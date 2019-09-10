Otis Anderson
Otis Wilburn Anderson, 47, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on July 19, 1972, to Otis Anderson, of Robinson Creek, and the late Carolyn Roberts Anderson.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Teresa Day Anderson; and one brother, Michael Teasley.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Bobbi Hamilton Anderson; three sons, Austin Branham, of Georgetown, and Jacob Ratliff and Brady Ratliff, both of Pikeville; one daughter, Summer Branham, of Pikeville; one brother, Dan Teasley, of Kings Mountain, N.Car.; two sisters, Natalie Bragg, of Pikeville, and Melissa Sparks, of Midlothian, Va.; and two grandchildren, Paisley Branham and Sebastian Branham.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Jennings Norman and others officiating. Burial followed at the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Debbie Bevins
Debbie Lynn Bevins, 35, of Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Lexington.
She was born Jan. 31, 1984, to Vickie Lee Ratliff Bevins, of Hellier, and the late Junior Bevins.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one sister, Karen Lee Stiltner.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Shaleene Bevins, of Elkhorn, and Opal Ratliff, of Frenchburg; one brother, Joseph Bevins, of Hellier; four sisters, Tammy Rodriguez, of Louisville, Melissa Blackburn (Mitchell), of Brushy, Leasa Osborne (Russell), of Regina, and Cindy Reed (Joe), of Virgie; 10 nieces, Nikki, Taylor, Michah, Hannah, Olivia, Maddie, Destiny, Brianna, Aleigha and Makayla; three nephews, Ethan, Bryan and Connor; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Gibson and others officiating. Burial followed at the Flanary Cemetery, Mouthcard. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hall & Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Bobbie Biliter
Bobbie M. Biliter, 87, of Majestic, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her residence.
She was born at Freeburn, June 8, 1932, the daughter of the late Edward S. and Carrie Smith Tanner.
She was better known as “Nannie”, for she was indeed a Nannie to all who knew her. She was a fixture in the Majestic, Stopover, Freeburn and Phelps communities. Her passion to serve the area that she loved has left an impact that will not soon be forgotten. Being of the Christian faith, there was no question as to where her hope was. Her hope was in the Lord and her bright smile radiated that sweet peace. She lived by the golden rule “do unto others as you would have them do unto you,”; it was her desire to live peacefully and to love all those whom she came in contact with. Stranger or friend alike found a common denominator after being with Bobbie and that connection was that she sincerely loved, advised patiently and that she was faithful to the call for which she was called,and that was to serve.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Biliter; her children, Edward Teddy Biliter, Lynn Sine, Sharon Stump and Kenneth “C.B.” Biliter; her grandson, Tony Biliter; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Freddy Biliter (Lisha), of Freeburn; her daughter, Marsha Bays, of Freeburn; her daughter-in-law, Rochella Hurley (Paul), of Majestic; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a community of family, friends and neighbors, whom she loved.
She will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Barrenshee Church of God, 440 Barrenshee Creek, Freeburn, with Pastors Bobbie Dale Wolford, Doug Maynard and Carl Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at the Buddy Mounts Cemetery, Freeburn, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Chambers Funeral Services, Inc, of Matewan, West Virginia.
Emzy Blankenship
Emzy Blankenship, 82, of Freeburn, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Phelps, May 30, 1937, a son of the late Roscoe and Gracie Lester Blankenship.
He attended The Lord’s House at Phelps. He was a retired coal miner from Chisholm Coal where he was a section boss for over 25 years. In his free time, he loved to work on old cars and trucks, rebuilding and restoring them, and working at his car wash where he could talk and visit with his customers. Family to him was always first, because he loved them all so much, and he had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Coleman Blankenship; two sons, Greg “Flash” and Stan Blankenship; four brothers, Virgil, Harold, Foy and Willard Blankenship; and four sisters, Gladys Layne, Orpha Ogle, Vira and Wanda Blankenship.
He is survived by one son, Chris Blankenship, of Freeburn; one brother, Garney Blankenship (Cheryl), of Warsaw, Ind.; one sister, Katherine Remfrey (Sam), of Warsaw, Ind.; seven grandchildren, David Blankenship (Tamara), of Chattanooga, Tenn., Johnny Dotson (Donetta), of Mount Sterling, Amanda Dotson, of Mount Sterling, Sarah Pettway (Deshawn), of Lexington, Rachael Blankenship, of Lexington, Tate Blankenship, of Louisville, and Haley Blankenship (Cory Barbour), of Louisville; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Timothy Cantrell
Timothy Cantrell, 58, of Kimper, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born at Jenkins, July 26, 1961, the son of Barbara Collins Cantrell and the late James Cantrell.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator, served in the Army Reserves, was a member of the Hylton Freewill Baptist Church and was an accomplished musician.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Michael Cantrell and his twin brother, Thomas V. Cantrell, who died on April 16, 2018.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy Michael Cantrell (Chrystal) and Jonathan Eric Cantrell; one daughter, Kaylan Lashae Cantrell Jarrell (Korey); and seven grandchildren, Hailey Cantrell, Laiken Cantrell, Micah Cantrell, Presley Jarrell, Jordyn Cantrell, Jaxson Deaton and Sawyer Cantrell.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Stevens, of the New Day Anointing Worship Center officiating. A private interment will take place at a later date in the Robert Ratliff Cemetery, Shelby Gap. Arrangements were under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Franklin Dotson
Franklin D. Dotson, 76, of Majestic, died Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, while in the care of his loving family.
He was born at Majestic, March 19, 1943, a son of the late Ira and Dorothy Blackburn Dotson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James “Jimmy” Dotson; and his nephew, Zachary Dean Avina, who was like a son to him.
