Janet Alley
Janet Sue Hall Alley, 79, of Shelbiana, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Van Lear, April 9, 1940, the daughter of the late Dalfred Hall and Minerva Blevins Hall; and the step-daughter of the late Janice Marie Damron Hall.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Maranatha Bible Church.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Brafford Hall and Lanny Phil Hall.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Gene Alley; one daughter, Paula Alley Cable (John), of Midland, Va.; one brother, Dalfred Hall (Joyce), of Justiceville; three sisters, Robin McPeek (Jeff), of Virgie, Glenda Bartley, of Ohio, and Shirley Compton; two grandchildren, Joshua Ryan Cable and Elaina Hope Cable; two special cousins, A.T. and Nancy Hall; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Hopson and Don Piercy officiating. Burial will follow at the Stallard and Goldie Hall Cemetery, Meta.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Douglas Coleman
Douglas Coleman, 91, of Wolfpit Branch Road, Elkhorn City, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 27, 1928, the son of the late Jim and Virgie Coleman.
He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a former coal miner for Bethlehem Steel Coal Company and the oldest member of the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church at Wolfpit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard Dale Coleman; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Janey Robinson Coleman; three daughters, Ronda Coleman (Becky), Ramona Adkins (Carmel Dean) and Carol Tuttle (Matt); two sons, Paul Coleman and John Coleman (Crystal); three brothers, Ival Coleman, Ray Coleman and Ellis Coleman; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church with Jimmy Dale Sanders and others officiating. Burial will follow at the Dow Brooks Cemetery, Draffin, with his grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
Carolyn DeGeorge
Carolyn Rowe DeGeorge, 75, of Pikeville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
She was born in Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 10, 1944, to the late Franklin and Bessie Smith Milligan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Judy Lamon and Terry Milligan.
She is survived by her loving spouse, Michael DeGeorge; her daughter, Lisa Ghormley- Thacker (Keith); her son, Martin Ray Ghormley (Elisha); her step-daughter, Tara Michelle (Sam); her step-son, Billy Paul Rowe; her sisters, Tracy Milligan Shipley (Jimmy Large) and Pat Biddle- Cody (Paul); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
Visitation was held from 6 p.m. until 9 pm., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of the Thacker Memorial Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Carolyn will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Danny Dye
Danny Gene Dye, 63, of Paris, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 5:36 p.m., at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in Pikeville, March 6, 1956.
He was an acting sergeant first class special ops with the first infantry army and a construction worker with a love for building homes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Lynch; his step-father, Calvin Lewis; his brother, John Paul Dye; and his daughter, Jeane Cheek.
He is survived by two children, Brian Dye and Priscilla Hershiser; three grandchildren, Chaz Carpenter, Cory Hershiser and Chasity Hershiser; three step-children, B.J. Griffett, Angela Griffett and Rachael Fields; his great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scobee Funeral Home of Winchester.
Charles Henson Jr.
Charles Henson Jr., 87, of Dorton, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Calhoun, Ga., Sept. 13, 1932, to the late Charles Henson Sr. and Ora McDerris Henson.
He retired from Chrysler Motors and was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, John E. Henson; two brothers, Jerry Henson and J.D. Henson; one sister, Dimple Cox; and one granddaughter, Melissa Blackburn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Georgia Holifield Henson; two sons, Charles D. Henson (Monica), of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and David K. Henson (Dolly), of Dahlonega, Ga.; five daughters, Paula Jourdan (Ralph) and Gloria Diane Lewis (Bill), both of North East, Md., Mary Tackett (James), Charlene Henson and Darlene Cable (Bob), all of Dorton; four sisters, Ruth Langston, of Franklin, N.Car., Mary Jo Rossen, of Dalton, Ga., Ethelyn Fann, of Marietta, Ga., and Peggy Greeson, of Resaca, Ga.; 25 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Holifield Cemetery, Dorton.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Brett Roberts
Brett Allen Roberts, 40, of Williamson, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, with Kristopher Baisden and James Robert Justice officiating. Burial will follow at the Dotson Cemetery, McCarr.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Danny Runyon
Danny Kay Runyon, 70, of Varney, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Pilgrim’s Home Church. Graveside services followed at the Williamson Family Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
The guestbook may be signed at www.rerogersfh.com.
