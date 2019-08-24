“Joy May” Blackburn
Artie May “Joy May” Blackburn, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Bob Werntz officiating and special singing from the Sharondale Church of Christ Choir. Burial followed at the Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Donny Daniels
Donny Keith Daniels, 50, of McAndrews, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the McVeigh United Baptist Church with Shawn Ward and Shane Ward officiating. Burial will follow at the Ward Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Reta Gooch
Reta Kaye Williams Gooch, 61, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Pikeville, Jan. 5, 1958, the daughter of Juanita Holsinger Williams, of Pikeville, and the late Donald Williams.
She was a former assistant treasurer at Pikeville College and a member of the Solid Rock Church at Sookeys Creek. She enjoyed landscaping, QVC, shopping, swimming, going to the beach, cooking and decorating her home. She also loved cake decorating and was famous for her cakes among her family and friends. She dearly loved her grandchildren and her dog, Root Beer.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Anthony Gooch; and one son, Michael Dwight Fields.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Anthony Blake Fields (Alana), of Strasburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Blake Michael Fields, Clayton Robert Fields and Jackson Anthony Fields; her former husband, Terry Dwight Fields, of Pikeville; three sisters, Linda Karen Bertrand (Donovan), of Flatwoods, Judy Wellman (Terry), of Robinson Creek, and Pamela Keathley Delpont (Buddy), of Pikeville; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Bruce Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Serving as pallbearers will be: Blake Fields, Anthony Blake Fields, Jason Foote and Steve Wellman.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Solid Rock Church, P.O. Box 1152, Virgie, KY 41752.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Little
Donna Little, 67, of Melvin, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 13, 1951, to the late William P. “Fair” and Hattie Evans Howell.
She was a homemaker and a believer of the Old Regular Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dean Little; two daughters, Lila Leann Little and Deanna Lynn Little; and two sisters, Ann Lou Spradlin and Reba Faye Jones.
She is survived by one son, Paul David Little (Laura), of Melvin; one daughter, Faith Little, of Melvin; two brothers, Robert Howell (Rita) and Fair Douglas Howell, both of Craynor; three sisters, Verbal Newsome, of Little Robinson, and Gen Hall and Betty Tackett (John), both of Grethel; two grandchildren, Mack Tyler Little and Breanna Dawn Little; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the
Johnson-Little Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Kathy Ours
Kathy Ours, 62, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
She was born in Trenton, N.J., May 28, 1957, the daughter of the late Earl and Mildred Carver Ours.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Powell, Earl Gene Ours Jr. and Leonard Ours.
She is survived by one daughter, Laura Rank (Dan); two grandchildren, Alaina Rank and Everett Rank; her special companion, Jimmy Hall; two sisters, Sharon Jobst and Elsie Shultz; and a host of other dear family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In honoring her wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.thackermemorial.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Shirley Roberts
Shirley Rose Roberts, 70, of Wolfpit, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.