Judith Stanley
Judith Ann Stanley, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., died September 2, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with special services at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Joe Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Arrangements are under the direction of R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