He attended and was a member of the Majestic Church of Christ. He was a former coal truck driver for Poskas Trucking Company of Majestic and was a member of the UMWA District 17. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and camping, especially with his loving brothers. Of all his accomplishments, his most valued was his family, for they were his priority. His wife, children and grandchildren were the sparkle in his eye. His love for little children, his nieces, nephews and his family, will forever shine in their memories, as well as any who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marcella Maynard Dotson; two sons, Rick Hurley (Krista), of Marion, Ohio, and Christopher Dotson (Angela), of Majestic; one loving daughter, Ida Marie McCoy, of Majestic; five brothers, Ira Jr., Johnny, Donnie, Delbert and Adlai Dotson; three sisters, Della Chapp, Helen Hall and Ella Mae Paredes; seven grandchildren, Zachary Malone, Lakyn Dotson, Christian Mounts, Kacie Lynn Dotson, Andrew Haydan Mounts, Caleigh McCoy and Laila McCoy; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Jones & West Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Marshall Daniels officiating. Burial followed at the Bent Ridge Cemetery, Meta. Arrangements were under the direction of the Jones & West Funeral Home of Phelps.
Luther Jarvis
Luther Jarvis, 65, of Raccoon, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County, Nov. 13, 1930, the son of the late Ed and Nellie Endicott-Jarvis.
He was a coal miner and mechanic at Canada Coal and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Loraine Branham Jarvis; two daughters, Mary Jarvis and Susan Moore (Jim); one grandchild, Aaron Ross (Emily); and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Alice; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Keene officiating. Burial will follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Eugene Little
Eugene Little, 62, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence.
He was born at Wadsworth,Ohio, March 21, 1957, the son of Grace Mullins Little, of Weeksbury, and the late Clifford Little.
He is survived by two sons, Brandon Scott Little (Melissa), of Ohio, and Derek Allen Little, of Weeksbury; one brother, Darren “Harpo” Little (Tammy), of Wadsworth, Ohio; four sisters, Diane Tackett (Gene), Doris Bryant, Karen Tackett and Nell Little, all of Weeksbury; three grandchildren, Austin, Aaden and Andrew Little; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Bobby Isaac officiating. Burial will follow at the Little Family Cemetery.
Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the church with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Community Funeral Home of Zebulon.
Rodney Little
Rodney Neil Little, 73, of Route 680, West Minnie, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born in Pike County, June 1, 1946, the son of the late Delmon Junior Little and the late Lola I. Young Wallace.
He was a superintendent of the prep plant for Branham and Baker Coal Company and served his country proudly in the United States Army in Vietnam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-dad, Curtis Wallace; and one sister, Jane Blackburn.
He is survived by his companion, Janet Pack; two sons, James Neil Little (Jessica) and Roger Michael Little (Missy); one daughter, Christy Irene Little Hensley (Jared); one brother, Curtis M. Wallace; two sisters, Etta Hughes and J. Susan Kirk; eight grandchildren, Haley Mullins (Jesse), Jenna Little, Jared Little, Hannah Little, McKenzie Little, Christopher Little, Luke Hensley and Kendall Jones; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jones and Henry Jones; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Lucas & Son Funeral Home Chapel with David Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Visitation will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home with services beginning at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lucas & Son Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Ortha Lowe
Ortha Mae Lowe, 85, of Belfry, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born at Marie, March 31, 1934, the daughter of the late John Langley and Gracie Robinson Lowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Glen Lowe and Emzie Lowe; two infant brothers; her brother-in- law, Robert Elkins; and her sister-in-law, Mary Lowe.
She is survived by the children she raised and considered her own, Mitchell Case (Patti) and Sherri Case Thacker (Joey), both of Sidney; their children, whom she considered her grandchildren, Kasey Justice, Cody Thacker and Cory Thacker, all of Sidney, Mitchell Case, of Pikeville, and Kristin Blankenship and Jamie Case, both of Sidney; her siblings, Georgia Ann Elkins, of Belfry, Gordy Lowe (Angeline), of Pikeville, and Bethel Lowe, of Belfry; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the R.E Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Staton, Hobart Hamilton and Dale Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Lowe Family Cemetery, Big Branch, with Joey Thacker, Cody Thacker, Cory Thacker, Mitchell Case, Donnie Elkins, Mitchell Lowe and Brian Lowe serving as pallbearers. Bobby Elkins, Mike Horn, Jeff Coleman and Robert Coleman will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the funeral home. Special services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry.
Grace Mullins
Grace Katherine Mullins, 88, of Kinnikinnick Road, Pikeville, passed from this life to go receive her rewards in Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She was born in Pike County, Nov. 4, 1930, a daughter of the late Earnest and Faye Gilliam.
She retired from East Kentucky Beverage Company and was a member of Vogel-Day United Methodist church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and treasurer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Mullins; one grandson, Casey Allen Rowe; one sister, Ernestine Borello; and two brothers, Earnest J. Gilliam Jr. and Walter James Gilliam.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki Mullins Powell (Charles); one son, Scott Mullins (Stacey); one grandson, Keegan Scott Mullins; one sister-in-law, Donna Sue Justice; and one brother-in-law, James J. Borello.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Love officiating. Burial will follow at the Ratliff Cemetery, Cowpen Road, Pikeville. Visitation was held after 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the J.W. Call Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Call Funeral Home of Pikeville.
The family has requested that expressions of sympathy be made to the Vogel-Day United Methodist Church, 163 First Street Fox Bottom, Harold, KY. 41635.
