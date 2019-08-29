Crystal Asher
Crystal Gale Asher, 40, of Tackett Branch Road, Bevinsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard.
She was born at Ft. Wayne, Ind., Sept. 12, 1978, the daughter of Boyd and Jackie Louise Herring Newsome.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Damon Asher; and one son, Shane Boyd.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by four daughters, Samantha Newsome, Jackie Miller, MaKayla Wiley and Daisy Newsome; four sisters, Star Hamilton, Mary Newsome, Tamatha Slone and Joy Jordan; four grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist ministers officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.lucasandsonfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Melissa Blackburn
Melissa Blackburn, 36, of North East, Md., formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Bear” Bostic
Gary Lee “Bear” Bostic, 62, of Pinsonfork, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the McAndrews Church of Christ with David Parsley officiating. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 28, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
Carol Daniels
April 11, 1949 – August 21, 2019
Carol Sue Vanover Daniels, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Carol was born at Pikeville, April 11, 1949, to her parents the late Crit and Julie (Anderson) Vanover. She was the wife of the late David L. “Dave” Daniels, of Beckley, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Kennedy and Carrie Dotson; and three brothers, B.H., Charles and Thomas Vanover.
She is survived by one son, Steve Edwards (Audra), of Woodbridge, Va.; two grandchildren, Taylor Edwards, of Manassas, Va., and Blake Edwards, of Woodbridge, Va.; one sister, Patsy Mullins (Marvin), of Jenkins; and a host of loving family and friends.
At her request, she will be cremated, and her ashes scattered at Cape Hatteras, N.Car., her favorite place to spend time away from home.
J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville is in charge of the arrangements.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com
Virginia Muncy
Virginia Mae Cochran Muncy, 52, of Stone, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
“Bob” Richardson
Robert “Bob’’ Richardson, 72, of Pikeville, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Mansfield, Ohio, June 8, 1947, to the late Amos Leroy Richardson and Inez Oral Mann Richardson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Ricky Aaron Hopkins.
He is survived by one son, Robert Scott Richardson (Alicia), of Esco; one daughter, Angela Hopkins (Ricky), of Shelbiana; five grandchildren, Melanie Coleman-Richardson (Blake), Allie Absher (James), Dylan Hopkins, Daniel Hopkins and Adriana Richardson; and one great-grandchild, Gabriella Absher.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Conn Bentley Cemetery, Long Fork, Virgie.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Smallwood
Brenda Smallwood, 78, of Dorton, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1941, to the late Andy and Eliza Haddon Wright.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Shelby Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dempsey Smallwood; five brothers, Walter Wright, Vernal Wright, Doc Wright, Leon Wright and D.V. Wright; and three sisters, Beulah Wright, Judy Lancer and Lunah Mae Mullins.
She is survived by three sons, Nick Smallwood (Terri), of Delbarton, W.Va., Clif Smallwood (Crystal), of Caney, and Tim Smallwood (Jan), of Winchester; two sisters, Nina Belcher, of Louisville, and Gin Mutters, of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cody Smallwood (Nicole), Keegan Smallwood (Johnda), Emily Smallwood, Abigail Smallwood and Timothy Smallwood; and one great-grandchild, Brayden.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Johnson and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Wright-Smallwood Cemetery, Beefhide. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
The guestbook may be signed at www.hallandjones.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Dale Smith
Dale H. Smith, 94, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1924, the daughter of the late Wall and Pricey Keesee Hendricks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Smith; one son, Ronnie Smith; and six brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Neal Smith (Gail), of Pikeville, and Regald Smith (Claudia), of Lexington; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Calvert (Travis), of Bowling Green, Shannon Bare (Ryan), of Charlotte, Byron Smith, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Robby Smith (Toni), of Lexington; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Pikeville United Methodist Church with Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Serving as pallbearers will be: Byron Smith, Robie Smith, Scottie Smith, Robert Smith, Travis Calvert and Max Thompson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Johnny Sanders, Hi Pauley, Dickie Van Hoose, Judge Eddy Coleman, Lyle Blackburn, Dale Dotson, Paul Dotson, Tommy Hall and Hal Blake Amos. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jwcallfuneralhome.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Terry Williams
Terry Lee Williams, 65, of Edgarton, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Matewan, W.Va., Feb. 15, 1954, the son of the late Edward R. and Lillie Hensley Williams.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He lived for hunting and fishing and spent a lot of time fishing at Big Ugly Creek and East Lynn Lake. He loved digging for ginseng, never met a stranger and was a great dad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Robinett Williams; and two sons, Jack Robinett and Randy Wolford.
He is survived by one son, Donald Ray Robinett (Kathy), of Sarasota, Fla.; two daughters, Geneva Coleman and Mildred Ray (Darion Elkins), both of Williamson, W.Va.; one brother-in-law, Bert Robinett; and special family, Josh Jones (Brittany), of Edgarton, W.Va., Brooke, R.J. and Violet; 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of friends and loved ones.
Military funeral rites will be conducted by the D.A.V. Belfry Chapter #141 at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Buskirk Radio Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive guests from 12 p.m. on Thursday until the time of military rites. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps. The guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.