Anna Chapman
Anna Marie Smith Chapman, 88, of Phelps, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born at Coleman, May 24, 1931, a daughter of the late Sidney and Elizabeth Boyd Smith.
She was a member of the Peter Creek Primitive Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a teacher who loved and cared for her students deeply. She was a high school Valedictorian. She was also a wonderful cook and seamstress. She was the happiest woman her family ever knew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ervil James Smith; her second husband, Otto Chapman; her daughter, Kathy Ann Smith; her grandson, Joshua Ervil Smith; her sisters, Della Mae Baker, Pauline Stump, Francis Jean Michaliszyn and Jacqueline Smith; her great grandchild, Hunter Jenae Lell; and her infant brother, John Sidney Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Smith (Theresa) and Mickey James Smith, both of Phelps; her daughter, Sandra Jean Hunt, of Fedscreek; her sisters, Elizabeth Proietto (Nick), of Pennsylvania, Patricia Wagner (Kenny) and Billie Jane Hatfield (Roy), both of Phelps, Virginia Hawkins (Ed), of Elkhorn City, and Audrey June Smith (Tom), of Phelps; her brothers, Johnny Smith (Carolyn), of Missouri, and Robert Lawrence Smith (Lucy), of Richlands, Va.; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her step-daughters, Brenda Bevins and Sandy Hatfield; her step-sons, Roy Lee Chapman, Larry David Chapman, Morgan Chapman and Hubert Chapman; her step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She is survived by a large family who loved her dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Elders Jimmy Lee Smith, Steve Kender and Randal Thornsbury officiating. Burial followed at the Richard D. Smith Cemetery, Smith Fork of Phelps. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Evelyn Estepp
Evelyn Estepp, 72, of Beech Creek, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital.
In honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
“Big O” Parks Sr.
Odell “Big O” Parks Sr., 67, of Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Williamson Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Christ Temple Church, Williamson. Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m., with District Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Ernie Robinette
Ernie Robinette, 63, of High Street, Virgie, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, July 13, 1956, the son of the late Kalton and Geraldine Robinette.
He was a self-employed body auto repairman and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Robinette.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Keene Robinette; two sons, Ernie Robinette (Brittany) and Chad Robinette (Chrystal); one brother, Danny Robinette (Dana); two sisters, Cheryl Compton (Teddy) and Jeanette Ward; five grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Junior Cantrell and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Chloe Road, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ronald Sellards
Ronald Ace Sellards, 53, of Valley City, Ohio, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Medina, Ohio. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 5, 1966, the son of Eleanor Sue Runyon Sellards, of Pinsonfork, and the late Ras Raymond “Bill” Sellards.
He was the owner and operator of the Four Keys Restaurant in Columbia Station, Ohio. He took great pride in his business, loved history and was very patriotic. He was a man of prayer, a loving husband and father, a great friend and a true family man. He was also a member of Stone Lodge #890 F.&A.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Thomas Ricky Sellards; two sisters, Mary Annette Spielberger and Nell Sue Cornell; one niece, Jeanie; and one nephew, Larry.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Ginger Sellards, of Valley City, Ohio; his children, Tabitha Vangilder (Josh), of Columbia Station, Ohio, Jessica Bealer (Rob), of Vermillion, Ohio, and Greg Powell (Erin), of Minnesota; two step-children, Hannah Ray, of Valley City, Ohio, and Jimmy Ray, of Brushy Creek; one brother, Raymond Lee Sellards (Cathy), of Arizona; 10 grandchildren, RJ, Daisy, Peyton, Brooke, Olivia, Isaac, Chace, Dane, Trey and Kruz; and five nieces and nephews, Raychael, Angel, Billy, Ashley and Leah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Blanton officiating. Burial will follow at the Don Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel of Belfry.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all family, friends and customers for their kind words, prayers and support.
Ronnie will be missed dearly.
Minnie Thacker
Minnie Marie Thacker, 82, of Sleepy Hollow, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 28, 1937, the daughter of the late Tom and Alice Stevens Tibbs.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Grassy Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Thacker; three brothers, Arvid, Estil and Elster Tibbs; and three sisters, Mary Scott, Dolly Keene and Cora Mullins.
She is survived by her husband, Chester Thacker; one son, Marty Thacker (Janet); four daughters, Cathy Thacker, Carol Lester (Danny), Melissa Thacker and Mary Thacker; one brother, Ira Tibbs (Hazel); three grandsons, Marty Nathaniel Thacker, Ethan Maxwell Thacker and Timothy Daniel Lester; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Lester Tibbs officiating. Burial will follow at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Emma Williams
Emma Sue Williams, 73, of Williams Hollow, Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Ohio, March 18, 1946, the daughter of the late Alva and Elvie Carter Coleman.
She was an LPN and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Riley B., Esther and John Ray Coleman; and three sisters, Joyce Buckles, Cora Ellen Coleman and Lucy Pearl Davenport.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Williams Jr. and Ronald Howard “Rusty” Williams, both of Pikeville; and one sister, Ruth Haney, of Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with A.B. Thacker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Coleman Cemetery, Raccoon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
“Gene” Young
Burgess “Gene” Young, 80, of Brushy Road, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Aug. 31, 1939, the son of the late Willard and Gusta Young.
He was a heavy equipment operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Hope Young; and one brother, James Young.
He is survived by his second wife, Oma Mae Young, of Grethel; one son, Billy Gene Young (Becky), of Marrowbone; two step-sons, Delmer Frazier Jr. and Elmer Frazier, both of Grethel; four brothers, Virgil Young, of Hardy, and Larry Young, Gary Young and Danny Young, all of Brushy Road; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Gene & Joyce Young Cemetery, Brushy Road.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
