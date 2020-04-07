Earsel Bowman
Earsel Lee Bowman, 52, of McAndrews, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Bowman Family Cemetery, McAndrews, with Rev. Dwayne Yates officiating. A public Celebration of Life service will be announced later. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Algene Branham
Algene Branham, 88, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 22, 1932, to the late Hager Gibson and Starkie Maynard Gibson. She was the wife of the late Myles Branham Jr., a homemaker and a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Carrolyn Branham Ray; one sister, Reable Blackburn; and one brother, Jarvie Gibson.
She is survived by two sons, Micheal F. Branham (Kay) and Terry Branham (Pat); one daughter, Sharon Branham McGuire (Neal); one son-in-law, Larry Ray; one brother, Hager Gibson Jr.; one sister, Bonnie Lynn Kilgore; five grandchildren, Craig Ray (Donna), Allison Childers (Kenneth), Brandi Ray, Leila Mutter (Lance) and Kelsey Hall (Kyle); three step-grandchildren, Amy, Brian and Neil; six great-grandchildren, Kameron, Kassidy, Kenson, K.B., Kanan and Katie; three step-great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Trevor and Torin; and a host of loving family and friends.
Private family graveside services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Johnson Memorial Mausoleum, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Raye Daulton Jr.
Raye Lee Daulton Jr., 38, of Somerset, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
A private visitation will be held for the immediate family at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. A private graveside service will also be held for the immediate family with Bro. Steve Mullins officiating at Norfleet Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lake Cumberland Funeral Home of Somerset.
Billy Mullins
Billy J. Mullins, 77, of Saint Marys, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.
In accordance with the orders of Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, immediate family only funeral rites were held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, Ohio. Arrangements were under the direction of Miller Funeral Home of St. Marys, Ohio.
Delores Salyers
Delores Jean Salyers, 88, of Regina, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Parkview Nursing Home and Rehab Center.
She was born at Betsy Layne, June 18, 1931, to the late Shirley and Victoria Lynch Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Salyers; and two brothers, Jack and Roger Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice Branham (Bobby); her granddaughter, Jessica Rowe (Ethan); and a host of other family and friends.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family service will be held at Annie E. Young Cemetery where she will be entombed with her husband. Arrangements are under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Jodi Stapleton
Jodi Lynn Stapleton, 35, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
She was born in Pike County, May 10, 1984, to Terry W. Stapleton and Deloris “Blackburn” Stapleton.
She leaves behind her parents; her son, Tony Bryce Honeycutt; her step-daughter, Tyanna Rae Honeycutt; her brothers, Terry Donovan Stapleton and Chad Edward Stapleton; her niece, Olivia Blair Stapleton; her nephew, Adam Trey Slone; and host of special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Private family funeral services were conducted Sunday. Burial followed at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Elizabeth Wakeland
Elizabeth Ann Wakeland, 61, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born August 7, 1958, to the late Anna Ruth Wakeland.
She was a member of the House of Prayer and Worship. She was an amazing person and a helpful friend.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Alma Robinson; her brother, Johnny Robinson; her sister, Josephine Austin; and her nephew, Shane Thacker.
Elizabeth leaves behind a host of loving family and friends; her loving companion, McNeal Adkins; like a daughter, whom she raised as her own, Crystal McGuire; her sisters, Kathy Mattingly (David), Marie Blackburn and Jeannie Robinson; her brother, Elkana Robinson (Dee); her nieces, Dawn Justice and Robin Justice (Kevin); her nephews, Teddy Austin, Steve Blackburn (Tina), Shawn Blackburn (Donna) and Trevor Blackburn (Kerry); her great-nephews, Dawson Little, Madison Thacker, Ty Blackburn, Chase Blackburn, Carson Blackburn, Cameron Blackburn and Harley Austin; and her great-niece, Kassidy Blackburn.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral service was held Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Spears Family Cemetery, Greasy Creek, Shelbiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Thacker Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Pikeville.
Laura Yates
Laura Yates, 52, of Hopkins Fork, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Willie Meade officiating. Burial followed at the Rissie Branham Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
