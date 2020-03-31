Elster Adkins
Elster Adkins, 89, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A private family funeral service was conducted Friday, March 27, 2020. Entombment followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery in the J. U. Mausoleum. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial, Inc., of Pikeville.
Carolyn Asbury
Carolyn Smith Asbury, 74, of Stone Coal, Pikeville, died Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born at Stone Coal, Pikeville, May 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Ira and Gladeus Burnett Smith.
She was a former clerk at Cards and Gifts, The Package Patch, Community Trust Bank and BB&T Bank.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Smith; and her sister, Rosemary Ramsey.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Edward Asbury; her son, Charles Brian Asbury (Misty), of Pikeville; her daughter, Rebecca Jane Abner (Hancel), of Winchester; and five grandchildren, Justin Ira Abner, Zoie Abner, Christopher Ramey, Charles Brady Asbury, and Holly Ramey.
There will be a PRIVATE graveside funeral service with Keith Blackburn officiating at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Chyrell Baker
Chyrell Baker, 65, of Ashcamp, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Dolly Cecil
Dolly Magdaleen Hunt Cecil, 91, of Harold, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Cecil was born Sept. 2, 1928, at Boldman, the daughter of the late John Dee and Gracie Salisbury Hunt.
She was a member of the Harold Church of Christ, being baptized Sept. 8, 1958. Magdaleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Cecil Jr., Sept. 10, 2003; and three brothers, Ted E. Hunt, James L. Hunt and Charles Wesley Hunt.
Magdaleen is survived by two daughters, Shelia A. Kidd, of Harold, and Cora Ransom and her husband, Johnny; two sons, Larry Dean Cecil and his wife, Valerie, of Harold, and David Thomas Cecil and his wife, Pamela, of Lowmansville; 12 grandchildren, Michael Eugene Rose, Jason Dean Cecil, Matthew Thomas Rose, Eric Wesley Cecil, Tiffany Dixon, Alyssia Scarberry, Shannon Williams, Seth Williams, Sheena Scott, Kody Ransom, Bryson Ransom and Sara Pinson; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathlene Earles, of Huntington, W.Va., and Bonnie Sue Ratliff, of Paintsville.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to: Bluegrass Hospice, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
The private graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020, with James Orrison officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Betty Gilliam
Betty Jane Gilliam, 84, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Black Mountain, N. Car., Oct. 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Vaughn and Maggie Grant Freeman.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Meta Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Gilliam; and one brother, Samuel Freeman.
She is survived by one son, Edward “Eddie” Gilliam (Jerri), of Pikeville; one daughter, Gina Knipp (Mike), of Owens Crossroads, Ala.; one brother, Claude Freeman, of Greenville, S.Car.; two grandchildren, Edward Gilliam Jr. (Chelsea) and Laura Beth McCaskill (Patrick); and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Gilliam, Isabel McCaskill, Luke McCaskill and Leslie McCaskill.
There will be a private visitation held Tuesday for the family at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery with Bill Staggs officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made in Betty’s memory to: The Samaritan’s Purse/Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28608, samaritanspurse.org.
Russell Hall
After a long illness with Parkinson’s disease, Russell Hall, 85, of Robinson Creek, took his last walk up the stairway to Heaven on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Russell was a coal miner and a journeyman at Detroit Engineering in Detroit, Mich., before he retired to come back home to Robinson Creek. After returning home, he was the owner/operator at Hall’s Midnight Market, Hall’s Arcade, Hall’s Autoland and Hall’s Tires, where everyone was greeted with “Hello young man/lady.”
Russell was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Phyllis Tackett Hall; a son, Michael Hall; a daughter, Lisha Keyser; his parents, Green and Rosa Flanery Hall; two brothers, Fred Hall and Johnny Hall; and one sister, Magdeline Hall Coleman.
Russell is survived by his daughter, Sandy Hall Coleman (Donnie) and her children, Kristy (who helped with caregiving) and Donnie Coleman II, of Alabama. He is also survived by his daughter, Chris Hellerman, of Vacaville, Calif.; his grandchildren, Jeana Hall Johnson, of Ohio, Braxton Keyser, of Illinois, Brandon Keyser, of Illinois; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He came from a family of 10 children. He is survived by his brothers, Raymond Hall and Bobby Hall, both of Michigan; his brothers, Charlie Hall and Bruce Hall; his sister, Rachel Hall Trandicosta, all of Knoxville, Tennessee; and his brother Billy Hall, of Ohio.
Russell will be sadly missed by all his family and the community he resided in until his passing.
Private funeral services were held at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020, with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Marvin Hylton
Marvin Hylton, 74, of Hellier, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 30, 3030, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Russell Huffman
Russell E. Huffman, widower of Beulah Daugherty Huffman, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Lexington.
He was born January 26, 1927, in Weeksbury. He was the son of the late Ellis Kibby and Barbara Moore Huffman.
