Myla Anders
Myla Anders, 57, of Douglas Parkway, Pikeville, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Michigan, Aug. 28, 1962, the daughter of James Ray Moore (Sue) and the late Jacqueline Johnson Moore.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one son, Josh Anders; two brothers, Randy Moore and Myron Moore; three grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A private family service was held from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Jack Belcher
Jack Rodney Belcher, 79, of Shelbiana, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard.
He was born in Elkhorn City, April 15, 1940, the son of the late Emmitt and Maudie (Adkins) Belcher.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melster Collins Belcher, on Jan. 29, 2019; and a brother, Otto Belcher.
He is survived by his loving son, Gabriel Joseph Belcher; two sisters, LaVern Ratliff, of Elkhorn City, and Dolores Hounshell (Ken), of Lexington; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other special family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, all funerals in Kentucky are limited to the “closest of family” with “private burials.”
Private funeral services were held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel in Pikeville. Burial followed in the family plot at the Elkhorn City Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Memorials may be made in Jack’s honor to: Eastern Kentucky Veteran’s Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Hazard, KY 41701.
Kermit Bentley
Kermit Bentley, 73, of Right Fork of Long Fork, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 21, 1947, to the late Mack Bentley and Edith McCray Bentley.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of Fleming Neon Church of Christ.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Otis Bentley.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie Fouts Bentley; one son, Kermit Bentley Jr. (Kim), of Jenkins; two daughters, Jewel Bentley and Janet Miller (Rodney), both of Virgie; one sister-in-law, Anita Bentley, of Virgie; five grandchildren, Rodney “Punky” Miller (Shanda), Satin Bentley, Alyssa Rose, Payton Rose and Brody Miller; one great-grandchild, Easton Layne Miller; and his special friends; Tony Adams, Linda Adams and Pam Taylor.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Brad Taylor officiating. Burial followed at the Bentley Cemetery at Orchard Branch of Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
As of this time our kitchen area will be closed until further notice due to government mandates.
Ray Blackburn
Ray Edward Blackburn, 90, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 17, 1930, the son of the late Corbet Blackburn and Mary Keene Blackburn Waldon.
He was a coal miner and former coal truck owner. He was a member of the Pentecostal church and the UMWA.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Lynn Blackburn; one son, Danny Edward Trivette; one brother, Robert Bob Blackburn; and two sisters, Betty Sue and Bonnie.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Sue Carter Blackburn; two daughters, Kathryn Owens (Michael) and Tammie Nelson; five sons, David Ray Blackburn (Barbara), Freddie Edward Blackburn, Gregory Ray Blackburn (Barbara), Stephen Mark Blackburn and Christopher Edward Blackburn; two brothers, Corbet Blackburn Jr. (Lois) and Phillip Blackburn; four sisters, Imolene Metcalf, Berniece Ramey, Donna Rita and Leda Carol Branham; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Sayers officiating. Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Danny Burke
Danny Cletis Burke, 68, of Marshalls Branch of Long Fork, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 22, 1951, to Laura Tackett Burke, of Marshalls Branch, and the late Hartman Burke.
He was a retired coal truck driver for Dale Trivette Trucking.
Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine Burke.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Danny Burke and Brandon Burke, both of Marshalls Branch, and James Douglas Burke, of Penny Road; two brothers, David Burke, of Long Fork, and Denver Burke, of Ohio; six sisters, Dancy Mullins, Chris Burke, Darlene Burke, Dorene Bentley, all of Long Fork, Diana Adkins, of West Virginia, and Debbie Hughes, of Long Fork; and one grandson, Isaiah Hartsock, of Pikeville.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson and Eddie Hughes officiating. Burial followed at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bill” Curry
William Chester “Bill” Curry, 81, of Forest Hills, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the current health situation, private family services will be held with burial in the Mt. View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Glema Farley
Glema Sue Farley, 68, of Rawl, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Family Cemetery, Merrimac, West Virginia. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
“Mud Dauber” Gilley
Robert Eugene “Mud Dauber” Gilley Sr., 66, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Letcher County, March 7, 1954, to the late Bruce Gilley and Shirley Caudill Gilley.
He was a former truck driver for Dale Trivette Trucking and a member of the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Zollie W. Gilley; and a friend whom he loved like a brother, Larry Caudill.
