son-in-law, Steve Damron; two brothers, Benny Charles Joseph Hampton and Dana Hampton; three sisters, Dora Faye Campbell, of Ypsilanti, Mich., Anita Kaye Hampton and Wanda Mae Branham, both of Virgie; six grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A Memorial of Life Celebration will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Gospel of Faith Alliance Church, Robinson Creek, with Scott Neville officiating. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Evelyn Pence
Evelyn Pence, 67, of Myra, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., June 7, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Burke.
She was a retired schoolteacher having taught at Robinson Creek Elementary School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Pence.
She is survived by two sons, Christopher Pence, of Nashville, Tenn., and Michael Pence, of Lexington; four daughters, Darla Burgess, of Howe, Ind., Debra Reed, of Richmond, Ind., Diana Morris, of Myra, and Donna Jacobson, of Redmond, Ore.; one brother, Robert Gordon Burke, of Lexington; one sister, Terri Walters, of Wellington; 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Burke Family Cemetery, Myra.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Verda Slone
Verda Kendrick Slone, 86, of Mouthcard, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in Pike County, March 5, 1933,to the late Dave and Fern Harris Kendrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse, Jessie Slone; her son, Gene David Slone; her daughter-in-law, Patricia; her siblings, Perry Kendrick, Matilda Thacker, Linda Belle Ratliff and Hibbard Kendrick; her half siblings, Kathnell Thacker, Ireland Kendrick, Basel Lee Kendrick and Matt David Kendrick; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Slone (Phyllis), Donald Slone, William “Doug” Slone, James Slone (Penny) and George Slone; her daughter-in-law, Eulah Slone; her half siblings, Gracie Kendrick Fritzpatrick, Lawrence Kendrick, Lank Kendrick and Johna Kendrick; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Donnie Harris, Roger Blackburn and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held all day Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