He attended Pikeville City Schools and Lafayette High School in Lexington. He served in the 5th Army Air Core, as a meteorologist, in Manila and Japan during World War II. He was a salesman and manager of Womwell Auto Parts, Pikeville. Other offices he held were: President of the Lions Club, Board Member of Green Meadows Country Club, a 32nd degree Mason, past member of the Rotary Club, past member of Greenbrier Club, the First President of Greenbrier Men’s Golf Association and First President of Master Gardeners Association. He received two Kentucky Colonel certificates and an Outstanding Citizens Award from Mayor Jim Gray in recognition of Volunteer Services at Mayfair Manor Nursing Home. In 1959, Russell was promoted to outside sales manager in charge of all company stores and transferred to the company’s headquarters in Lexington. He and his wife, Beulah, attended Beaumont Presbyterian Church and he was a choir member for 47 years and a resting deacon and elder.
Russell started as an employee of Womwell Auto parts in 1945, delivering automobile parts on a bicycle, earning 35 cents per hour. From this auspicious beginning, he moved to counterman, store manager, outside salesman, field sales manager, sales manager, and finally, President & CEO. He served as President of Kentucky Automotive Wholesalers Association, Executive Committee of Super Service Club of Distributors Institute. Carquest acquired Womwell Auto Parts and after 57 years of service, he retired, but continued service as Chairman of Carquest Automotive group until his wife became ill. He served as a volunteer at Mayfair Manor for several years where his wife was an Alzheimer’s victim.
He is survived by two sons, Russell Huffman Jr. and Phillip Huffman (Sissy); three grandchildren, Russell III (Amber), Blayke (Cody) and Phillip II (Anna); two great-grandchildren, Sidney and Daniel Huffman; four sisters, Rhoda Christi (Chris), Ramona Norris (Jim, deceased), Ruby Webb (Frank, deceased) and Brenda Layne (Don); six nephews; and 11 nieces.
A memorial service will be held at Beaumont Presbyterian at a later date. Visitation was held on Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of the Bluegrass.
Burial was held in Pikeville by J.W. Call Funeral Home.
Charlotte Johnson
Charlotte M. Johnson, 91, of Dorton, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 15, 1929, to the late Oscar and Leurena Wright Greer.
She was a member of the Gospel of Faith Missionary Alliance and a retired secretary, after working 33 years at Dorton High School.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Johnson; and three sisters, Orbenia Burgess, Roberta Osborne and Wilma Tucker.
She is survived by one son, Fletcher Johnson Jr. (Tammy), of Myra; two daughters, Judy Kaye Jones (Jack), of Dandridge, Tenn., and Janet Raye Bryant (Connie), of Beefhide; one brother; Ralph Greer, of Georgia; five sisters, Leah Barrow and Donna Dreher, both of South Carolina, Joann Brassell, of Georgia, Portia Horne, of Lexington, and Rena Osborne, of Pikeville; seven grandchildren, Brandie Sunshine Pride, Summer Rae Leathers, Jeremy Conn Bryant, Justin Kent Bryant, Jacob Kyle Bryant, Taylor Johnson Newsome and Fletcher “Trey” Johnson III; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.,Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Nevell officiating. Burial will follow in the Phillips Branch Cemetery, Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shandra Lambert
Shandra Leigh Hammond Lambert, 40, of Matewan, W.Va., died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Huntington.
No services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Samantha Muncy
Samantha Tackett Muncy, 31, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born Dec. 31, 1988, to Wesley Kent Tackett, of Indian Creek, and Rhonda Richardson Tackett, of Indian Creek.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband, William; one son, Dillon Riley Muncy; one daughter, Andi Faith Muncy; one brother, Josh Tackett (Monica), of Wheelwright; one niece, Madilyn Grace Tackett; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bobby and Loretta Muncy, of Long Fork; and her paternal grandparents, Willis Frank and Lissa Belle Tackett, of Indian Creek.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Shelby Valley Church of Christ with Greg Johnson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery, Long Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Betty Roberts
Betty Sue Roberts, 77, of Mt. Sterling, formerly of Penny Road, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Mt. Sterling.
She was born in Pike County, April 1, 1942, to the late Bert and Easter Brafford Hamilton.
She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Roberts; and one sister; Georgia Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Johnson (Terry), of Mt. Sterling; three sisters, Edna Clark (Dave), of South Carolina, Juanita Blair (Don), of Caney Highway, and Ann Coleman, of Pikeville; and one grandson, Tanner Hall, of Caney Highway.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hundley officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Donny Robinette
Donny Robinette, 64, of Pikeville, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at his residence in Dade City, Florida.
He was born in Pontiac, Mich., Dec. 13, 1955, to the late Clinton Robinette and Eunice (Lynch) Robinette.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After his military career, he became a truck driver, which he continued to do for about 40 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Ann Clevinger, of Marrowbone.
