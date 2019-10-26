Harlan Adkins
Harlan Adkins, 79, of Greasy Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Pike County, Jan. 24, 1940, the son of the late Stallard and Alma Adkins.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Cleo Adkins and Geraldine Yates; and five brothers, Kenneth, Vernon, Phillip, Avery and Reed Adkins.
He is survived by his wife, Della Sesco Adkins, of Greasy Creek; one son, Jeffery Adkins (Catrina), of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Patricia Adkins, of Greasy Creek; two sisters, Shirley Dials, of Greasy Creek, and Ruth Clevenger, of Prestonsburg; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating. Burial will follow at the Adkins Cemetery, Greasy Creek. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Emma Anderson
Emma Earlene Scott Anderson, 92, of Kimper, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Center.
She was born in Pike County, March 27, 1927, the daughter of the late John and Gay Justice Scott.
She was a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Danny Stiltner; two daughters, Linda Stiltner Smith and Helen Stiltner; three brothers, Charles, Ester and Chester Scott; and three sisters, Ruth Williams, Nolaine Coleman and Lenetta Thornsbury.
She is survived by her husband, Eldee Anderson, of Kimper; one daughter, Connie Webb, of Turkey Creek; one sister, Patty Looney, of Ohio; five grandchildren, Arvil Smith Jr., Christine Burnsworth, Randy Burnsworth, Kammy Daughterty and Stephen Stiltner; five great-grandchildren, Amanda Gates, Megan Gates, Helen Gates, Emma Rose Burnsworth and Joseph Burnsworth; a special niece, Kay Abbott.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Community Funeral Home Chapel with Dwayne Abshire and Jim Abshire officiating. Burial will follow at the Justice Cemetery, Kimper, with Arvil Smith Jr., Randy Burnsworth, Joseph Burnsworth, Jim Webb, Tony Abbott, Ray Jones II, Thomas Mullins, Blake Mullins and Ron Keith Dotson serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Rayburn Cantrell
Rayburn Cantrell, 82, of Elkhorn City, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Elkhorn City, March 18, 1937, the son of the late Earl and Ivory Hay Cantrell.
He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Ratliff Cantrell; one granddaughter, Natasha Nicole Cantrell; six brothers, Elmer, Harold, Jimmy, Paul, Robert Earl and Jerry Cantrell; and one sister, Faye Bartley.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Rayburn Cantrell and Anthony Wayne Cantrell, both of Elkhorn City; one daughter, Jennifer Cantrell Lockhart, of Pikeville; two sisters, Lois Cantrell and Shirley Cantrell, both of Elkhorn City; two brothers, Gobel Cantrell, of Oak Hill, W.Va., and Roger Cantrell, of Elkhorn City; seven grandchildren, Mark Wayne Cornette, Matthew Kenneth Cantrell, Lucas James Cantrell, Cody Anthony Cantrell, Adam Wayne Cantrell, Lindsey Elizabeth Lockhart and Ella Grace Lockhart; six great-grandchildren, Grace Evelyn Maxwell, Keagan James Cantrell, Kobe Wayne Cornette, Cara Lynn Cantrell, Kinley Addison Cantrell and Anston Kade Cantrell; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel with Kathy Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at the Elkhorn City Cemetery, Elkhorn City.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home, with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Inc., of Elkhorn City.
Lucinda Greer
Lucinda Meade Greer, 76, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
She was born in Pikeville, Nov. 3, 1942, the daughter of the late Eugene and Norma Cornette Meade.
She retired as an assistant bank manager of U S Bank and was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Greer; her sister, Nancy Hughes; and her brothers-in-law, Dewey Blackburn and Roger Hughes
She is survived by two sons, Jeffery Thomas Greer (Diane), of Cummings, Ga., and John Michael Greer (Soraya), of Liberty Township, Ohio; three daughters, Lorinda Newman (Chuck), of Crum, W.Va., Julia Meade LaBreche (Dennis), of Berea, and Melinda Lynch (Kenneth), of Pikeville; two brothers, Lucian “Ricky” Meade (Barbara), of Pikeville, and Billy Meade (Geraldine), of Pikeville; three sisters, Patsy Blackburn, of Sharpsburg, Judy Ledford (Ron), of Paint Lick, and Karen Blackburn (John), of Pikeville; nine grandchildren, Chip Newman (Amber), John Thomas Newman (Kendra), Kathryn Wilcox (Don), Julie Greer, Peyton Lynch, Kendra Lynch, Sam Greer, Clay LaBreche and Katie LaBreche; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Penix officiating. Burial will follow at the Lowe-Meade Cemetery, Lower Johns Creek, with Mark Meade, Chris Meade, Ted Blackburn, Ben Blackburn, John Newman, Clay LaBreche, Peyton Lynch and Jerry Neil Thacker serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, with evening services beginning at 7 p.m. The chapel will close at 10 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to: Relay for Life, 1504 College Way, Lexington, Ky. 40502, or, Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Home, 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, Rd., Nicholasville, Ky. 40356.
