John Ferguson Jr.
John Louis Ferguson Jr., 52, of Pilgrim, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Earl White officiating. Burial followed at the family cemetery, Emily Creek, Martin County. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Buelah Hall
Buelah Mae Denny Hall, 82, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May, Dwayne Chapman and Tyler Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will continue on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
“Cliff” Justice
Clifford “Cliff” Justice, 78, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence in Huntsville, Alabama.
He was born Nov. 22, 1941, to the late Dave and Ocie Justice.
He grew up in Elkhorn City where he graduated from high school in 1960.
He was a retired engineer with CSX Railroad. He had an unrivaled passion for trout fishing and gardening. Even though he and Carol moved away from Eastern Kentucky in 1991, his love for the mountains grew stronger over the years. He was a member of the Shelbiana United Methodist Church. He was a man of integrity with a gentle nature who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Justice; his children, Sirena Akers and Ralph Justice, both of Pike County; his step-daughters, Angie DeHart, of Lexington, and Debbi DeHart Akers, of Huntsville, Ala.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and one sister, Lynn Tolliver.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Aldersgate Methodist Church of Robinson Creek.
William Simpkins Sr.
William Noah Simpkins Sr., 81, of Elkhorn City, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Georgetown Community Hospital.
He was born at Williamson, W.Va., June 22, 1938, the son of the late Archie and Ruth Marie May Simpkins.
He retired from MSHA and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Queen Simpkins; one son, Bill Simpkins (Candice), of Crittenden; one daughter, Pam Vernon (Butch), of Lexington; two grandchildren, Curt Vernon (Lauren) and Paige Bacelieri (Brian); five great-grandchildren, Elijah Bacelieri, Eliana Bacelieri, Elora Bacelieri, Elize Bacelieri and Wynn Vernon; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Butch Vernon officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Tulessa Slone
Tulessa Tackett Slone, 64, of Elkhorn City, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Ratliff-Childers Cemetery, Ashcamp. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Olga Staggs
Olga Diane Staggs, 71, of Hardy, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Church with the Bluesprings Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial followed at the Alley Cemetery, Ransom. Arrangements were under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Johnny Stell
Johnny Stell, 56, of Freeburn, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born at South Williamson, April 29, 1963, the son of the late Willie and Rittie Wolford Stell.
He enjoyed the simple life at home, watching movies and going fishing. He was of the Church of God Faith and one of the most humble people you would ever meet. He would give you the last dime in his pocket and the shirt off his back.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Stell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sara “Holt” Stell; two brothers, Robert Stell, of Freeburn, and Virgil Dotson, of Elyria, Ohio; and a host of cousins and other family.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Dale Wolford and Rev. Doug Maynard officiating. Burial followed at the Stell Family Cemetery, Freeburn. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Denvil Williamson Sr.
Denvil Williamson Sr., 84, of Raccoon, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Pike County, March 22, 1935, the son of the late Lonnie and Lulay Smith Williamson.
He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Main Street Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Kermit, Jack Lee, T.J., Garrett and Corbin Williamson.
He is survived by one son, Denvil Williamson Jr. (Lisa), of Raccoon; five daughters, Darlene Stanley (Daniel), of Sidney, Sandy Collins and Janet Stiltner (Johnny), both of Raccoon, Neitha Spurlock (John), of Spurlock, and Kimberly Butcher, of Boons Camp in Johnson County; four brothers, Ronnie Williamson and Randall Williamson, both of Kimper, Bruce Williamson, of Morehead, and James Noah Williamson, of North Carolina; four sisters, Lauratta Elswick, of Lexington, Phyllis Jean Bevins and Sheila Williamson, both of Phelps, and Sadi Marie Coleman, of Kimper; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Allen and Keith Blackburn officiating. Burial will follow at the Spurlock Cemetery, Spurlock.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home with special singing beginning at 8 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