He is survived by one loving daughter, Kayla Robinette Steele (Aaron), of Dade City, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kenzie Smith, of Pikeville, Tanner Slone, of Mouthcard, and Chloe Slone, of Dade City, Fla.; one sister, Vickie Jenkins, of Pikeville; one brother, Dwayne Robinette, of Rocky Point, N.Car.; a host of nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his special pet and best friend, Al.
Donny will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A memorial service will be held in Pikeville at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hodges Funeral Home of Dade City, Florida.
Laythe Sykes
Laythe Edmond Sykes, 83, died Friday, March 27, 2020.
He was born in Elkhorn City, May 14, 1936, and was raised by his loving parents, Otto and Madelyn Coleman Sykes.
For 56 happy years, he was married to Frances Fister Sykes.
Laythe’s life was a testament to working hard and playing harder. He attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship and had the experience of playing under the great Bear Bryant. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, as well as Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. After graduating from UK’s College of Pharmacy, he married Frances, and worked for Begley’s Drug in Lexington and Shelbyville before opening Sykes Economy Drug in Elkhorn City. He was a beloved pharmacist for over 30 years, and a passionate entrepreneur, opening many businesses throughout the community.
Laythe was, at heart, an avid outdoorsman, and could always be found enjoying the land he loved so dearly. He loved hunting, shooting trap and skeet, fishing, boating and skiing. But he was never happier than when he was at home in the mountains.
He was a loving husband, father, friend and Pop. His adventurous personality and unique charm were the life of the party and he will be sorely missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Connie; his daughter, Anne Hinkebein (Chris); and his grandson, Jacob.
Laythe is survived by his wife, Frances Sykes; his children, Evan Sykes, Michael Sykes (Laura) and Lara Walters (Jason); 11 grandchildren, Marisa, John, Sandra, Evan, Bryson, Ben, Anne Frances, Cameron, Mary Patton, Catherine and Walker.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, only local, immediate family will be attending the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass, now renamed Bluegrass Care Navigators. Visit bgcarenav.org and click “Donate.”
Nina Trout
Nina Ruth Varney Trout, 93, of Georgetown, formerly of Belfry, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, March 27, 2020.
A lifelong member of Belfry United Methodist Church and faithful attendee at Georgetown’s Mt. Gilead First United Methodist Church, she dedicated her life to following Christ and sharing his message among family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Myrtle (Hale) Varney; her loving husband, Rev. William Lee Trout; her son, William Michael Trout; her brothers, Opie Reid Varney, Clayton Thomas Varney, Claude Pershing Varney and Alex Andrew Varney; her sisters, Clara Mae Varney, Helen Madeline Varney and Nell Matilda Varney; and her granddaughter, La’ Shanna Mae Trout.
She is survived by her daughter, Nina Susan Smith (Charles); her sons, Claude Stephen Trout (Tolena), Clayton Timothy Trout (Paula) and Benjamin Lee Trout (Valerie); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her treasured lifelong friend, Lorraine Smith.
While Nina will forever be known as a loving mother and faithful wife. God also blessed her with tremendous gifts of care and compassion. From her siblings to her in-laws, she graciously served and cared for them throughout their respective lives, right up until their passing days. She also exhibited this with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, serving as a role model and sharing life’s most important lessons. It was a cross she carried honorably and graciously, all centered upon the foundation of Christ.
Nina was laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at 1 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. The family will host a Celebration of Life for Nina at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to: Belfry United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1110, Belfry, KY 41514.
William Williamson
William Danny Williamson, 62, of Kimper, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, June 9, 1957, the son of the late William Garrett and Joyce Ann Ward Williamson.
He was a coal miner and of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kelly and Bobby Williamson.
He is survived by his wife, Ava McCoy Williamson, of Kimper; two sons, Michael Williamson (Melinda), of Lenore, W.Va., and Justin Williamson (Barbara), of Honolulu, Hawaii; one brother, Douglas Williamson (Betty), of Kimper; one sister, Sherry Wilson (Bruce), of Burlington, Iowa; four grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana, with Dorothy Lehman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Dovie Wright
Dovie Beatrice Wright, 96, of Millford, Ohio, formerly of Dorton, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Ohio.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Suzi” Wright
Susan “Suzi” Russell Flanagan Wright, 60, of Pikeville, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, October 13, 1959, the daughter of the late Hollis Russell and Mildred (Smith) Flanagan.
She was a retired accountant for Kinzer Drilling/Alert Oil and Gas Co., a member of the First Baptist Church, a member of the Jolly Bunch at First Baptist Church, and a past Cub Scout leader. She enjoyed baking brownies and cookies for the sports teams, painting and needlepoint.
She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Alan Wright; and her son, Cameron Flanagan Wright. She is also survived by one sister, Linda Patricia Flanagan, of Tyler, Texas; two brothers, Hollis Russell Flanagan Jr. (Janet) and Elbert Ray Flanagan (Angie), all of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at a later date to be announced and officiated by Pastor John Lucas. Arrangements are in the care of J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