Maye Hall
Maye Dean Thacker Hall, 75, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Shelbiana, May 21, 1944, the daughter of the late James and Draxie Thacker.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ireland Hall; and her son, James Gilbert Hall.
She is survived by one daughter, Jo Ann Wallace (Joey), of Pikeville; one daughter-in-law, Jacqulynn Hall, of Raysal, W.Va.; two brothers, Willard Thacker, of Defiance, Ohio, and Allen Thacker, of Elkhorn City; three sisters, Christine Kendrick and Irene Epling, both of Pikeville, and Fannie Adkins, of Defiance, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Amanda Rose Hall (fiance’, Daniel Payne) and Rachel Lynn Bolden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Allen Thacker, Adam Akers and Scott Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Peggy Hobson
Peggy Marlene Ratliff Hobson, 77, of Pikeville, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 24, 1942, the daughter of the late Charley T. and Lillian Stinson Ratliff.
She was a former member of the Coal Run Homemakers Club and loved sewing and quilting. She was a member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Herbert Ratliff; and one sister, Estelle Larson.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. “Bob” Hobson; three step-sons, Michael Hobson (Barbara) and Gary Hobson (Sharon), both of Middletown, Ohio, and Timothy Hobson (Tonya), of Tigard, Ohio; a special nephew and his wife, Jim and Kim Ratliff, of Virgie; a special niece and her wife, Paula and Dawn Ratliff, of Louisville;her caregiver, Megan Webb; one brother, James B. Ratliff (Joann), of Titusville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Josh Hobson, Paul Hobson, Josh Hobson and Timothy Jacob Hobson; three great grandchildren, William Hobson, Alex Hobson and Ben Hobson; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Willard Knipp officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville, with Randy Roberts, Gary Hobson, Michael Hobson, Jim Ratliff, Blake Robinson, Jerry Tackett, Andrew Joyce, Paul Sowards and Terry Trimble serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will begin after 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
“Jim Tom” King
James Thomas “Jim Tom” King, 84, of Belfry, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Center.
He was born in Pike County, April 9, 1935, the son of the late Homer and Ethel Slaven King.
He was a graduate of Belfry High School and Pikeville College and the School of Banking Management at the University of Virginia. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He worked as the senior vice president of the First National Bank of Pikeville, and taught at Belfry High School for 10 years. He was a member of the Belfry United Methodist Church, where he served as deacon and taught the adult Sunday school class for over 50 years. He also served as chairman of the board of directors at church for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Verda King, of Belfry; his daughters, Susan King, of Louisville, Lisa Ferguson (Billy), of Belfry, and Michelle Hinkle (Daniel), of Hardy, whom he thought of as a daughter; his brother, David King, of Belfry; his grandchildren, Tabitha Scott (Ben), Katelynn Hinkle and Khloe Hinkle; his great-grandson, Asa Scott; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Belfry United Methodist Church with Michael Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, with Daniel Hinkle, Greg Varney, Kevin Varney, Steve Varney and Billy Ferguson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be men of the church, James Michael Varney, Larry Williamson, Donald Thacker and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Clara Little
Clara A. Little, 87, of Lincoln Park, Mich., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Flat Rock, Michigan. Burial followed at the Michigan Memorial Park, Flat Rock, Michigan. Arrangements were under the direction of the Michigan Memorial Funeral Home of Flat Rock, Michigan.
Wilma McCoy
Wilma J. McCoy, 92, of Hardy, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Tug Valley ARH Skilled Nursing Facility, South Williamson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel with Bro. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler.
Barbara Runyon
Barbara Katherine Runyon, 83, of Thomasville, N.Car., formerly of Ransom, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Hinkle House Hospice of Lexington, North Carolina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Carlton Brown and Loyall Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Hatfield Cemetery, Big Blue Springs, Ransom. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Billy Tackett
Billy F. Tackett, 62, of Lower Pigeon Road, Ashcamp, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Paintsville, Oct. 30, 1956, the son of Pauline Trimble Tackett and the late Jack Tackett.
He was a field supervisor for Stingray Pressure Pumping and a Christian of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Robbyn Cauldwell.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Hawkins Tackett; three sons, Billy Jack Tackett, Noah Wayne Tackett and Blake Ryan Tackett; three sisters, Anne Butcher, Brenda Stafford and Pam Reed; one granddaughter, Maggie Marie Tackett; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Frisby officiating. Burial will follow at the Roy Hawkins Family Cemetery, Ashcamp.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
John Williams
John Williams, 76, of McAndrews, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the McAndrews Church of Christ with David Parsley officiating. Burial will follow at the Williamson Cemetery, Kimper.
Visitation will continue from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with special services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
