Ember Adkins
Ember Adkins, 72, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Dec. 31, 1946, the son of the late Harold and Mary Justice Adkins.
He was a coal miner and a member of the Lick Creek Holiness Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Adkins; one sister, Priscilla Anderson; and three brothers, Jerry Dean Herman, Harold Jr. “Mutt” and Leroy Adkins.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Kay Blackburn Adkins; one son, Timmy Adkins (Robin), of Kimper; two daughters, Lisa Adkins, of Georgia, and Sheila Blankenship (Johnny), of Phelps; one brother, Randall Adkins, of Phyllis, and Mary Hope Stiltner, of Grunday, Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Lick Creek Holiness Church, with Ray Sawyers, Plennie Sawyers and Rick Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Saturday at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Roger Blair
Roger Lee Blair, 70, of Regina, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Frankie Fork, Oct. 10, 1948, the son of the late Mack and Vossie Anderson Blair.
He was an auto mechanic and a member of the Thomas C. Cecil Lodge #375 F&AM.
He is survived by his wife, Nellie Jean Blackburn Blair, of Regina: two sons, Roger Dean Blair (Vicki), of Vine Grove, and Barry Gene Blair (Jennifer), of Hellier; one daughter, Christy Dawn Morris (Virgil Trent), of Regina; eight grandchildren, Roger Dwayne Blair, Derek Michael Blair, Brandon David Blair, Krystal Michele Ray, Aaron Gene Blair, Colton WesLee Grant Blair, Kyra DaShea Morris and Trenton Gage Morris; five great-grandchildren, Dominik William Blair, Alyssa Faith Blair, Roger Hunter Blair, Aiden Ezekiel Ray and Easton Kade Ray; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Benny Hopkins and Terry Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lydia Coleman
Lydia Jane Coleman, 83, of Pinsonfork, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Judy Farmer
Judy Farmer, 74, of Right Fork of Lick Fork, Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 29, 1944, the daughter of Anna Rae Roberts Mullins and the late Glen Mullins.
She was employed in accounts payable at Bruce Walters Ford for 49 years.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Davey Lee Farmer; and one brother, Michael Mullins.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son, Jimmy Farmer (Amy); one daughter, Tracie Farmer (Freddie McCown); two brothers, Glen Mullins Jr. and Donald Mullins; one sister, Connie Sue Smith; seven grandchildren, J.T., Reece, Dillon, Dalton, Brady, Kyle and Holly; one great-grandchild, Haylen McCown; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Neil Coleman officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Karen McCoy
Karen Scalf McCoy, 61, of Sidney, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the McVeigh Baptist Church with Tommy Reed officiating. In honoring her wishes, cremation services will be observed. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
