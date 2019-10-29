Randy Goodson
Randy Goodson, 77, of Dorton, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Jenkins, April 3, 1942, the daughter of the late Thomas and Nola Stacey Chafins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Goodson; one daughter, Debbie Lynn Goodson; and one sister, Margaret Keane.
She is survived by one son, Jeff Goodson (Teresa), of Dorton; two daughters, Linda Gilley (Eddie) and Sherry Mullins (Randall), both of Dorton; three brothers, Tommy Chafins and Anthony Chafins, both of California, and George Chafins, of Tennessee; three sisters, Barbara Wright, of Dorton, and Mary Eaton and Patty Mozden, both of California; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with James Johnson officiating. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bill” Irick
Billy Joe “Bill” Irick, 70, of Phelps, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Fedscreek, Feb. 27, 1949, the son of the late Carl and Lura Griffith Irick.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. He was also a disabled, retired coal miner, having worked for Chisholm Coal until 1997. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, a member of the Phelps VFW Post #10922 and was of the Church of God faith. He was the cherished husband of 49 years to Doris Jean Daugherty Irick; and was a loving daddy, grandpaw and great-grandpaw. He was a “Mr. Fix It” with the ability to repair most anything. He loved fishing and woodworking in his free time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Billy Craig “Bub” Irick; one brother, Everett Irick (Birdie); one nephew, William “Weo” Irick; one niece, Stephanie Robinette; and his dog, Blackjack, which he loved so much.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Daugherty Irick, of Phelps; one daughter, Valerie Stevens (Larry), of Phelps; two brothers, Bruce Irick (Janet), of Fedscreek, and Ervin Irick, of Phelps; six sisters, Nola Fields (Freddie), of Fedscreek, Peggy Robinette (Roy), of Kimper, Hazel Ramsey, of Cynthiana, Gay Stump (Robert), of Phelps, Ann Layne (Frank), of Versailles, and Venita Dotson (Terry), of Wallingford; three grandchildren, Joel Irick, of Lexington, Courtney Dotson (James), of Hurley, Va., and Blake Stevens, of Phelps; one great-grandson, Brantley Irick, of Pikeville; one great-grandson on the way, Jayce Dotson, whom Bill couldn’t wait to meet; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Layne and Rev. Harold Layne officiating. Burial will follow at the Daugherty Family Cemetery, Phelps.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Eula Layne
Eula Mae Stiltner Layne, 88, of Kimper, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Pike County, April 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Will and Missouri May Stiltner.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Meathouse Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Layne; and three sons, Dewight, Richard and Randall Layne; seven brothers, Lonzo, Willis, Willie, Jonah, Clayton, Matt, and Warren Stiltner; and six sisters, Martha Blackburn, Hazel Varney, Thelma Hayton, Sue Barnette, Mary Hensley and Sylvania Hackney.
She is survived by four sons, Curtis Patton Layne (Patty) and Donnie Layne (Rennie), both of Kimper, Blake Layne (Bren), of Pound, Va., and Blaine Layne, of Kimper; one daughter, Wanda Gail Anderson, of Kimper; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Thacker and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Layne Family Cemetery, Kimper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Fred Leedy
Fred Landon Leedy, 85, of Kimper, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Belfry, Feb. 23, 1934, the son of the late Bob and Polly Runyon Leedy.
He was a retired steelworker and coal miner. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and watching Kentucky Wildcats Basketball. His favorite pastime was sitting on the front porch with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Evelyn Runyon, Kathleen Bowman, Alice Ball and Arretta Thacker; one great-grandson, Jaxson Cole Leedy; and a son-in-law, Randall Ratliff.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Freda Fletcher Leedy; three sons, Dennis Leedy (Toni), of Winston Salem, N.Car., Timothy Leedy (Lisha), of Kimper, and Kevin Leedy (Marsha), of Majestic; one daughter, Denise Leedy, of Kimper; seven grandchildren, Karen Egan (Jeremy), Rhonda Leedy, Letitia Davis (Bart), Daniel Leedy, Travis Leedy (Beth), Shawna Gomez (Patrick) and Chris Leedy (Megan); nine great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Henley, Jasper, Maverick, Dominick, London, Katie, Lyndsey and Noah; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Pentecostal Ministers officiating. Entombment will follow in the York Mausoleum, Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville.
Visitation will be held after 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Mary Marrs
Mary Margaret Marrs, 71, of Gibson Lane, Pikeville, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard.
She was born in Pike County, Feb. 23, 1948, the daughter of the late Charles and Sara Martin Gibson.
She was a retired cook at Shelby Valley High School and a member of the Virgie Homemakers. She was also a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Marrs; one son, Kenneth L. Marrs (Michelle); one daughter, Sara Bailey (Shawn); one brother, Jimmy Don Gibson; four sisters, Linda Banks, Teresa England, Charlotte Gibson and Paula Davis; four grandchildren, Nathan Marrs, Kaylee Marrs, MaKenna Bailey and Aubree Bailey; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Melvin May officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Anna Puckett
Anna Belle Lyons Puckett, 91, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Paintsville, Aug. 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Florida and Anna Vanhoose Lyons.
She was a homemaker and a member of the New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Pikeville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy E. Puckett, on Sept. 2, 2018; and four sisters, Faye Preston, Cora Lee Walters, Nora Lee Lyons and Peggy Wallen.
She is survived by two sons, Gary E. Puckett (Debbie), of Pikeville, and Michael Puckett (Dorsie), of Richmond; one daughter, Diana Jean Harmon, of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Melissa Adkins, Amy Harmon, Solina Cole, Jeremy Puckett, Tyler Puckett, Jordan Puckett and Bryce Puckett; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wanda Peters, of Grayson, Linda Spencer, of Belleville, Mich., and Kaye Hitchcock, of Paintsville; and her special caregivers, Teresa Hopkins, Shana Adkins and Rella Jarrell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Jared Arnett officiating. Burial will follow at the Highlands Memorial Park, Staffordsville, with Willis Adkins, Jeremy Puckett, Tyler Puckett, Doug Cole, Jordan Puckett, Bryce Puckett, Isaac Puckett, Matthew Puckett, Kain Cole and Kaleb Cole serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for contributions to be made to the New Beginnings Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 1398, Pikeville, KY 41502.
Charlotte Runyon
Charlotte Runyon, 63, of Dans Branch, Williamson, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