He is survived by one son, Robert Gilley Jr. (Leha), of Shelbiana; one daughter, Valerie Kay Wright (Jason Hampton), of Virgie; four brothers, Jimmy D. Gilley, of Jerimiah, Rick D. Gilley (Whitney), of Whitesburg, Bruce Gilley Jr. (Rita), of Blackey, and Randy Gilley (Angie), of Beaver; two sisters, Judy Kay Caudill, of Jerimiah, and Minnie Darlene Hurt (Earshel), of Blackey; five grandchildren, Travis Austin Wright, Christian Blake Wright (Hayley), Jasmyn Makenzi Hampton, Mickey D. Gilley, and Minnie N. Gilley Day (Theo); two great-grandchildren, Makayla Grace Day and Parker Grey Wright; and four whom he considered great-grandchildren, Memphis, Weston, Shawnessy and Aviendha.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Freddie Murphy officiating. Burial followed at the Hampton Family Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Due to the mandates set forth by the Governor, Hall and Jones will be streaming funeral services online on its Facebook page. The kitchen is closed until further notice.
Larry Harris
Larry Dale Harris, 71, of Freeburn, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at Thacker, W.Va., Feb. 25, 1949, the son of the late Oliver and Virginia Gertrude Jude Harris.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA and a member of the Church of Christ at Phelps.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Wilma Casey, Mable Crum, Luther Harris, Curtis Harris, Jimmy Harris, Franklin Harris, Barbara Harris and Penny Harris.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Baker Harris, of Freeburn; his children, Michelle Daugherty (Sam), of New Market, Tenn., Teresa Kellione (Cletis), of Whitesville, W.Va., and David Harris, of Lexington; his siblings, Opie Harris, of Phelps, Oliver “Buddy” Harris (Jean), of Matewan, W.Va., and Bessie Dixon, of Red Jacket, W.Va.; his grandchildren, Savannah Bostic (Gabe), Grant Kellione (Tori), Garrett Daugherty, Parker Kellione, Samantha “Sammi” Daugherty, Skylar Harris, Gage Harris and Victoria Kellione; his great-grandson, Nix Kellione; his sisters-in-law, Wanda Plaster, Barbara Harris and Bonnie Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the current government requirements pertaining to the Coronavirus, the family will observe a private family viewing and burial in the Harris Cemetery at #11 Hollow, Thacker, West Virginia. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Patricia Harrison
Patricia Lynn Harrison, 55, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.
Private family funeral services were held Tuesday. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Rubie Potter
Rubie C. Potter, 86, of Elkhorn City, died Monday, March 23, 2020.
A private burial was held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
“Yvonne” Runyon
Ernestine Yvonne Runyon (Yvonne), age 83, of Louisville, died peacefully at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville, with her youngest daughter by her side. She was born to the late Ernest and Emma Burnette Taylor, in Pikeville, on Sept. 15, 1936, and wed to the love of her life, the late James Homer Runyon (Homer), on Oct. 9, 1955. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1996.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Runyon-Medina, of Louisville, and Cheryl Lucas, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; two grandsons, Kai Medina-Runyon and Christopher James Medina-Runyon, both of Louisville; a son-in-law, Christ Medina-Runyon, of Louisville; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Balkman, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
She attended Pikeville High School and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Business Administration. She held positions in business administration and taught business in school, but what brought her the greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted, loving wife and Mother, and an incredible cook. She loved to bake and make candy, which was always a special delight during the holiday season. Later in life, her most cherished moments were seeing and spending time with her two grandsons.
She missed her late husband, Homer, terribly and wanted to be buried by his side. She will be laid to rest beside Homer on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with an intimate graveside service conducted by Tim McClanahan and Harold Ray, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. A viewing and inside funeral service will not be held due to the risk associated with the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Yvonne’s daughters are planning a celebration of her life later this year or early next year, when the pandemic risk subsides.
Flowers may be sent to J. W. Call Funeral Home in Pikeville. Or, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Yvonne’s name may be given to either of the following charities to help feed the hungry: Dare to Care, 5803 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40228 (daretocare.com), or, mailed to: Thankful Heart Food Pantry, 648 Adams Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501.
Yvonne’s daughters wish to thank all of those who cared for her during the later period of her life.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“KT” Thompson
Kenneth Lee “KT” Thompson, 67, of Burnwell, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A private graveside service will be held at the Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Zita Tooley
Zita Tooley, 74, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 11, 1945, the daughter of the late Ruben and Ada Terry Miller.
She was a secretary for Industrial Rubber and Southeast Telephone and a member of the Bent Branch Regular Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, J.E. Miller and Eugene Miller; and three sisters, Ella Jo McGuire, Emma Sue Miller and Immagene Worrix.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Tooley Coleman, of Stanville; two grandchildren, Logan Coleman and Molly Coleman; and three sisters, Rita Rhodes and Joyce Justice, both of Millers Creek, and Mary Lou Lyons, of Meathouse.
Private graveside services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, with Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Barbara Williamson
Barbara Ellen Williamson, 86, of Sidney, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, Frankfort Medical Center, Frankfort.
A private burial service was held at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. The family will have a memorial service for Barbara later in the year. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
